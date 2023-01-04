Stability returns in another upcoming boys soccer season.
Three coaches are entering their sixth season or more with their respective programs and are looking to continue the success they enjoyed last year. Others expect to return their teams to the playoffs after missing out in 2022.
Angleton and Columbia retain a core group of players that led to postseason appearances in 2022, while Brazoswood and Brazosport will rely on the experience from last season that helped bring the teams close to making the playoffs. Sweeny has a new coach leading its program, and a former longtime assistant gets his first crack at being a head coach to lead a new program in Iowa Colony.
Angleton
COACH: Frank Echartea (14th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-5A, 8-3-5; 12-5-6 overall. Lost in bidistrict round to Houston Wisdom.
GRADUATED: 10
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Eight
OVERVIEW: Angleton will have to replace two District 24-5A first teamers from a year ago in Ebuka Bright-Osigwe with his 20 goals and five assists and center back Alejandro Coronado. However, the team retains eight lettermen from last year’s squad that placed fourth in the district standings to advance to the postseason.
QUOTABLE: “We graduated people from the front to back last year, but we have very capable replacements,” Echartea said. “We look forward to a promising season from a mix of tenured and new members to the varsity team.”
Brazoswood
COACH: Jim Nimtz (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-6A 4-7-1; 7-11-1 overall.
GRADUATED: Russell Summa, Riley Kuhlman, Josue Villegas, Gabe Santana, Kadin Boulton, Connor Holt, Isaiah Mercado, Garrett Blake.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Kade Bengtson, Sam Garcia, Brian Martinez, Devon Ramski, Jeremiah Ramirez, Trevor Kuhlman, Lucas Damian, Noah Rios, Tomas Arauz.
RETURNING STARTERS: Bengtson, Garcia, Martinez, Ramirez, Arauz.
OVERVIEW: The Bucs fielded a young team last year — starting four sophomores and three juniors — and missed the playoffs by one game for the first time since 2019. The program has made the postseason in four of the last six seasons, excluding 2020.
Yet the program yielded six All-District 24-6A selections from a year ago, led by first-team honorees Riley Kuhlman and Holt. While those two are gone, Brazoswood is hopeful the rest of its returning experience will bring another playoff appearance.
Defensively, Brazoswood will have junior Caleb Warren starting in the goal in his first varsity season behind a group of seasoned defensive backs, seniors Ramirez, Arauz and Rios and junior Anthony Trevino. Midfielders will be led by returning starter Garcia with Ramski and Trevor Kuhlman rounding out the middle of the field.
Wingers Damian and Diego Moya give senior maturity on the outside. Strikers will be Bengtson, last season’s all-district selection and leading scorer, and Martinez. Both are returning starters who have shown not only the ability to score in various ways, but the chemistry between the two has been evident in the early preseason scrimmage, Brazoswood coach Jim Nimtz said.
QUOTABLE: “This season is filled with optimism as the Bucs have a chance to take the experience gained last year and put it forth in the regular season,” Nimtz said. “We have a good non-district schedule that will push us to step up and be ready for the very tough district season.
“There were only a couple of games that were not decided by one goal either way. It is a very difficult district, and we will need to be focused and give great effort every night to reach our goals. These young men have shown themselves to be more than capable and will always give all they have.”
Brazosport
COACH: Craig Moseley (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 5-6-3; 6-9-5 overall
GRADUATED: Saul Jimenez and Isa Rosario.
RETURNING LETTERMAN: Ricardo Vargas, Alan Villafana, Francisco Villafana, Kevin Cortez and Giovanni Gomez.
OVERVIEW: For the first time since 2011, Brazosport did not make the playoffs in 2022. However, with just two seniors graduating, head coach Craig Moseley is looking for a rebound in 2023 with All-District 24-4A second-team selection Alan Villafana and honorable mention defenders Vargas, Francisco Villafana, Cortez and Gomez. The Exporters will be looking to generate offense this season after getting shut out in six games last year, including three in district play.
QUOTABLE: “We are in a new district and excited about the upcoming season. Last year, we finished fifth and missed the playoffs for the first time in a long time,” Moseley said.
Columbia
COACH: Mike Denbow (19th year, 16th with Columbia)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 11-2-1; 20-4-3 overall. Defeated North Forest in bidistrict and Little Cypress-Mauriceville in area round. Lost to East Chambers in Region 4 quarterfinal.
GRADUATED: Houston Cook, Oscar Olguin, Lane Fields, Juan Aguilar, Nico Staub, Justin Bess, Gabriel de la Huerta.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Ian Ferrell Ayala, Alexis Villasana, Gavin Sills, Ramon Saldivar, Logan Bailey, Andres Mata, Yahir Garcia, Zack Whipple, Will Pappas, captains Joelewis Guerrero and Kevin Garcia.
OVERVIEW: The 2022 season was memorable for Columbia after making it to the regional tournament for a second straight year. The program has also built a model of consistency with five consecutive seasons of making the playoffs.
The ’Necks will look to make it a sixth straight year.
The Roughnecks return last season’s district most valuable player Garcia, who scored 32 goals and 12 assists in his sophomore season. Guerrero also returns. He scored seven times and notched first-team all-district honors. The back end will see new faces with the departure of all-district selections Juan Aguilar, Justin Bess and two-time goalkeeper of the year Houston Cook.
“Our boys are just looking to have fun and represent our school well,” Columbia coach Mike Denbow said.
QUOTABLE: “The youngsters will have to help out a lot, and we feel that they will,” Denbow said. “We will lean on our captains Joelewis Guerrero and our district MVP Kevin Garcia.”
Iowa Colony
COACH: Edward Garcia (10th year overall, first with Iowa Colony)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: No team last season
GRADUATED: None
RETURNING LETTERMEN: None
OVERVIEW: Garcia is getting his first head-coaching gig with a new program after years as a freshman and junior varsity coach in previous stops at Pasadena and fellow Alvin ISD school Shadow Creek. He’ll take over a program that will begin in District 21-4A, which includes Brazosport, La Marque, Needville, Stafford, Sweeny and Columbia.
The Pioneers’ season does not begin until Jan. 17 against Livingston.
QUOTABLE: N/A
Sweeny
COACH: Lance Andrews (second year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 1-10-3; 5-13-3 overall
GRADUATED: Carlos Jurado, Trace Holmes, Jorge Gonzalez, Christian Jaime, Avelardo Esparza, John Jansevanrensburg.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Sonny Romero, Liam York, Juan Hernandez, Eli Kacal, Isaiah Gonzales, Will Bashaw, Omar Jimenez, Joshua Thomas, Jax McCarey, Grayson Ward, Enrique Nuñez, Jesus Magana.
OVERVIEW: The Bulldogs are looking to rebound from a one-win district season. The team also missed the playoffs for the fifth time out of the last six seasons. Last season’s head coach Ross Hutchings went to Columbia to be an assistant coach with the Lady ’Necks under first-year coach Caitlin Riley.
Lance Andrews, an assistant under Hutchings last season, will lead a program looking for a scorer with last season’s District 24-4A co-MVP Trace Holmes graduating. Holmes scored 30 goals last season and was a great 1-2 punch with Carlos Jurado, who finished with 10 assists. Miguel Ramirez, another player who graduated last season, also had 10 assists.
“We graduated some quality athletes last year,” Andrews said. “The guys have a great work ethic, are coming together well and are willing to be adaptable. I’m excited to see what this group will do this season.”
QUOTABLE: “Isaiah Gonzales, a senior, is a guy that does whatever is asked of him, this season and last,” Andrews said. “He can play several positions well and is one of the guys you want on the field. He is one of our captains this year, and I’m excited to see what is ahead for him.”
