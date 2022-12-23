Four of the nine Southern Brazoria County volleyball teams had a new coach in 2022, and two were named The Facts’ coaches of the year.
Danbury’s Kevyn Trammell led her Lady Panthers to the program’s first regional appearance in 20 years, and Columbia’s Alyssa Laker guided the Lady ’Necks to their first undefeated district crown.
Each coach had their approach to achieving success, which makes them a perfect fit for the paper’s top coaching honors.
TRAMMELL
Trammell’s career began as the swim coach at Alvin High School, then she returned to Wichita Falls to be the head soccer coach for Hirschi High School. She earned the District 3-4A coach of the year during the 2016 season when the team won its first district title in program history.
After two seasons, Trammell headed south to be the girls soccer coach at Santa Fe for a year and led the Lady Indians to the Class 5A playoffs.
She moved north to the Dallas area to lead Farmersville’s 4A girls soccer and cross-country programs in 2018-19.
Trammell set down roots in the Brazosport area for the last three years as a teacher and coach for Brazosport ISD, namely Lake Jackson Intermediate. However, she has wanted to return to teaching and coaching high school.
That’s where Danbury enters.
The Lady Panthers made the playoffs for the third straight season as the No. 4 seed in the District 24-3A standings.
However, unlike the other three times, Danbury was not going to end its season in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
“We were excited to be in the playoffs, but going into those two games, we thought, ‘We can win this,’” Trammell said. “We made a couple of changes going into the playoffs, which helped us practice it on Columbia when they did a warm-up game with us.”
The Lady Panthers came away with a pair of five-set wins against Anderson-Shiro and Orangefield and advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2002 and third regional appearance all time.
Entering the first-round game against Anderson-Shiro, the team’s mentality was to play their game.
“You can’t play down against the other team. You have to play up, and we came together like a team,” Trammell said.
Trammell remembered the win against Orangefield.
Danbury opened the Region 3 Area round game with wins in Sets 1 and 2 but dropped the next two games to force a Game 5.
The team celebrated each point like it was game point. The Lady Panthers won the final set, 15-6.
“That’s what our bench did, that’s what the girls did on the court, and that got to the other team because we were celebrating big-time, and we had not even won the set yet,” Trammell said.
While Trammell has coached varsity high school before, the Lady Panthers were her first varsity volleyball team. She let her players have a theme to dress in at every practice, and each player shared something inspirational with the entire team every week. It was a way to bring the players closer, but Trammell said it was all player driven.
“I had my stipulations that I gave to them at the beginning of the season, and as long as we stick with those stipulations, everything else falls into place, and they could do what they wanted as long as they followed these guidelines,” Trammell said. “The first practice was Adam Sandler Day, and ever since then, they dressed up and still practiced. … Our two captains were the ones who led the charge, and letting them do that didn’t hurt me or hurt them. It gave them that buy-in into the team.”
To share something inspirational before practice, the players came up with the topic, but Trammell was the one who introduced the idea to the players.
“We have our game day quotes, so they understand what I’m looking for, and then they find their own quote or their own story and tie that into the team,” Trammell said.
Trammell’s first year at Danbury made her feel “super blessed” because of the support she received from the student-athletes, their parents and the administration.
“We did different things, and they were supportive of it,” Trammell said. “I could not have asked for better support or better girls.”
LAKER
When Laker talked to The Facts in July following the announcement that she was taking over the Lady ’Neck volleyball program, Laker, who was the original Roughneck mascot, Elmo during her high school days at Columbia was thrilled to go back to her roots.
“I enjoyed high school, sports, my coaches and high school was a lot of fun for me,” she said. “To come back with experience from different levels felt like it was a full circle as a coach.
Laker’s early experience came from the bigger schools.
Following her playing days as an outside hitter for the Lady ’Necks, Laker’s coaching journey includes one year at Crosby, nine years at Cy Springs — six as the team’s head coach — and the final two seasons as an assistant under Elizabeth Limas at Brazoswood before circling back to Columbia.
“The head coach there (Crosby) had so much knowledge of the game, and it was so much fun to watch him coach and learn new things,” Laker said. “He is who drove me into it. Going from Crosby to the 6A level and that level of competition and what can happen in the game is where my love for volleyball came into play.
“There was always something new to learn, and I was lucky enough to learn under people who had a lot of knowledge of the game.”
Returning to her alma mater was Laker’s dream job.
She thought coaching at the highest level of high school volleyball in Texas would be her dream job at Cy Springs and Brazoswood, but you can feel lost in the shuffle being at those large schools.
“There are so many kids and so many other schools, and it is hard to stand out,” Laker said. “I enjoy the small-knit community because being at a place like Columbia now that I have a family — my kids can get the recognition, hear about them, they congratulate them and they are happy for them. We are all connected somehow.
“Generations run deep here, so my dream job wasn’t always to be in a small town, but now it is because I know that one day, those are going to be my daughters, and they are going to run the program. And it’s going to be nice knowing that I helped pave that path for them.”
Laker watched the Lady ’Necks over the summer, and she came in knowing that she wanted to run a perimeter defense because that’s what she was the most familiar with, she said. She also wanted to run the 6-2, but it wasn’t the best fit, causing Laker to settle with the 5-1.
“My game plan worked with a little bit of fine-tuning,” she said. “I knew what type of offensive combinations and schemes I wanted to run, and they took to it very well.
“By the time the season ended, I had achieved everything I had envisioned for the team.”
The idea of a 12-0 district season came from the middle of the Columbia High School gym floor.
Before the team’s first game of the season, Laker joined the players to talk about their individual goals for the season, and the players agreed that they wanted to win the district. However, Laker felt that as long as the girls could buy into what she was selling, they could do something even greater.
“And I told them I was going to raise them one, ‘We’re going to do it undefeated,’” Laker said. “And I stuck to it because I absolutely refuse to settle for anything less given the athletic ability that we had, our alignment and their capabilities. I had all the confidence in the world that we were capable of doing what we did.”
That confidence in her girls stems back to her playing days as a Lady ’Neck.
She competed in soccer, volleyball and track and field.
“I’ve walked in their shoes. I’ve worn the same jersey — I’m a Roughneck, I am a Lady ’Neck. I bleed maroon,” Laker said. “I went to school with their parents, we are all connected and I think that’s why I’m relatable and if you can relate to anybody, you can get on the same page as them.
“And I am them and I think that is why it happened so naturally.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.