Brazosport freshman Sophie Stowers continued her strong season Thursday at the UIL Swim & Dive State meet at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.

Stowers won both of her events in the preliminary round, heading into today’s finals as the top-seeded swimmer.

The B’port record holder broke her personal-best time of 1:00.38 in the 100-yard butterfly prelims Thursday with the top time of 59.54. Isabel Lunsford of Burnet was next at 1:00.22.

Stowers also heads into today’s state finals, leading the field in the backstroke after touching the wall in 1:00.49, breaking her previous school record of 1:01.26.

She beat out Decatur’s Zoey Hall by .31 hundredths of a second.

Another freshman swimmer will be competing in the consolation finals today.

In the 100-yard freestyle prelims, Columbia freshman Abigail Miksch finished 10th in 59.61 and 13th in 2:13.65 in the 200 freestyle.

Swimmers who finish with the top eight prelim times advance to the state finals today. Those who place ninth through 16th will race in the consolation finals.

In diving prelims, Iowa Colony’s Lorelei Marquez placed fourth with 189.05 points; she was seeded third. In the boys competition, Dyson Nevels of Iowa Colony finished fourth with 193.25 points.

The freshman came in seeded fourth.

The diving finals are at 9:30 a.m., and the swim finals follow at 11 a.m.

Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com.

