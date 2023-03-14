Angleton Christian's Atavion Sullivan steals the ball and races down the court during the second quarter of a non-district boys basketball game Nov. 29 against Brazosport Christian at Angleton Christian School.
Angleton Christian’s Atavion Sullivan glides through the air as he dunks the ball in the third quarter of a Texas Christian Athletic League boys basketball game Feb. 17 against Texas Christian at Angleton Christian School.
Top-ranked Angleton Christian Warriors culminated their 2022-23 season with another Texas Christian Athletic League 2A boys basketball state championship, and with that success came plenty of accolades.
The Warriors (8-0, 30-8) won TCAL District 6-2A, and the Angleton Christian defeated Texas Christian for the third time this season with a 60-55 victory in the state championship game.
The team ended the season with 15 consecutive wins and earned their second straight title and third straight appearance in the state championship game.
At the forefront of the Warriors’ run was Atavion Sullivan, who was voted the district’s most valuable player in his first and only season with Angleton Christian.
Sullivan, who transferred from Angleton this year, averaged a team-best 18.1 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game and 3.4 steals in 34 contests for the Warriors. His best game of the season was a 40-point effort in a Feb. 7 win over School of the Woods. He also had nine steals in the game.
Earning first-team honors were Jacob Soria, Brooks Owens and Kaden Solis.
Soria averaged 11.8 points and 3.5 assists. Owens was the Warriors’ defensive presence, averaging 1.1 steals per game. Solis averaged 11.9 points.
Second-teamers were Raylen Bosquez and Carter Smith.
Smith averaged 7.3 points and 2 steals.
Honorable mention selections for Angleton Christian went to Trevor Brooks, Aden Guerrero and Joel Lovell.
The TCAL announced its all-state basketball teams last week.
First-team selections went to Sullivan, Soria and Solis. Owens was named to the second team.
