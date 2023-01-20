Dustin Stallberg is like fine wine; he gets better with age.
The Clute native topped his time and place from last year’s Houston Marathon by winning the men’s wheelchair division Sunday with a personal-best time of 1 hour, 45 minutes, 17 seconds with a pace of 4:01 per mile. He beat Valera Allen, who had the same time as Stallberg, and University of Arizona teammate Wyatt Willand.
“At the start of the race last year, it was 32 degrees, and we had a headwind the whole time,” Stallberg said. “Wheelchair racing is so much about wheelchair dynamics, so if there is a big wind, that will hold you back. I was also sick around that time, so that didn’t help.
“I felt like I was in way better shape this race, and I had two other teammates to push with.”
Last year, Stallberg finished in 1:58.03 with a pace of 4:31 seven seconds slower than winner Jacob Allen. The 20-year-old Brazoswood High School graduate also won the 5K race Saturday in 12.23, topping his runner-up time of 12:39 last year.
“A marathon is big in itself, and so if you finish a marathon, that is already a big deal, but to win it is another set of emotions just added to it,” Stallberg said. “I thought it was awesome that my whole family got to watch me and support me.
“My mom volunteered for it, and she got to give me the medal. It was very emotional for me.”
Stallberg and his mother, Bianca, both competed in the Houston Marathon in 2020, he said, and Saturday’s finish represented all of the hard work Stallberg has put in over the years.
“You train for this for months and months — it’s a long time — and it’s emotional once you cross the finish line,” Stallberg said. “It’s an awesome feeling when you cross that finish line first.”
Stallberg is a junior at the University of Arizona and competes on the school’s wheelchair track and road racing team. Teammates Willand and Aidan Gravelle joined Stallberg in the Houston Marathon.
The university’s program has been a competitive team on campus since 1997, according to its athletics website. Training consists of a combination of road work, roller workouts and practice at the UA track facility, according to the school’s athletics website. Athletes participate in prominent road races and track events, including the Bloomsday 12K, Arizona Distance Classic, Desert Challenge, the Peachtree 10K, the Paralympics and the National Track Championships, among others.
“I practice with the university’s team six days a week, and I do weightlifting twice a week,” Stallberg said. “We do most of our workouts on the road or a trail, and there is a trail about 20 minutes away from the university.”
A team averages about 13 to 14 miles a day, varying the emphasis between speed and endurance, Stallberg said. The team is in the process of wrapping up its season, Stallberg said.
“I love Arizona. It’s a really fun place to be,” he said. “Last year we went to Spokane, Washington, we went to San Antonio, Florida, New York and we did The Woodlands half marathon last year. We don’t have our schedule yet, but we travel all over the place; it just adds to the experience, and I love it here.”
Stallberg is turning his attention further east to Boston for the 127th rendition of the Boston Marathon on April 17.
Stallberg finished his first Boston Marathon last year in 1:44.28, placing him 17th in the male division under the 18-39 age group. Stallberg wants to beat his Houston and Boston marathon times this year.
“It’s a fast course and one of the biggest races in the world that all professional athletes go to,” Stallberg said. “It’s a huge field of wheelchair athletes, and that will help push me to my limits, and I am looking forward to racing there again.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.