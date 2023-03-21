SWEENY
When Sweeny’s Caydance Lobdell stands up to the plate, all fans will know is the name behind who wears No. 21 when it gets announced by the public address announcer.
Many fans don’t know the path she took to get to home plate when her high school playing career was in doubt.
The Lady Dog senior and three-sport athlete is in her final sport, playing softball for Sweeny as she and her teammates look to make another run to the Class 4A state tournament.
Four hundred sixty-five days ago, Lobdell broke her right tibia and fibula bones after colliding with a goalie from Texas City in a scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium.
The next day, Lobdell had surgery at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital to have four screws and a metal rod inserted into her leg and ankle, and she went to practice Monday.
From there, Lobdell never missed a practice or a game. That determination led her to earn the Taylor Whitley Show Up Award in February 2022 and displays Lobdell’s determination to get back to playing the sports she loves.
“It was a mental thing, and it was hard on me,” Lobdell said. “I’m used to being active, traveling a lot and on the go all the time, and when I broke my leg, I couldn’t go anywhere. It was depressing.
“But with family around me, it helped a lot and being able to go to all of the games and watch all my friends play helped, too.”
The three-month recovery process eliminated her junior soccer season. Still, she worked on her physical therapy with school trainer Derek “Doc” Cook and worked with an agility coach to get her momentum back for softball, she said. Lobdell returned to play softball at the middle-to-end of the 2022 season, she said.
Her first at-bat since the injury was March 11 in a run-rule victory against Stafford.
She got to experience the team’s memorable run to the UIL Class 4A state championship game in Austin. She also was named an honorable mention on the All-District 25-4A softball teams.
“When I was finally able to play softball, I felt like, ‘I really did it.’ It made me happy that I did it, and I didn’t get down on myself and give up,” Lobdell said.
Coming back from her injury and rejoining her team for a run to the state tournament was exciting for Lobdell, she said.
“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to come back at all, and going to state with everybody felt good,” Lobdell said.
Lobdell was on the Lady Dogs’ playoff-qualifying volleyball team in the fall, garnering second-team All-District 26-4A honors as Sweeny’s outside hitter and setter.
However, there was still a mental hurdle she had to get past. Lobdell “babied” her landing when she would jump up for an attack or a block at the net, but eventually, Lobdell didn’t want to play with fear and made the adjustment.
“I can’t be scared the rest of my life; I am going to have to get used to it,” she said. “I guess doing it a lot in practice helped me mentally. It was a mental thing I had to overcome and not be scared.”
Following the volleyball season, Lobdell had screws removed from her ankle. As the soccer season approached, she didn’t want to get accidentally kicked where the screws were located and cause more pain.
“I got kicked a few times in volleyball, and it was so painful, so I thought, ‘No, they are coming out,’ but I was only out a few weeks, so it wasn’t too bad,” Lobdell said.
The rod, however, will be in her leg for the rest of her life, she said, but now Lobdell can focus on making another run to the state softball tournament with the medical hurdles out of the way.
“It feels good. I don’t have to worry about going to doctors appointments and going through all that again,” she said. “Now I can go and play like I used to play. It won’t be exactly the same, but it will be somewhat. My only problem now is my knee — when I run too much, it aggravates me, but I don’t want to sit out, so I push through it because I hate sitting out.”
Lobdell, who committed this month to play softball at Hill College, alternates at third base and the outfield in her final high school softball season. She is familiar with playing third base because that’s where she plays in select ball, but her primary position with the Lady Dogs has been in the outfield.
The four-year varsity and 2021 first-team all-district softball player was going to study kinesiology but is considering changing it to sports psychology, she said.
The injury taught Lobdell what kind of person she has become, she said. Lobdell better understands what athletes go through based on her experiences, she said, and she wants to help guide athletes in their journey to recovery.
“I found out that I am focused on my sports, I don’t get down on myself and I don’t give up,” Lobdell said. “I’m a hard worker, so I am going to push my way to get back to what I like to do. I got more into God and believed this was God’s way.”
