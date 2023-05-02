Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com.
SWEENY — The Sweeny Lady Dogs have not been challenged much throughout the season in the leadup to another district championship, but they appreciated the challenge Wharton gave them in their playoff-opening series.
After beating the Lady Tigers in Friday’s bidistrict series opener, the Lady Dogs raced out to a 5-0 lead and held on for a 6-2 victory to sweep the No. 4-seeded team from District 25.
Aside from a two-run second inning, Wharton starting pitcher Sienna Owens did not let the Sweeny bats bust the game open, and the Lady Tigers’ defense was sound and kept the Lady Dogs from feeding on extra outs.
However, the Lady Dogs eventually pushed through thanks to Caydance Lobdell’s three-run home run cutting through the wind and over the right-field fence in the bottom of the fifth, and Karli Glaze’s solo shot one inning later to help Sweeny sweep the Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict series Saturday.
“I told the girls that I liked how we had to fight for that one and how they challenged us defensively,” Lady Dogs coach Darian Harris said. “We’ve had a lot of girls play a lot of different positions, come into different roles, throw different arms and I thought we responded well to it.
“We talked about playing our role and doing whatever we could to help the team win. We stepped up big, had each other’s backs and stayed in it the whole time.”
The 10th-ranked Lady Dogs (25-9) advance to the area round against Fredericksburg (19-11-1), which Sweeny defeated in last season’s area matchup. Game 1 of the best-of-three series begins Friday. The series will be played at Weimer High School.
“We just need to play our game and take it one inning at a time, one at-bat at a time,” Harris said. “We know it was a tough series last year, but it’ll be good. We don’t want something easy; we want it to be something we have to work for.”
The Lady Dogs, winners of 14 straight, took the lead in the second inning with a two-run frame beginning with a leadoff walked by Hailey Eulenfeld.
In the next at-bat, Berlynn McLaren beat the throw for an infield single, but a throwing error to first base allowed Eulenfeld to score from first and McLaren to scamper to third. Alena Thayer’s groundout drove the Lady Dog pitcher home in the next at-bat.
Sweeny kept the inning alive when Cierra Turner reached on a bunt single, Glaze singled and Trinity Moses walked to load the bases with two outs. Wharton’s defense, however, stopped the bleeding when Larissa Reynolds’ sharp grounder was fielded cleanly by third baseman MaCayla Jackson for the unassisted putout.
Sweeny, in essence, put the game and the series away in the fifth.
Moses reached on an error in left field, and Reynolds doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Lobdell — who was retired on sharply hit balls in her previous two at-bats — got all of Owens’ 3-1 pitch and sailed it over the right-field wall for a three-run home run and a 5-0 Sweeny lead.
“The biggest thing that stands out this year versus last year is her confidence, and she is someone who can get down on herself pretty quickly whenever it is not her best game,” Harris said. “I think you saw that today with a couple of little hiccups here and there on the hard-hit balls she hit her first two at-bats. They didn’t fall, and they didn’t go her way, and I know she didn’t like that. However, she stayed in the fight, and she stayed confident.
“She’s been more of a leader this year than I’ve ever seen her be, and the girls respond to her. She is stepping up in some big ways.”
The senior also helped her team in a pinch in the top of the sixth inning.
Jackson hit a leadoff single and scamped to third on a two-base error in right field. Kelbi Mayberry drove in the Lady Tigers’ first run in the next at-bat with a triple over Eulenfeld’s head in right field to score Jackson.
Harris then brought Lobdell in relief of McLaren with no outs.
The Lady Dogs regained momentum when Glaze caught Hailey Rodriguez stealing second for the first out of the frame while the throw was too fast for Mayberry to steal home.
“We have been working hard on not settling and doing things lackadaisically,” Harris said. “People do that, and even we do sometimes, so the fact that we were heads up and realizing the play isn’t over, that’s something we have been working at.
“It was huge, and it was definitely a momentum shifter.”
Wharton managed another run on a misplay at short, scoring Mayberry to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the next at-bat, but Lobdell got the next two batters out to end the frame.
In the top of the seventh, Harris moved Turner to the circle and Lobdell back to left field. Lobdell had her moments fighting the wind in left but made a nice running catch for the second out of the inning with two runners on.
“She’s more willing to do whatever she can do to help the team win,” Harris said. “With her being so athletic, her softball IQ and knowledge of the game, and her ability to step in other positions to help us — we talked to her about getting into pitching again as a just-in-case, and there was no hesitation. I think she is a team player and, without hesitation, willing to do anything to help us.”
After Wharton’s two-run top of the fifth, Glaze answered in the home half with a two-out solo home run to right field.
Lobdell batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Reynolds was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Glaze and Moses also collected two hits.
McLaren pitched five innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six for the win. Owens pitched a complete game. She surrendered six runs, four earned, on 10 hits.
GAME 1: SWEENY 6, WHARTON 0: Glaze finished 3-for-4, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice in the Lady Dogs’ series-opening win against the Lady Tigers on Friday in Wharton. Moses, Reynolds and Angelica Dike each drove in a run.
McLaren pitched a complete game, four-hitter and fanned 12 batters.
OTHER GAMES
BELLVILLE 3, COLUMBA 1
The Columbia Lady ’Necks’ hopes for another long postseason run ended Saturday with a walk-off loss to Bellville in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game.
Initially played Friday, the game was suspended because of weather and resumed Saturday in Sweeny with the Lady ’Necks holding onto a 1-0 lead.
The Brahmanettes tied the game in the sixth on a fielder’s choice that scored Emma Freiermuht.
Columbia had a threat brewing in the top of the seventh with runners on the corners and two outs, but a pop-out ended the threat. Bellville then ended the game with a two-run double by Freiermuht.
Columbia recorded eight hits in the loss, three from Adrianna Hernandez. Kate Kondra drove in the Lady ’Necks’ lone run in the first inning.
Kimber Moraw took the loss in 6 1/3 innings pitched. She struck out nine and scatted five hits.
GAME 1: BRAZOSWOOD 4, SHADOW CREEK 1; GAME 2: BRAZOSWOOD 11, SHADOW CREEK 0: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs advanced to the area round after sweeping Shadow Creek in a Class 6A-Region 3 bidistrict series.
In Game 1 on Friday, Skylar Davis hit a three-run home in the bottom of the second inning to give the Lady Bucs a 3-0 lead. Haley Hughes’ RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth plated Kaylin Jansky for the Lady Bucs’ other run.
Peyton Tanner pitched a complete game. She allowed one run on six hits, struck out 12 and walked none.
In Saturday’s win at Shadow Creek, Tanner allowed just two hits and fanned seven in the win. Hughes and Mia Estrello each drove in a pair of runs, and Izzy Tapia, Siannah Nava, Jansky, Davis, Jazlynn Soliz and Audrey Sierra each drove in a run for the Lady Bucs.
Seventh-ranked Brazoswood (29-5) advanced to play Kingwood (29-6) in next week’s area round.
GAME 2: BARBERS HILL 6, ANGLETON 2; GAME 3: BARBERS HILL 14, ANGLETON 3
After winning Game 1 of Thursday’s Class 5A-Region 3 bidistrict round series, Angleton dropped its next two games to the Lady Eagles to end its season.
The Ladycats (23-12) managed four hits in the 6-2 defeat in Saturday’s Game 2. Rylee Church and Lily Soliz each drove in a run.
Alana Yadov was tagged with the loss in four innings of work.
Church accounted for two RBIs in Saturday’s 14-3 loss. She also took the loss in two innings.
GAME 1: NEW WAVERLY 5, DANBURY 3; GAME 2: DANBURY 12, NEW WAVERLY 1; GAME 3: DANBURY 7, NEW WAVERLY 3
The Danbury Lady Panthers faced elimination Saturday but ended the day winning a Class 3A-Region 3 bidstrict round series.
The Lady Panthers were limited to four hits in Friday’s loss but rebounded with nine base knocks in the team’s 12-1 victory — two each from Riley Jamison and Brynlee Auer. Auer finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Jamison, Jenna Penn and Grace Bracken each drove in a pair of runs.
Danica Filipp won Game 2 with a three-inning effort.
After trailing 2-1 in Game 3, the Lady Panthers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning and added three in the seventh to pull away and clinch the series.
Jamison had another solid game at the plate, batting 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Penn finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Frankie Vrazel went 3-for-4, scored twice and recorded an RBI and Auer was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Penn pitched a complete game, and she allowed three runs on three hits.
Danbury (20-15) will play Pollok Central (28-4-1) in a best-of-three area round series beginning Thursday.
