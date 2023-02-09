SWEENY — Sweeny has found its next head football coach and athletics director.
Former Rockport-Fulton head coach Jay Seibert was approved by Sweeny ISD’s board Tuesday night to be the district’s 21st head football coach.
He replaces Clayton Odom, who resigned after two years with the district and is now the assistant head coach at Katy Paetow.
“They have a winning tradition and have been winning in football for a long time with a lot of great players doing a lot of great things,” Seibert said. “These last couple of years haven’t been the greatest, but it is an opportunity to go there, build them back up and bring back the Sweeny pride.
“I love the idea of building teams, and I think it will be a good opportunity for me.”
Seibert spent nine seasons with the Pirates, compiling a 65-41 overall record. His career coaching record is 83-56. His other head-coaching gig includes Troy from 2011-13 before coming to Rockport-Fulton in 2014. He was also an assistant at Liberty Hill and Gregory-Portland.
His more than a decade of experience includes taking his teams to the regional finals four times, leading the Pirates to a 10-win season in 2021, two district titles and making the playoffs in eight of Seibert’s nine seasons at Rockport-Fulton.
Under Seibert, the Pirates ran a 3-4 defense and a Slot-T-based offense.
“We run what is called the Gun-T. We are half spread and half Slot-T, and we mix in play-action passes with RPOs,” he said.
The coach also led the Pirates in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2018 by winning the district title and advancing the team to a regional semifinal.
“We practiced for four weeks and played two games with no electricity or running water, and that year, we found a way to get into the playoffs,” he said.
Rockport-Fulton was 1-4 in District 15-4A, D-I play and 3-7 overall last season.
From a district’s athletics standpoint, every Rockport-Fulton High School team qualified for the postseason in the last school year, he said.
“We built a program there that wins across the board,” Seibert said.
The Bulldogs might also be getting a new starting quarterback.
Seibert’s son, Ace, will be a senior next season when he plays for Sweeny. In his junior year, Ace Seibert was 72-of-186 passing (38.7 percent), 1,228 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has had 259 yards on 74 carries and six rushing touchdowns. Those numbers were good enough for All-District 15-4A, D-I first-team recognition.
Ace Seibert also plays baseball and is a three-sport athlete in his junior year at Rockport-Fulton.
Sweeny was under the direction of Odom for two seasons, missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years in 2022.
The Bulldogs finished 1-9 overall and 0-6 in District 10-4A, D-II and were 3-14 in district and 6-24 overall under Odom’s tenure.
Seibert’s last day at Rockport-Fulton will be Feb. 19.
Columbia is also looking to wrap up its head football coach and athletics director search.
Former Columbia AD Brent Mascheck became Flatonia’s newest AD and head football coach Feb. 2. He was 39-32 in seven seasons with the Roughnecks.
