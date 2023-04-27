The UIL softball playoffs kicks off today with the bidistrict round. Angleton takes on a familiar nemesis in Class 5A play. Brazosport enters the Class 4A playoffs as a No. 3 seed after finishing as the fourth team in its district each of the last four seasons.
The rest of the softball playoffs begin Friday. Here is a rundown of today’s playoff series.
ANGLETON (22-10) vs. BARBERS HILL (32-2)
This will be the third postseason meeting between the two in the last four seasons, which excludes 2020. The Wildcats have gone 1-1 in those series, the latest being a Class 5A-Region 3 Area round series sweep to Barbers Hill in 2021.
Game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. at Angleton High School, and Game 2 heads to Mont Belvieu on Friday. If needed, Saturday’s Game 3 will move to Deer Park.
After losing to La Porte in Monday’s tie breaking game, the Ladycats come in as the No. 4 seed in the realigned District 18-5A.
The Lady Eagles are the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A, having won 16 straight entering today’s best-of-three series. Hailey Nutter is the Lady Eagles’ top pitcher. She has thrown a scoreless outing in three of her last four starts.
Grace Walker and Mayson Garrett will try to do damage to the Barbers Hill pitcher.
Walker is batting a healthy .385 average with 29 RBIs and eight doubles. Garrett has a .367 average with 30 runs scored, 38 RBIs and 10 home runs. Kenadie Guthrie has succeeded in the leadoff spot, averaging .379 with 20 runs scored, 25 hits and only six strikeouts.
Sophomore pitcher Brooklynn Walton has come on in the circle with a 5-1 record in 11 appearances, 1.03 ERA, 17 runs allowed, just five earned, 24 strikeouts and five walks. Rylee Church has made the most appearances with 22. She has a 7-7 record with a 2.05 ERA. She has surrendered 61 runs, 35 earned with 92 strikeouts and 49 walks allowed. A third pitcher, Alana Yadov, is 5-2 with a 4.86 ERA.
The series winner will face the winner between Fulshear and Northside in next week’s area round.
BRAZOSPORT (11-6) vs. EL CAMPO (25-7-1)
The Lady Exporters are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and are looking to get past the bidistrict round for the first time since 2019.
Game 1 is 5 p.m., and Game 2 will follow 30 minutes later. Game 3, if needed, will be 5 p.m. Friday.
The series is a natural site at Palacios High School.
In their way is El Campo, who has outscored the last three opponents 38-4.
Two pitchers lead the Lady Ricebirds.
Senior Bridget Dorotik has an 11-1 record with a 2.09 ERA in 20 appearances. She has allowed 33 runs, 23 earned, struck out 56 and walked 20. Opponents are batting .172 off Dorotik. Sophomore Carlee Bubela fields a 12-3 mark with a 2.71 ERA. She has allowed 60 runs, 36 earned, struck out 90 and walked 52 batters. Bubela is also solid at the plate with a .383 average and 21 RBIs.
Kate Bubela is El Campo’s top hitter with her .528 average, 51 runs scored, 47 RBIs, 13 doubles, three triples and a team-high 13 home runs.
Other top hitters for El Campo include Keona Wells with a .494 average, 40 runs scored, 18 RBIs and five home runs, and Ashley Fisher fields a .398 average with 33 RBIs.
The winner of this best-of-three series will advance to the Class 4A-Region 4 Area round against the winner between Cuero and Bandera.
