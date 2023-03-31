Many local golfers will continue their seasons at the Class 4A-Region 4 golf tournament.
The Columbia Lady ’Necks won the two-day District 26-4A golf outing. On the boys side, Sweeny defended its title by winning the district behind three of the top scores in the tournament.
The top two teams with the lowest scores and the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the Region 4 golf tournament at the Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria.
The girls will compete April 17-18, and the boys April 19-20.
The Lady ’Necks shot an 845 Monday and Tuesday at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course and the Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City.
Columbia sophomore Carly Miller earned medalist honors for the second straight year after firing a 181, including an 87 on Day 2. Bo Wright finished third overall in the tournament with a 206.
Other scores for Columbia included Kimber Moraw with a 228 and a pair of 232s from Kenley Kincannon and Sydney Lamb.
Brazosport finished second with a 901, and a second Columbia team placed third.
The Lady Ships were led by Jazmin Brooks’ runner-up score of 199.
Brazosport also had Zuzeth Garcia with a 233, Kindra Lopez firing a 234, Navi Velasco carded a 238 and Cristabel Lopez with a 239.
Also qualifying for regional for a second straight season is Sweeny’s Elena Rodriguez with her 212.
Also golfing for the Lady Dogs were Kendal Lockler with a 215 and Madison Monagham with a 281. Iowa Colony had one golfer, Keira Quinteros, who finished with a 251.
The other individual qualifier was Bay City’s Tanna Fair, who fired a 214.
In boys play, Sweeny dominated with a 684 behind golfers who turned in the top three scores in the two-day outing.
Dylan Smith grabbed medalist honors after shooting a 163, Jaden Morrison finished runner-up with a 170 and Cale Newsome took third with a 173. Other golfers for Sweeny were Grant Hattaway, with a 175, and Kaden Jammer fired a 194.
New school Iowa Colony placed runner-up with a team score of 797.
Landon Brown golfed a 190, Aiden O’Brien followed with a 193 and Jaren Mowels shot a 197.
Rounding out the Pioneers’ score was Aiden Saucedo with a 217 and Uriah McDowell with a 235.
Columbia placed third as a team with an 811 behind regional qualifier Major Marshall’s score of 186, including an 88 on Day 1.
Other scores were Grant Thrasher with a 201, Derek Humbirds with a 210, Hunter Sanderson fired a 227 and Corey Blackstock shot a 224.
Brazosport did not advance to regional as a team or have any individual qualifiers. The Exporters shot a 932, led by Josiah Luera’s score of 214 and Boston Owens firing in a 220. Other scorers included Julian Alvarez (236), Jack Aucoin (264) and Emiliano Segovia (271).
Bay City’s Ayden Smith qualified as an individual with a score of 199.
Other golfers included Sweeny’s second team of Kaylen Morrison (200), Kyle Cook (209), Steven Schroeder (217, Jake Coker (220) and Cooper Stroud (259).
Iowa Colony had a sixth scorer in Jaxton Corbin with a 246.
Columbia’s second team included Cody Baxter (223), Tony Clayton (249), Noah McDaniel (264) and Brady McCann (270).
