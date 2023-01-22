ANGLETON — No. 2-ranked Annapolis Christian Academy wrapped up its trip to Southeast Texas against top-ranked Angleton Christian.
Annapolis witnessed Jacob Soria and Atavion Sullivan dominate both ends of the floor as the two Warrior seniors combined for 28 points and 20 rebounds in Angleton Christian’s 58-31 rout Saturday of the Class 1A Texas Christian Athletic League team from Corpus Christi.
Sullivan and Soria also combined for four assists, most of them berween themselves. Annapolis struggled to keep both off the boards and even more to catch up to the two players on the other end.
“They have been playing together since they were in the seventh grade, so their connection and chemistry were already there,” Angleton Christian coach Khory Ross said. “That’s why I love those two guys on the floor together. When they are on the floor together, everything flows smoothly.
“Their connection is built on years of trust, and they’re best friends outside of basketball as well.”
The Warriors (21-8) ran out to a 9-2 lead when Soria passed to Kaden Solis for a 3-pointer.
Back-to-back drives to the basket by Sullivan, two free throws by Solis and a jumper by Brooks Owens with seconds left pushed the Warriors’ lead to 17-7 through the first quarter of play.
An Owens-to-Solis pass for a 3-pointer opened the second quarter and began a 17-2 outscoring in the stanza by the Warriors.
Soria fed Sullivan in back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 24-7 with 4:48 left in the opening quarter. Sullivan then did the dishing out when he found Owens in transition.
Sullivan cleaned up the board for a putback, an offensive board by Joel Lovell allowed Owens to knock down a jumper, and Lovell got in on the scoring with a bucket in the paint and two free throws to end the quarter.
Meanwhile, the ACS defense clamped down on Annapolis Christian guards Caleb Riojas and Brendan Liefer. Annapolis shot 1-of-9 from the floor and committed four turnovers in the second quarter. The team shot 3-of-23 in the first half to trail 34-9 at the half.
“I congratulated the guys on that, too, because that is something special,” Ross said. “These guys can play basketball, but I think Ray and Brooks Owens handled them well.”
The Warriors received offensive contributions from Carter Smith, who knocked down a couple of 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Warriors’ offense clicking. He connected on a pass from Owens with 4:44 to play in the third quarter and hit from downtown after grabbing a long rebound on his first missed 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Smith finished with eight points.
“Five (Solis) has been our 3-point shooter this season, but he was just a little off tonight,” Ross said. “So Carter is finally starting to pick up his offense again, but defensively, that is what we ask of him lately. Now that his defense is in tune, his offense is starting to go a little bit more, and that’s why his 3-point shots were going. I’m happy my boy finally woke up a little bit.”
Sullivan put on another show Saturday evening.
The senior shot a healthy 12-of-16 (75 percent) from the floor, grabbed 14 defensive rebounds and dished out two assists. His double-double performance included a game-high 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Soria contributed four points, two rebounds and two assists but engineered the offense well when a good Annapolis (16-13) team struggled to keep up.
“It keeps things going,” Ross said. “I’m proving a point to people that we are different. … We would be wired for a team like this, and we were wired against them because they have two good guards, but I think we are on another level defensively. They have probably not seen a team like us all year. We were frustrating their two guards.”
Saturday’s non-district victory marked the sixth straight win for the Warriors after experiencing a rough patch against UIL schools in November and December when the team went 5-8 during that stretch.
“We thought we handled it well. There were games that we should have won, but honestly, it tested us, and it prepared us for bigger games that we did win in the UIL divisions,” Ross said. “It just took us over the top in this league. Not gonna lie; in this league, it separated us because now it pushed us to get out of our comfort zone.
“It pushed us to another level of basketball that we have not been in the last two years.”
