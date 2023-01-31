Two local swimmers and two divers have qualified for the UIL Class 4A State Swimming and Diving tournament after competing in last weekend’s Region 3 meet at Houston Lamar High School.
Brazosport freshman Sophie Stowers headlines the state qualifiers after winning the 100-yard butterfly and backstroke. The top two teams in the regional meet automatically qualify for state, followed by the next eight best times throughout the state in each event.
Stowers took care of all that with her top time of 1:00.38 in the butterfly, setting a new region record in the event. The freshman is seeded third at state by less than a second from Burnet’s Isabel Lunsford’s top time of 59.48. Stowers then set a new regional record and broke her own school record time in the backstroke in 1:01.59, shaving 1.30 from her previously best mark. She is also seeded third and is 1.10 off the top-seeded swimmer, Zoey Hall of Decatur.
Columbia senior Abigail Miksch qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle with her time of 2:13.50, shaving 0.48 from her seeded time. She is also a call-up in the 100-yard freestyle after taking third at regional in 59.40. Miksch will enter the state meet seeded second in the 200 free behind Boerne’s Breanna McCarthy mark of 59.18.
Iowa Colony will send two divers to state.
Freshman Lorelei Marquez placed second at the regional meet with 301.45 points, seeding her third at the state meet. Dyson Nevels on the boys regional competition with 285.55 and is seeded fourth at state.
The UIL Class 4A and below swim and dive state meet begins Feb. 9 with swimming prelims at 10 a.m., followed by diving at 2 p.m. at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio. Finals begin at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
El Campo swept the regional meet, with the boys scoring 231.5 points and the girls scoring 336. Brazosport placed fifth out of the 25-team field with 139 points, followed by Iowa Colony for sixth with 137, Danbury eighth with 109, Sweeny 10th with 81 and Columbia 18th with 33.
The Roughnecks finished ninth with 104 points, followed by Iowa Colony for 11th with 55, Danbury 12th with 43, Sweeny 15th with 25 and Brazosport 16th with 24.
Danbury senior Kendall Dean narrowly missed a trip to state after her fourth-place time of 2:21.87 in the 200 freestyle, shaving 4.06 from her seeded time. She also placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.15).
Sweeny freshman Makena Nichols had a good showing at regional. She placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:51.93 and took fifth with a time of 2:51.94 in the 200 IM.
Other swimmers who placed but did not qualify for state.
Girls
Brazosport: Fourth, Bailey Broom, Cydnee Webb, Kelsie Myers and Stowers, 200 freestyle relay, 2:04.05, and 200 medley relay, 2:16.08; sixth, Victoria Monteagudo, Calribel Gonzalez, Layla Marquez and Kaylee Martinez, 400 freestyle relay, 6:28.10; and eighth, Myers, 200 individual medley, 3:08.24.
Danbury: Sixth, Kendall Dean, Brett Dean, Mylee Dean and Brooke Brown, 200 medley relay, 2:27.23; and eighth, 200 freestyle relay, 2:13.03, and Mylee Dean, 100 butterfly, 1:29.96; and eighth, Dean, 50 free, 31.24.
Iowa Colony: Sixth, KayDee Howard, Kyndal Deaver, Amanda Fernandez and Leonna Ramirez, 400 freestyle relay, 5:35.98; seventh, Naima Benitez, Fernandez, Mackenzie Grumley and Liana Duren, 200 freestyle relay, 2:09.56; and eighth, Deaver, 200 freestyle, 2:36.32, and 100 freestyle, 1:0775, and Grumley, 500 freestyle, 8:13.20.
Sweeny: Fifth, Nichols, Kami Moore, Audrey Vacek and Graice Bible, 200 freestyle relay, 2:06.40, and seventh, 200 medley relay, 2:29.73.
Boys
Brazosport: Seventh, Joaquin Moreno, Michael Venne, Miguel Martinez and Edward Acosta, 200 medley relay, 2:36.9.
Danbury: Sixth, Zachary Cook, Andrew Robinson, Jacob Spillars and Vrazel, 200 freestyle relay, 1:56.64, and eighth, Colton Vrazel, 200 IM, 2:48.99
Columbia: Fifth, Luke Breazeale, Roman Garza, Corbin Lavender and Luke Bowers, 200 freestyle relay, 1:54.42; and 400 freestyle, 4:23.24.
Sweeny: Seventh, Zachary Beckwith, Kayden Bice, Logan Bryant and Slade Hickl, 200 freestyle relay, 1:58.36.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.