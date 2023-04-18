BAY CITY — Friday’s District 26-4A softball game saw Sweeny score early and often, leading to a 6-1 win over Bay City at Bay City High School.
Despite the loss, the Ladycats (5-6, 9-15-1) clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2019 earlier in the week with Stafford (3-8, 9-11) losing to Iowa Colony.
Sweeny (10-0, 21-9) scored three runs in the opening frame and added two in the fifth inning to pull away from the home team, who have lost two straight and three of the last five.
Karli Glaze singled and was later retired on Larissa Reynolds’ fielder’s choice. Caydance Lobdell singled, and Trinity Moses’ single scored Reynolds for the game’s first run with two outs.
Bay City looked to be out of the inning on Hailey Eulenfeld’s pop fly, but an error in left field brought home two runs for a 3-0 Sweeny lead.
Lady Dogs’ starting pitcher Berlynn McLaren doubled home Moses to extend Sweeny’s lead to 4-0 in the top of the third inning, but Bay City answered in the bottom of the frame.
Kaelyn Kopecky hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a two-base error to draw within 4-1.
Bay City didn’t have much success at the plate after that.
The Ladycats had four runners reach base the rest of the game, with no one getting past second base against Sweeny’s McLaren. The Lady Dog pitcher struck out six batters from the fourth to the seventh innings.
Kopecky was Bay City’s brought spot in the lineup with one hit, one score and a stolen base. The Ladycats managed just three hits.
McLaren finished with 13 strikeouts, five walks and allowed three hit in seven innings.
Sweeny’s final two runs came in the fifth when McLaren singled home Reynolds, and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded scored Lobdell for a 6-1 lead.
Bay City starter Miley Salazar threw seven innings, allowed four earned runs on eight hits, struck out four, and walked six. She retired the Sweeny side in order twice.
McLaren batted 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs batted in, and Moses and Thayer each drove home a runner.
The Ladycats end the regular season Friday at La Marque, and Sweeny will travel Friday to La Marque.
