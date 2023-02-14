Southern Brazoria County witnessed a ton of softball success in 2022, highlighted by the Sweeny Lady Dogs finishing as Class 4A state runners-up in Austin.
The Lady Dogs weren’t the only ones to make postseason runs — they had to get by rival Columbia in the Region 4 championship series and Brazoswood advanced to a second straight regional series, falling to familiar foe Deer Park.
While many teams have lost a lot of talent to graduation, they also have the ammunition to reload for another postseason run behind veteran coaches, including Cindy Rubio in Angleton, Laura Oltman from Brazoswood and Lauren Guthrie from Columbia.
Aside from Iowa Colony’s new program, Danbury’s Jack Brown is the area’s lone new coach. However, the Lady Panthers acquire almost two decades of coaching experience with Brown leading the way.
ANGLETON
COACH: Cindy Rubio (14th season)
LAST YEAR: District 24-5A 16-0 (district champion); 27-8-1 overall. Beat Houston Austin in a bidistrict round game; lost area series, 2-1, to Crosby.
GRADUATED: Paige Berg, Treysten Liesman, Cailyn Brown, Lexi Rubio and Kamryn Hammond.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Ary Cruz, senior OF; Riley Davila, senior; OF; Alana Yadov, Riley Church, sophomore, P; Gracie Walker, sophomore, DP; Lily Soliz, sophomore, 3B; Mayson Garrett, junior, SS; Gabby Scott, junior, C; Rhyanna Morgan and Caylee Berg.
RETURNING STARTERS: Cruz, Davila, Yadov, Church, Walker, Soliz, Garrett and Scott.
OVERVIEW: The Ladycats have a solid group of athletes with a lot of potential to represent Angleton in a new district this season. District 18-5A features Galveston Ball, Friendswood, La Porte, Manvel, Santa Fe and Texas City stemming from the latest realignment. Santa Fe enters the season as the state’s No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A, and Friendswood, Santa Fe, La Porte and Manvel were each playoff teams in last season’s District 22.
Luckily for the Ladycats, they bring back a lot of experience to compete in the new district.
The team is led by last season’s District 24-5A newcomer of the year, Soliz, who filled in at third base nicely after the departure of University of Texas third baseman Mia Scott. Soliz averaged .340, slugged .640, drove in 23 runs and scored 43 times during her freshman year.
Last season’s district offensive MVP, Garrett averaged .454 with 52 RBIs, 31 runs, 13 doubles, five triples, and three home runs. The district’s co-pitcher of the year, Church, also brings back a solid bat. She averaged .295 with six doubles, three triples, two home runs, 34 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She also played first base well with a .952 fielding percentage.
“We will have to fight to be top in our district,” Rubio said. “We are entering a very tough district this year, and I believe our girls will respond well to the high level of competition. We have the ability to play with the best teams day in and day out.”
QUOTABLE: “Seniors Ary Cruz, Riley Davila, Alana Yadov and Caylee Berg will provide great leadership going into a tough district,” Rubio said. “Our offensive sparks will still be in the hands of junior Mayson Garrett, and sophomores Lily Soliz, Rylee Church and Gracie Walker; all proved to be top producers in the lineup last year.”
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: Voncia Ducre (eighth season)
LAST YEAR: District 25-4A 6-6; 17-15 overall. Swept by Sinton, 2-0, in a bidistrict series.
GRADUATED: Cristina Zuniga and Christine Leal
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Breeanna Brege, Lily Castillo, Emily Dohle, Lizet Jiminez, Kindra Lopez, Liliana Lopez, Miyah Lopez, Aleigha Madrigal, Amara Martinez, Aubrey Martinez and Jazelyn Peoples.
RETURNING STARTERS: Brege, Castillo, Dohle, Jiminez, Lopez, Martinez and Peoples.
OVERVIEW: The Lady Exporters are looking to build on their playoff season last year and will have a good opportunity to do that with all but two players returning from last year’s squad.
Peoples averaged .512 last season with 30 runs scored, 26 RBIs, 15 doubles and four home runs. She turned in a .549 on-base percentage and slugged .833.
District 25-4A first-team selection Emily Dohle returns to solidify the offense. She averaged .365 as a freshman with 23 RBIs, 11 doubles, two home runs, .484 on-base and slugged .649. Senior Kindra Lopez also brought a solid bat with a .327 average and 23 runs scored last season. Senior Amara Martinez will look to put her final stamp on the team before she heads to Bay de Noc Community College in Michigan.
“The team has been working hard and is excited,” Ducre said.
QUOTABLE: “Finishing is what matters,” Ducre said. “We have to finish strong. The little things matter, and find reasons to celebrate each other.”
BRAZOSWOOD
Coach: Laura Oltman (22nd season)
LAST YEAR: District 24-6A 10-2; 33-8 overall. Sweeps against Pearland Dawson, 2-0, in a bidistrict series and Kingwood, 3-0, in an area series. Lost, 2-1, to Deer Park in Region 3 series.
GRADUATED: Bella Owens, Taylor Meier, Taylor Tracy, Jaclyn Tracy, Cristyna Del Hierro, Jaeslyn Frazier, Celeste Salinas, Taylor Pulido, Raelyn Kinard, Sarah Koobs, Arianna Cantu and Isabelle Charles.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Peyton Tanner, junior, P; Taryn McDougal, senior, C; Haley Hughes, senior, C/OF; Cici Jefferson, senior, IF; Siannah Nava, sophomore, IF; Gazelle Ortiz, Kaylin Jansky, senior, OF; Lily Fontanella, senior, OF; Skylar Davis, senior, OF/P; and Audrey Sierra, sophomore, P/1B.
RETURNING STARTERS: Tanner, McDougal, Hughes, Jefferson, Nava and Jansky.
OVERVIEW: Brazoswood advanced to the regional tournament for a second straight season under a lot of offensive firepower. Much of that firepower is gone, including Taylor Meier, Taylor Tracy, Jaclyn Tracy, Cristyna Del Hierro and Raelyn Kinard.
The 2023 squad will have to try to replace that mixture of speed and power, Oltman said.
“This should be a strong defensive team with an excellent battery and an outstanding infield,” she said.
That defense begins with junior two-year starter and University of Tennessee commit Peyton Tanner. In her sophomore season, Tanner was 25-3 with a 0.91 ERA over 169 innings. She allowed 33 runs on 80 hits and struck out 294 opponents. She also batted .349 with 22 hits and 11 RBIs.
The Lady Bucs will rely on University of Texas-El Paso signee shortstop CiCi Jefferson, LeTourneau University signee outfielder Kaylin Jansky and Blinn College signee catcher Haley Hughes.
Jansky was a big part of the Lady Bucs’ run to the regional tournament last year. She averaged .326 with two home runs and 18 runs scored and committed just three errors in the outfield last season.
Oltman considers Hughes a rare five-tool athlete with power, hitting for average, speed, a good arm and great defense. She batted .538 last season with a .723 slugging percentage. She also drove in 23 runs, the second-most on the team.
Jefferson averaged .218, hit eight doubles and two triples, drove in 10 runs and scored 14 times. Her fielding percentage was .896.
QUOTABLE: “This team has a strong group of veteran leaders and some exciting young talent. They believe in themselves and have very high expectations for what they can accomplish,” Oltman said.
COLUMBIA
COACH: Lauren Guthrie (11th season overall, seventh at Columbia)
LAST YEAR: District 25-4A 8-3; 31-10 overall. Swept Rockport-Fulton in a bidistrict series and Navarro in area series. Beat Boerne, 2-1 in Region 4 quarterfinal series, and Calallen in semifinal. Lost to Sweeny, 2-0, in a regional championship series.
GRADUATED: Braylynn Henderson, Madison Hornback, Mariah Velazquez, Adrianna Phillips
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Katelynn Lewis, junior; Kate Kondra, senior; Alyssa Lewis, junior; Grayci Chaney, junior; Cameron Creswell, junior; Briana Yanez, senior; Kimber Moraw, sophomore; Brittyn Hardwick, sophomore; and Chandi Johnson, junior
RETURNING STARTERS: Katelynn Lewis, Kondra, Alyssa Lewis, Chaney, Creswell, Yanez, Moraw, Hardwick and Johnson.
OVERVIEW: The Lady ’Necks lost four key contributors to last season’s deep playoff run, but Guthrie has the players to fill them.
Kimber Moraw could see a more significant role in the circle this season.
As a freshman last year, Moraw pitched 51 1/3 innings and faced 221 batters — those numbers could substantially increase this year. She also averaged .283 with a .386 on-base percentage, seven RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Juniors Johnson and Alyssa Lewis return to provide power to the Columbia lineup. Johnson belted three home runs and 10 extra-base hits last season while driving in 15 and scoring 17 times. Lewis did it all as a utility player with a .938 fielding percentage. She averaged .300, had 10 extra-base hits, drove in 17 and scored 18 times.
The senior Kondra averaged .280 and slugged .553 last season in 68 plate appearances, and Creswell averaged .267 in her junior year.
Thompson (.250 average, .340 on-base, .602 on-base plus slugging) and Katelynn Lewis (.360 average, 5.29 on-base, .440 slugging) could see more playing time this year.
“These girls have grit, and they know that’s what it will take to have a successful season this year,” Guthrie said.
QUOTABLE: “Kate Kondra and Briana Yanez are two of my returning seniors this season. They have already shown what it means to have heart and have stepped up as role models for my younger athletes,” Guthrie said. “These girls know what it will take to get back to where we need to be this season and are ready to step up to that challenge again this season.”
DANBURY
COACH: Jack Brown (19th season overall, first at Danbury)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: District 24-3A 11-1; 25-14 overall. Swept Coldspring-Oakhurst, 2-0, in bidistrict series; swept by Diboll, 2-0, in area series.
GRADUATED: Taylor Henken, Hayley Matheson, Lilly Schraven.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Brynlee Auer, 3B; Grace Bracken, C; Lexi Fief, OF; Savana Henken, 2B; Riley Jamison, DP; Frankie Vrazel, SS; and Jenna Penn, P.
RETURNING STARTERS: Auer, Bracken, Fief, Henken, Jamison and Penn.
OVERVIEW: The team of returners is led by Vrazel, a Texas A&M commit. The junior averaged 6.19 last season and slugged an impressive 1.142. She drove in a team-high 75 runs, scored 58 times and recorded a whopping 42 extra-base hits. Bracken, a Blinn College signee, averaged .339 with 48 RBIs, 17 runs scored, 19 extra-base hits and a .989 fielding percentage at catcher.
Jamison (.402 average, 33 RBIs), Savana Henken (.381 average, 21 RBIs) and Auer (.477 average, 32 runs scored) supplement the pop in the Lady Panthers’ lineup.
“Many veterans returning, with the addition of a few newcomers with veteran experience,” Brown said.
QUOTABLE: “This year’s team has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a bunch of gals that love to play the game,” Brown said. “I have been very pleased with their abilities in all phases of the game.”
IOWA COLONY
COACH: Lanie Robinson (third season overall, first at Iowa Colony)
LAST YEAR:No team
GRADUATED: None
RETURNING LETTERMEN: None
RETURNING STARTERS: None
OVERVIEW: Did not respond to information request.
SWEENY
COACH: Darian Harris (second season)
LAST YEAR: District 25-4A 11-1 (district champions); 31-10 overall. Swept Ingleside, 2-0, in bidistrict series; beat Frederickburg, 2-1, in area series; beat Sinton, 2-1, in Region 4 quarterfinal series; swept Tuloso-Midway, 2-0, in semifinal series; swept Columbia, 2-0, in Region 4 championship series; beat Bullard in state semifinal; and lost to Liberty, in state championship game.
GRADUATED: Brianna Strother, Corie Byrd and Alyssa Boozy.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Cierra Turner, Karli Glaze, Trinity Moses, Caydance Lobdell, Erin Shutts, Alena Thayer, Hailey Eulenfeld, Berlynn McLaren, Larissa Reynolds, Kennedy Tucker, Ava Gutierrez and Ma’rya Quarles.
RETURNING STARTERS: Glaze, Shutts, Turner, Reynolds, Lobdell, McLaren, Quarles.
OVERVIEW: Sweeny loses three valuable seniors from last year’s state run, but it returns plenty of starters. Most of the team is made up of upperclassmen, and Harris expects to see those players lead the program with their experience and remain hungry for another run to Austin, she said. “Regardless of how we finished last season, we know that it is a new year and we will have to work twice as hard with a chip on our shoulder,” she said.
QUOTABLE: “We have a lot of returning players and starters in key positions. We have some that will have to step up in new positions,” Harris said. “The positive is that we have a better understanding of what it’s going to take to get where we want to go, so our focus is that we work hard and earn it because we know nothing is going to be handed to us.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.