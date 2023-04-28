Brazoswood, the District 24-6A champion, is looking to get back to the regional tournament for a third straight season while Sweeny’s journey for another trip to Austin begins, and Danbury is hopeful for a long playoff run under a new head coach.
The rest of the Southern Brazoria County softball teams begin their playoff seasons today as Brazoswood, Danbury and Sweeny will each open Game 1 of a best-of-three series, while Columbia will have a one-game bidistrict round matchup on the road.
Here is a lowdown of today’s matchups.
BRAZOSWOOD (26-5) vs. SHADOW CREEK (17-15)
The Lady Bucs are coming off their first district championship since 2016, while the Lady Sharks, out of District 23, are coming off losses in two of their final three games.
Game 1 of a Class 6A-Region 3 bidstrict round series begins at 7 p.m. at Lady Buc Field. Game 2 is scheduled at 2 p.m. at Shadow Creek High School, and Game 3, if needed, will take place at a neutral site at 7 p.m. Monday at Iowa Colony High School.
Senior Moriah Polar leads the Shadow Creek offense. She averages .630 with 51 hits, 44 runs scored, six triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs. Sophomore Hannah Braimbridge averages .467 with 40 runs scored, and 31 RBIs, and senior Sydney Boudreaux has driven in a team-high 34 runs.
Junior Leila Heredia is the Lady Sharks’ primary pitcher. She has a 5.97 ERA and a 14-15 record in 30 appearances this season. In 145 1/3 innings, she has allowed 177 runs, 124 earned, 174 hits, 45 walks and 47 strikeouts. She has surrendered 16 home runs.
It might be a good matchup for a Brazoswood team who has seen its offense come through in big moments late in the regular season.
The Lady Bucs are going for their third straight Region 3 appearance — each ending in the quarterfinal round to Deer Park. The Lady Deer are the top seed out of District 22, however, the two teams would not meet until the regional championship game this season.
The winner between B’wood and Shadow Creek will play the winner between Kingwood and Channelview next week in the area round. The Lady Bucs swept Kingwood in last season’s area round series.
COLUMBIA (18-8) vs. BELLVILLE (13-11)
After getting swept by rival Sweeny, the Lady ’Necks have won four straight and have outscored opponents 47-2.
Today’s Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game is at 6 p.m. at Bellville High School.
The Brahmas, out of District 25, has a relatively low team batting average of .303 and score seven runs a game.
Avery Burnett leads the team with her .466 average. She has 17 runs scored, 10 RBIs and six doubles. Katie Falk follows with a .448 clip, 25 runs scored and 16 RBIs. Senior Emma Eckelberg leads the team in runs driven in with 19.
Bellville uses Kacie Dudensing and Ella Burnett in the circle. Dudensing is 3-5 in 16 appearances with a 3.14 ERA, and Burnett has pitched 18 times with a 6-5 record and a 3.79 ERA. Dudensing has struck out 82 batters and walked just 18.
Like last season, a rematch against Sweeny could happen in the regional championship game. Sweeny swept Columbia in last season’s regional championship game.
The winner of today’s game will face the winner between Boerne and Gonzales in next week’s area round. The Lady ‘Necks beat Boerne, 2-1, in a best-of-three regional quarterfinal last year.
DANBURY (17-14) vs. NEW WAVERLY (12-12)
Both teams are entering this Class 3A-Region 3 bidistrict round series on a roll.
Danbury has won four of its last five games, including the regular-season finale against Van Vleck last Friday that gave the Lady Panthers the No. 2 seed in the District 24-3A standings.
The Lady Dogs have won 10 straight, with their last loss coming March 14 to Shepherd. Of the 10 wins, five have been shutout victories.
Game 1 of the bidistrict game is at 6 p.m. Game 2 is at noon Saturday, and Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes later. The series will be played at Splendora High School.
Mallie West leads the Lady Dogs with a .543 average, 19 RBIs, 18 runs scored and a .660 on-base percentage, and Lilly Colley averages .324 with nine RBIs and has scored 12 times.
West is New Waverly’s leading pitcher. She comes in with an 8-3 record in 14 games and a 0.89 ERA. She has struck out 172 batters, walked 18 and allowed just 10 earned runs.
Frankie Vrazel, the Texas A&M commit, leads the Lady Panthers with a .507 average, a team-high 38 runs scored and 19 RBIs. She also has seven doubles, two triples and two home runs.
Brynlee Auer is Danbury’s RBI leader with 27, followed by Hannah Hodge with 21. Savana Henken’s .425 average has been effective near the top of the lineup for the Lady Panthers under first-year Danbury coach Jack Brown.
The Lady Panthers have also used their speed on the bases.
Vrazel has stolen nearly half the team’s 50 stolen bases with 20, followed by Henken with eight.
The winner of today’s best-of-three series will play against either Anahauc or Pollok Central in the area round.
SWEENY (23-9) vs. WHARTON (14-13)
The Lady Dogs, winners of 12 straight, are looking to make a return trip to Austin after finishing runner-up in the Class 4A state championship game last season.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series with the Lady Tigers begins at 6 p.m. at Wharton, followed by Game 2 at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sweeny High School. Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes after Game 2.
Senior Karli Glaze has thrived in the leadoff role for the Lady Dogs this season. She averages .526 with a team-high in hits with 51, runs scored with 40, 25 RBIs, 15 doubles, and five home runs.
Pitcher Berlynn McLaren has been a weapon on offense with her .446 average, 23 runs scored, 24 RBIs and six doubles. Ma’rya Quarles averages .436, followed by Trinity Moses with .415, Larissa Reynolds at .405 and Caydance Lobdell at .394. Reynolds has scored 31 times, and Lobdell and McLaren have each driven in 24 runs.
McLaren has a 1.66 ERA in the circle in 22 appearances and 109 1/3 innings pitched.
The winner between Sweeny and Wharton will advance to the area round next week to play the winner between Fredericksburg and La Vernia.
In last season’s area round series, Sweeny beat Fredericksburg 2-1.
