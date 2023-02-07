FREEPORT
Their record might not be pretty on paper, but all that matters to the Sweeny Lady Dogs is they are in the playoffs.
Sweeny weathered a tough non-district schedule, the team’s lone senior talked herself out of leaving the team and a host of young players stepped up when asked. It all culminated Tuesday night when the Lady Dogs took care of business, defeating Brazosport, 54-47, to clinch the third spot in the District 26-4A standings on the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium floor.
All of those tribulations paid off for a first-year coach and his players.
“They started to buy in,” Sweeny coach Naroda Knox said. “… Earlier in the season, someone said Columbia has more wins than us, but then they realize we’re playing different types of teams.
“We could have played the easier games, but it wouldn’t have helped us reach a certain point, and they would have stayed with those bad habits.”
The Lady Dogs (7-5, 12-19) will play either Brookshire Royal (22-7) or Navasota (31-4) in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game. The two District 25 teams will play Friday to determine who gets the top seed, Knox said.
Rounding out the district standings is Iowa Colony, who was on a bye Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers (6-6, 10-18) clinched the fourth spot when the Lady ’Necks (6-6, 15-14) lost to Stafford on Tuesday, and Iowa Colony held the head-to-head tiebreaker.
“We played Royal, and I know we can play with them,” Knox said. “Navasota is a lot like us, they are athletic, but they can’t really shoot. If we play Navasota, I want to see if we can play at home. We have played on the road all season against good teams. Let’s go.”
Neither team led by more than four points throughout the first 14:58 until Sweeny extended its lead to six, 23-17, following Alecia King’s putback. The Lady Dogs had opportunities to add points when Brazosport turned the ball over twice in the final four possessions but could not capitalize. Instead, Diamond Lewis connected in transition to close the gap to 23-19 at the half.
Brazosport was going with the same philosophy it did against Iowa Colony the week before — making sure a player was back to slow down or block the opposing team’s transition game. That philosophy worked again.
“For the most part, we don’t have one of those guards that have those moves to stick somebody back,” Knox said. “It’s a smart thing to do, but what we have been trying to do is we work on a lot of 2-on-1s, 3-on-2s and try to get everybody running.
“I think that’s why they got into foul trouble, too.”
Regardless, the Lady Dogs found a way to go on a run to open the third quarter.
Deja El-Amin’s free throw at the 6:53 mark made it a 25-22 game before Sweeny went on a 12-2 advantage.
Shaylee Robinson and Kay’ana Britton each knocked down a free throw, a bucket by King, a King pass to Robinson, an unassisted Robinson basket and a drive to the basket by Britton raced the Lady Dogs out to a 37-24 lead with 3:15 to go in the quarter.
A 3-pointer by Shania Woodard made it 40-30 with 2:00 to go. A free throw by Lewis set the game at 40-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
Buckets by Woodard and King gave the Lady Dogs their biggest lead, 44-32, with 6:02 remaining, but Brazosport did not back down.
The Lady Ships went on an 8-0 run with two free throws by Amaya Waddy, a bucket by Kyrah Bonner and a bucket and a 3-pointer by Waddy on a pass from Torrijah Goins to draw within 44-40 with 3:31.
However, like they have all season, the Lady Dogs weathered the storm.
Hailey Eulenfeld and El-Amin traded buckets out of a Sweeny timeout, but the Lady Dogs began to pull away with baskets by Emma McCurdy and Eulenfeld as the team began to attack the basket. King connected on a jumper out of Sweeny’s second timeout with 2:20 to go, and the Lady Exporters drew no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Sweeny’s offensive rebounding racked up fouls for Brazosport, eventually opening lanes for the Lady Dogs, which helped with the late runs.
“No. 14 (Goins) is like the leading rebounder in the district, and she goes hard, but she got into foul trouble earlier, and I think she stepped back a little bit,” Knox said. “We wanted to rebound the ball well because we don’t shoot well.”
Clinching the playoffs was validation for the senior King, who began the season on the bench while Knox moved personnel around that best fit for his team. When Alyssa Fitts was lost for the season with an injury, it opened the door for Knox to go to his senior, and she hasn’t disappointed. She stepped up again Tuesday with a 22-point night.
“I have been a starter since freshman year, and I was expecting to start, but with a new coach my senior year, it was a little shaky,” King said. “Then the whole season started bad and made me not want to play anymore, so I was real close to calling it quits.
“But I kept playing, and it got me here, and I am grateful I did not give up.”
Younger players, including sophomores Eulenfeld and Kamryn Bragg, have had their moments. Eulenfeld contributed seven points Tuesday night, and Bragg corralled several rebounds.
“I think I have contributed as much as possible,” Bragg said. “It is my first year, but I have come a long way since the beginning of the season. I like to stay out of the way and do what I can do.”
Knox has appreciated her efforts since being elevated from the junior varsity team in December.
“She gives us good minutes, and she knows what she is good at,” Knox said. “She is good at rebounding the ball, and I tell her if you rebound the ball, you are going to get fouled and go to the line.
“She understands that ‘I am going to be good at what I am good at and not try to do too much.’”
The Lady Ships (3-9, 4-24) will retain all but one player, Goins, next season. Goins played her final game in a Lady Ship uniform, finishing with two points and several rebounds.
The sophomore Bonner stepped up offensively for Brazosport with seven points. Waddy led B’port with 16 points, and El-Amin finished with 13.
Brazosport coach LaShaye Thompson was unavailable for comment.
