ANGLETON — The South Texas Gunslingers, in partnership with the City of Angleton, will host its second Spring Shoot this weekend at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
The Spring Shoot begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday inside the J.G. “Jack” Phillips Arena at the fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St.
“Riding a horse is hard. Shooting a gun accurately is hard. Doing them at the same time is totally amazing,” said STG President Jeff Thompson in a press release.
The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association is one the fastest-growing equestrian sports in the nation. Riders compete based on the fastest-timed event using a pair of .45 caliber revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of blank ammunition. Live ammunition is not used.
Riders are scored on time and accuracy with a 5-second penalty attached to a rider’s final time for each missed balloon or for dropping a gun. A typical pattern can be run in 15 to 35 seconds.
Thompson and his wife, Trish, are in their third year hosting cowboy mounted shooting events. The organization introduced the sport to the area last year at the fairgrounds and hosted the inaugural Showdown Shootout in September to strengthen its reach of riders.
The Spring Shoot also coincides with Angleton Market Days at the Fairgrounds.
The three-stage main match consists of riders using a different pattern among the 50 patterns riders can choose. Each stage will provide different areas of horse management, horsemanship and shooting from different angles, Thompson said.
Thompson and his registered quarter horse Xena enjoy the excitement and adrenaline, he said.
“Xena loves her job, and her ears perk up as soon as she sees those balloons in the area,” Thompson said in a release. “She also loves hearing people cheer for her. Her ego is way bigger than mine.”
The two-day event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the main match stages 1-3, followed by the rifle and shotgun competitions. Chicken poop bingo and live entertainment by cowboy singer Ken Brothers will also be at about 4 p.m.
The main match continues after a cowboy church service at 9:30 a.m. Day 2 is expected to wrap up around noon.
Participants need to register on the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association website at cmsaevents.com/events. The fee is $125 per day and $60 each for the rifle and shotgun competitions.
Twenty-two shooters are signed up for the event.
The event is free for spectators.
For information, call or text 979-308-9511 or visit the South Texas Gunslingers on Facebook.
