SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS May 3, 2023

AREAClass 6A-Region 3Brazoswood (29-5) vs. Kingwood (29-6)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary) will follow 30 minutes later at Manvel High SchoolTickets: $5 at gateWebcast: brazosportisd.net for Game 2Class 4A-Region 4Sweeny (25-9) vs. Fredericksburg (19-11-1)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary), will follow 30 minutes later at Weimar High SchoolTickets: TBAClass 3A-Region 3Danbury (20-15) vs. Pollok Central (28-4-1)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at Splendora High SchoolTickets: $5 adults, $3 studentsWebcast: centralisd.com 