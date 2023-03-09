SWEENY — One significant moment in their lives impacted the futures of Sweeny seniors Caydance Lobdell, Kamryn Brown and Karli Glaze. The three celebrated with friends and family Wednesday their decisions to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Lobdell signed with Hill College to play softball, a prospect that a year ago was in doubt after a collision with an opponent’s goalkeeper during a soccer scrimmage broke her tibia and fibula. Brown signed with Wayland Baptist University to play soccer, and Glaze signed with Trinity University to play softball after forming a bond with a coach who understood Glaze’s experience of seeing a loved one battle breast cancer.
LOBDELL
The small-school feel drew Lobdell to the Hillsboro campus, comparing the atmosphere to that of Sweeny. The four-year varsity and 2021 first-team all-district softball player was going to study kinesiology but is considering changing it to sports psychology, she said.
“From when I broke my leg, I felt like I could better understand what other athletes have gone through because I went through it,” she said. “I want to help other people.”
Lobdell broke the tibia and fibula bones in her right leg after colliding with a goalie from Texas City in a December 2021 scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium.
“It was honestly a timing thing,” she said. “I kicked the ball, and she fell on top of me, and she snapped my tibia and fibula practically in half.
“When it happened, I thought, ‘My season is over, and I’m not coming back.’”
The three-month process eliminated her soccer season, but Lobdell returned toward the latter part of the Lady Dogs’ softball season and got to experience the team’s memorable run to the UIL Class 4A state championship game in Austin. She also was named an honorable mention selection on the All-District 25-4A softball teams.
“I told them I’m not going to be out three months; I am going to come back and play softball,’” Lobdell said.
A little more than a year later, she signed to continue the sport she loves in what has been a renaissance season for the senior.
Lobdell was on the Lady Dogs’ playoff-qualifying volleyball team in the fall, garnering second-team All-District 26-4A honors. She then made it back onto the pitch to lead Sweeny’s offense, and she’ll conclude the year looking to guide her team to another playoff run before heading to college.
BROWN
Brown was the first soccer signee of 2023 for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school. Brown has played center defensive back, holding midfielder and left midfielder for the Lady Dogs and has earned second-team all-district honors before.
Brown was also looking into East Texas Baptist, but Wayland was her top choice.
“Their expectations of me is to keep my grades up, play hard and work hard — do the normal things that I do — and go out there and have fun,” she said.
Brown, a four-year varsity starter, was a sophomore on the Lady Dogs team two years ago that won its first playoff game and advanced to the second round of the playoffs in the program’s six-year history.
“That was amazing to break that streak of not going past the first round, and finally making it to the second round was the best feeling,” Brown said. “I was doing it with a team, and doing it with the people I love in the sport I love was awesome.”
Brown has been the school’s student trainer for four years and co-head trainer alongside Derek “Doc” Cook. Her experience at Sweeny drove her to want to get into the medical field to help future athletes.
“It honestly made me fall in love with the field more than I already did,” she said. “Seeing the injuries, seeing how to protect injuries, treating them made me fall in love and made me want to be able to help the future generation of athletes.
“It is what drives me every day to keep going.”
GLAZE
Glaze received a phone call from Trinity Valley following the state championship game, she said. Once she got to the junior college campus, she fell in love with it.
“It’s a small campus, like Sweeny, very small town, and I absolutely hate big towns,” Glaze said.
The biggest connection the Lady Dog catcher had with the school was with one of the coaches she met. Glaze’s mother, Leah, died in 2018 from breast cancer, Glaze said.
“I went on a visit with my aunt, and I guess she (the coach) assumed that my aunt was my mom, and she told the coach that my mom passed away a few years ago from breast cancer,” Glaze said. “The coach told us that she had just gotten over breast cancer and was in remission and just getting back into coaching.
“Me and my aunt looked at each other like, that’s crazy. … Being able to meet someone who understands where I’m coming from is a good feeling.”
The four-year varsity starter will look to play catcher at Trinity Valley as she has the last two seasons with the Lady Dogs. Before that, Glaze played the outfield and shortstop in her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“I like taking charge on the field,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I am a bossy person, but I am a bossy person and I love being in charge.”
She was one of the leaders on last season’s state runner-up team and finished her junior season as a first-team selection on the All-District 25-4A team. She also earned first-team recognition in her sophomore season.
“It was crazy,” she said. “I absolutely love every single one of those girls, and we definitely fought until the end. I will always remember the second round of the playoffs against Fredericksburg. We came into that game scared; we had no idea what they looked like, but us coming together after losing the first game and battling back to win the next two is what stands out.”
She will study criminal justice, but if that doesn’t work out, she will study education or business, she said.
