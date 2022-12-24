Brazoswood and Columbia dominated this year’s superlative selections as part of The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County volleyball teams.
Brazoswood’s Reagan Blank was named the top outside hitter; teammate Olivia Mulholland was the co-setter of the year; and Macie Riley was the defensive player of the year.
Representing Columbia are Katelin Arnold as the offensive player of the year; Payton Damborsky as the co-setter of the year; and Katelynn Lewis as the libero of the year. Iowa Colony’s Kaylee Preston represented her new school well this season, coming away with newcomer of the year honors.
CO-SETTER OF THE YEAR
Columbia had a senior-heavy team, but the most challenging part was adjusting to a new coach. Damborsky, a three-year starter for the Lady ’Necks, was one of those seniors who had to adjust but did it well.
“… Our first game was actually easy, and we all got along well,” she said. “Us coming closer as a team was a big difference from the past years. I am proud of us for going undefeated, and we set a bunch of records for our school this year.”
Alyssa Laker’s first year coaching her alma mater was focused on communicating.
“If you were having a hard time with things, she knew how to help us,” Damborsky said. “She knew what was happening and what changes needed to be made.
“She also became one of our friends. It was like we were one big family.”
Damborsky was named the District 26-4A setter MVP with 668 assists and 371 digs. She also recorded 58 kills and 45 service aces.
“I was told that I was the quarterback of the team, and I knew I had to take a lot of responsibility for things because if I mess up on something, anything could happen,” she said. “So I would talk to my team and make sure we knew what route we were running and went through every scenario that could happen.
“I made sure I took responsibility for things.”
The Lady ’Necks initially went with a 6-2 offense but switched during pre-district to 5-1. The change allowed Damborsky to thrive with the ball constantly filtering through her.
“You have to communicate well with the coach because what she tells you, you have to relay the message. So I had to know what I was saying and plan.”
Damborsky is still deciding where she will go to continue her volleyball career. She mentioned attending a small college.
Mulholland also experienced adjustment in her senior season with the Lady Bucs. Her cousin, Ella, graduated last season, and the team switched from a 6-2 to a 5-1. She recorded 748 more assists from her junior year to her senior season.
“I kind of felt a little more pressure this year because I played all the way around, and the setter touches the ball on every play,” Mulholland said. “It’s different than running a 6-2 because it’s more time on the court.”
Mulholland was the engine that powered the Lady Bucs’ offense with Reagan Blank, Olivia Stringer and Landrie Heble.
The senior met her goal of collecting 1,000 assists in a season, finishing with 1,200 assists, 321 digs and 38 services aces.
“We had a connection with our hitters because I have been playing with them for some time now,” she said.
OUTSIDE HITTER
In 124 sets this season, Blank finished second on Brazoswood with 357 kills, a .204 hitting percentage, 25 total blocks, 382 digs and 73 service aces.
“We executed this year, and we ended third in district, which has never happened in Brazoswood history, so it was an exciting year,” she said. “I’m excited to see how this program grows in the future.”
The Lady Bucs finished in third place in the District 24-6A standings for the first time in program history, and that milestone showed players like Blank how much their hard work paid off.
“Especially to do it with a young team, we grew together in a tough district and still made the playoffs,” Blank said.
Blank is looking to attend Western Colorado to continue her volleyball career.
“I always need to work hard no matter what I’m doing, and that was attached to this team this year,” Blank said. “Whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability, do it 110 percent. And I learned that not only in volleyball but in all my sports.”
DEFENSIVE
Riley was one of a handful of young players on Brazoswood, but Riley’s situation was different.
Aside from playing her first varsity season, she also had to fill the shoes of former defensive player of the year and University North Texas player Madie Johnson. It was a tall task for the 5-foot-3 junior, but she stood tall in the face of adversity.
Riley went from playing 33 sets her sophomore season to 120 this year. She had 30 aces, 501 digs and encountered 584 serve receptions.
“It’s intimidating because Madie is an amazing libero, and she had a lot more athleticism and experience that I didn’t have going into my junior year,” Riley said. “I had not touched the court much, and being a libero, you’re supposed to be a leader and not having that experience was a little scary for me.
“But what I learned was beyond being a leader by your performance, you are also a leader by how you lift your team. I told myself that I would control what I could, even if I don’t feel confident, act confident and lift other people whenever I am having a hard time lifting myself.”
Riley talked about how much the young Lady Bucs surprised teams this season based on their record and how they had played their opponents, especially in a five-set loss to eventual district champion Clear Springs.
“That game sticks out in my mind. We knew we had to play our best, but there wasn’t a lot of confidence,” Riley said. “That game proved that whenever we play together, and we’re all on our A-game, we have the chance to compete with some teams that other people don’t think we can compete with.”
Despite the loss, the Lady Bucs built much confidence following that game.
Brazoswood was the first team to hand Springs a set loss — giving the Lady Chargers two set losses that night. The Lady Bucs went on to win three straight games to end the regular season, helping the team finish third in the District 24-6A standings.
“Not only did we prove ourselves to other people, but I think we proved ourselves to ourselves, and that gave us more momentum going forward,” Riley said.
LIBERO
On a veteran-laden team, Lewis was one of the newcomers for the Lady ’Necks, manning the libero position. The junior finished with 482 digs and 26 aces.
“It was a good year, especially since I got to see the court a little bit more this year, and I learned a lot of new things,” she said.
Lewis praised her teammates for welcoming her as a starter and guiding her through her first varsity season as a starter.
“It was a good experience,” she said.
Going 12-0 in district play and winning the district crown — both firsts for the program — would be a good experience for any player.
“At first, it started kind of rocky, and, of course, all of our seniors had played together, and a couple of girls had moved up,” Lewis said. “Once we got into it and played as a team, we were really good. The success made us come closer, understand how everyone plays the game and how to respond to others when you’re playing the game.”
Keeping a positive mindset is something Lewis wants to improve on next year.
“I struggled with that at first, but it got a little bit better toward the end,” Lewis said. “That is something that needs to be done for next year.”
OFFENSIVE
Arnold was confident the Lady ’Necks would go 12-0 in the district this season.
“You have to have that confidence,” she said.
That confidence certainly served Arnold well, who was the district offensive MVP, producing 273 kills, a healthy .256 hitting percentage, 60 aces, 55 solo blocks, 76 total blocks and 122 digs in what she decided would be her final season playing volleyball.
“I think I am going to end it here, sadly,” Arnold said.
However, Arnold felt she ended her career on a good note. She overcame monthslong concussion symptoms and turned into one of the best players on her team, developed a dynamic 1-2 punch with senior Kate Kondra and was the top offensive hitter in the district.
“I wish coach Laker would have come sooner because I am going to miss having her as a coach, and I am going to miss playing with the seniors because we all grew up playing volleyball together,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be sad and heartbreaking, but we fought through many challenges and ended up on top. I definitely ended on a good note.”
NEWCOMER
The top newcomer was on a team full of newcomers, but Preston stood out the most in Iowa Colony’s inaugural high school season.
Preston — also voted as the top newcomer in District 26-4A — was a six-rotation player during her sophomore season. She played in 21 games, racking up 45 aces, 767 attacking attempts for 231 kills, and encountered 345 serve receptions and 262 digs.
“She has been a huge reason for our success this year,” Lady Pioneer coach Amber Brooks-Lefevers said. “She is by far one of the most influential players on our team. She hits from anywhere on the court, and she is a leader. She works hard and is coachable. She is learning more and more each day.”
Preston, the younger sibling of Mary Kate Preston, who finished freshman of the year at Albany State this season, was a junior varsity player for Manvel a season ago. Kaylee Preston helped guide the Lady Pioneers to the doorstep of a postseason berth, falling to Sweeny in four sets in a play-in game.
“It was hard to go to another school,” she said. “I love Manvel. There are great coaches, great people, but I had to go, and Iowa Colony is great, too. But I still keep my connections in Manvel.”
Preston believes she is a solid all-around player, but she wants to continue working on her defense and hitting.
“I feel like you always have something to work on,” she said. “I also want to work on setting and connecting with other people since this was our first year together. Year 2 is going to be better.”
One of the players she connects with is Aaliyah Rogers, a serious contender for defensive player of the year with her blocking prowess at the net. The freshman finished with 79 blocks this season, averaging 1.25 per set.
“I love her,” Preston said. “She is a basketball player, so she is more of a go-getter, like an ‘I have to get this’ mentality. She is really good for a freshman.”
Mary Kate Preston, however, is the person who inspires Kaylee Preston, and it was evident when her face lit up talking about her sister.
“It’s the way she plays,” she said. “She puts her heart into it and is passionate about what she does. It makes me passionate because I want to live past her expectations.”
