AREA

Class 6A-Region 3

Brazoswood (29-5) vs. Kingwood (29-6)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary) will follow 30 minutes later at Manvel High School

Tickets: $5 at gate

Webcast: brazosportisd.net for Game 2

Class 4A-Region 4

Sweeny (25-9) vs. Fredericksburg (19-11-1)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary), will follow 30 minutes later at Weimar High School

Tickets: TBA

Class 3A-Region 3

Danbury (20-15) vs. Pollok Central (28-4-1)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at Splendora High School

Tickets: $5 adults, $3 students

Webcast: centralisd.com

