Several swimmers advanced to the Class 4A regional meet after competing in district meets over the last two weekends.
The top four swimmers in each event qualify for the 4A Region 3 meet Thursday and Friday at Houston Lamar High School.
DISTRICT 12
The District 12-4A meet Jan. 13 was highlighted by Brazosport freshman Sophie Stowers earning the girls athlete of the year.
Stowers broke her own school record of 1:04.17 in the 100-yard backstroke, including setting a record at the El Campo Aquatic Center in the event to lead the Lady Ships to a second-place finish with 76 points. She also broke her own school record in the 100-yard butterfly.
Sweeny was fifth with 40 points, and Columbia finished with 17 points for sixth.
Stowers’ time in the butterfly was 1:00.22, and 1:02.89 in the backstroke.
Other individual qualifiers included Kelsie Myers placing third in the 200-yard individual medley in 3:02.42.
The Brazosport 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bailey Broom, Myers, Stowers and Cydnee Webb qualified after finishing third in 2:04.87. The same quartet on the 200-yard medley relay were runners-up to qualify for region with a time of 2:15.19.
Another qualifying relay for Brazosport is the 400-yard freestyle team of Kaylee Martinez, Laya Marquez, Claribel Gonzalez and Victoria Monteagudo, who placed fourth in 6:34.86.
Other finishers included fifth place, Myers, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:28.14; Broom, 100-yard backstroke, 1:23.58; sixth place, Monteagudo, 200-yard freestyle, 3:31.35; and seventh place, Martinez, 200-yard freestyle, 3:43.77; Webb, 100-yard backstroke, 1:36.84; and eighth, Gonzalez, 100-yard backstroke, 1:48.68.
The Exporters had a relay team that qualified for regionals.
The 200-yard medley quartet of Joaquin Moreno, Michael Venne, Miguel Martinez and Eddie Acosta finished with a third-place time of 2:47.38.
Other finishers included seventh place Martinez, 50-yard freestyle, 30.55; Acosta, Moreno, Venne, Martinez, 200-yard freestyle relay, 2:24.31; and Acosta, Moreno, Venne, Martinez, 400-yard freestyle relay, 5:33.40.
The Ships scored 22 points to finish seventh. Columbia was third with 61 points and Sweeny was sixth with 33.
For the Lady ’Necks, Abigail Miksch won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:13.98 and finished in 59.22 for third in the 100-yard freestyle.
Other finishers included seventh, Claire Courts, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:36.13.
For the ’Necks, Luke Breazeale qualified for region in the 50-yard free in 26:56 and the 100 backstroke after finishing in 1:26.03 for fourth place. Luke Bowers will compete this week after finishing fourth with a time of 1:01.65 in the 100 free and runner-up in the breaststroke in 1:16.95. Columbia will also send Roman Garza to Lamar after he placed runner-up in the 500 free in 7:33.26.
The 200-yard free relay of Breazeale, Garza, Lavender and Bowers placed second in 1:54.97, and the same group qualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a third-place time of 4:36.05.
Other finishers included sixth, Garza, 50-yard freestyle, 28.71; eighth, Lavender, 50-yard freestyle, 30.64, and 100-yard freestyle, 1:13.54.
Qualifying for Sweeny included Kami Moore, Gracie Bible, Makena Nichols and Audrey Vacek, fourth in the 200-yard medley relay, 2:26.27; Nichols, second in the 200-yard individual medley, 2:58.54; Slade Hickl, fourth in the 50 free, 26.99; Moore, Bible, Nichols and Vacek, fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay; and Zachary Beckwith, Kayden Bice, Logan Bryant and Hickl, third in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Other finishers included fifth, Bryant, 200-yard freestyle, 2:43.42; Beckwith, Bice, Bryant, Hickl, 400-yard freestyle relay, 4:48.31; sixth, Bible, 100-yard freestyle, 1:05.4, and 100-yard breaststroke, 1:29.54; Beckwith, 100-yard freestyle, 1:07.81; eighth, Moore, 50-yard freestyle, 31.97; and Bryant, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:30.94.
DISTRICT 11
Danbury and Iowa Colony competed against Stafford, Houston Washington, Needville and Wharton in the District 11-4A meet.
Danbury broke several district records Saturday, including in the girls 200-yard medley relay and the boys 200-yard individual medley. Danbury coach Leigh Ann Vrazel was named boys coach of the year.
Stafford won the boys competition with 168 points, followed by Iowa Colony with 99 and Danbury with 37. The Lady Pioneers were district champions with 129 points, followed by the Lady Panthers with 74.
Kendall Dean, Brett Dean, Mylee Dean and Brooke Brown broke the district record in the 200 medley relay, winning it in 2:29.98. The Lady Panthers quartet also shaved 10.70 seconds off their seeded time.
Kendall Dean broke the time in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:25.93, which was also the top time in the event. Dean’s time in the 100 backstroke at 1:13.98 also won. Mylee Dean’s time of 1:28.78 is the new record in the 100 butterfly.
Colton Vrazel set a new mark on the boys’ side, winning the 200 IM in 2:50.01. He entered the district meet with no seeded time.
Also advancing to regional this week is the Lady Panthers 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kendall Dean, Brett Dean, Mylee Dean and Brown, taking third in 2:15.89. The Panthers also qualified in the 200 freestyle with the quartet of Zach Cook, Alex Casas, Jacob Spillars and Vrazel with a second-place time of 2:03.31.
Individually, Mylee Dean finished runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 31:57; Brett Dean took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:50.75; and Vrazel qualified in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.11.
Other podium finishers for Danbury included fifth place, Cook, 50-yard freestyle, 28.94; seventh place, Brett Dean, 50-yard freestyle, 35.36; Brown, 100-yard freestyle, 1:29.26; Andrew Robinson, 100-yard freestyle, 1:17.96; and eighth place, Robinson, 50-yard freestyle, 31.48; and Casas, 100-yard freestyle, 1:18.25.
For Iowa Colony, Naima Benitez won two events and placed in two others to qualify her for regionals. She won the 50 free in 31.37 and was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay with Amanda Fernandez, Mackenzie Grumley and Liana Duran with a qualifying time of 2:09.17. The quartet shaved 9.11 from their seeded time.
Meah Gajdosik, Duran, Benitez and Gumley qualified in the 200 medley relay with a runner-up time of 2:34.24, 13.06 off the seeded time. Benitez also qualified in the 100 backstroke with a personal-best time of 1:21.68.
Another qualifying relay team was the 400 free quartet of Kyndal Deaver, KayDee Howard, Fernandez and Leonna Ramirez in 5:38.40.
Duran was a winner after posting a time of 1:09.11 in the 100 free and took second in the 200 free in 2:38.37. Grumley was a runner-up in the 500 free, with her qualifying time 8:28.05, and Lorelei Marquez won the girls diving competition with 293.05 points.
Also qualifying are, placing fourth, Grumley, 200-yard freestyle, 3:03.85; Deaver, 100-yard backstroke, 1:34.16; and Ramirez, 100-yard freestyle, 1:19.96.
Other finishers included fifth place, Deaver, 200-yard freestyle, 3:06.04; Gajdosik, 100-yard backstroke, 1:35.38.
Sixth place, Marquez, 100-yard backstroke, 1:40.88; Fernandez, 100-yard freestyle, 1:23.55; Gajdosik, 200-yard freestyle, 3:18.57;
For the Pioneers, Kamryn Cantu was the champion in the 500 freestyle with a personal-best time of 7:44.75. Cantu qualified in the 200 free with a third-place time of 2:46.91.
He also qualified in the 200 free in 2:46.91 and was a member of the 200 free relay team that included Julian Fowls, Jeremiah Weatherford and Jonny Trevino. The foursome placed third in 2:06.59 — a personal best for the group.
Dyson Nevels won the boys diving competition with 283.65, and Trevino was the champion in the 200 free in 2:35.39.
Other qualifying relay teams included the 400 freestyle foursome of Fowls, Nevels, Deontai Washington and Isaias Rodriguez, placing second in 5:15.55.
Individually, Fowls qualified in the 100 free by placing third in 1:12.20, Rodriguez took home fourth in the 100 free in 1:13.32; Trevino took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.63; Washington was a runner-up with a time of 1:32.02 in the 100 backstroke; and Weatherford took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:36.94.
Other finishers include fifth place, Johnnie Fowls, 100-yard backstroke, 1:43.50; sixth place, Weatherford, 50-yard freestyle, 29.71; and seventh, Rodriguez, 50-yard freestyle, 30.26.
