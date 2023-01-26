A few swimmers have a legitimate chance of a state berth in today’s Class 4A, Region 3 swim meet at Houston Lamar High School.
Brazosport, Danbury, Columbia, Iowa Colony and Sweeny are among the 25-team field that will compete in today’s diving competition. The swim finals will be Friday morning.
The top two times in each event, followed by the next best eight times throughout Texas, will qualify for the UIL Swim and Dive State meet Feb. 8 to 10 at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
BRAZOSPORT
The headliner for Brazosport is freshman Sophie Stowers.
Brazosport coach Adam Collins had known of Stowers since she was in the seventh grade at Freeport Intermediate School. He felt she would be a great swimmer once she jumped into the pool at the Bob Leffingwell Natatorium at Brazosport High School. One of her club coaches is the head coach at Bay City, Collins said, and the freshman works out with her club team in the Houston area six times a week, he said.
“He has been keeping me in the loop with how she has been doing in the club meets,” Collins said.
Stowers broke the 24-year-old school record of 1:03.29 in the 100-yard butterfly at a meet in Pasadena during the fall. She enters Friday’s meet with a seeded time of 1:00.22. She also broke the 100-yard backstroke time of 1:06.42 set during the 2001-02 season in 1:04.17 in November. She has since broken that mark with her seed time of 1:02.89, which she got at district two weeks ago.
She enters both races as the top seed. She leads El Campo’s Juliann Little by 2.43 in the butterfly and Hamshire Fannett’s Bella Cardenas in the backstroke by .71 seconds.
“I knew I was getting a good one when she came in, and she has lived up to expectations,” Collins said.
Another promising event is the 200-yard medley relay, seeded second at 2:15.19. That team consisted of Bailey Broom, Kelsie Myers, Stowers and Cydnee Webb in the District 12-4A meet a couple of weeks ago.
The same quartet is also seeded third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with their time of 2:04.87.
“I was pleasantly surprised with my two girls relays, the medley relay and the 200 free relay and how well they are seeded,” Collins said. “They earned it, and we have to swim our race and do what we did at district.”
Other swimmers at region include Myers, seeded sixth, 200-yard individual medley, 3:02.42; Joaquin Moreno, Michael Venne, Miguel Martinez and Edward Acosta, seeded eighth, 200 freestyle relay, 2:47.38; and Victoria Monteagudo, Kaylee Martinez, Casey Gobar and Layla Marquez, seeded eighth, 400 freestyle relay, (6:34.86.)
“I hope they come in and have their best times of the year. That is all we can ask for,” Collins said. “The 200 IM is a grueling race, but I had a feeling that she would do well in that in district, and she did.”
COLUMBIA
Abigail Miksch is the school’s top swimmer coming into the regional competition. She is seeded second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:13.98, seven seconds better than the third-seeded swimmer.
She is also seeded third in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.22.
For the ’Necks, Luke Bowers is seeded fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.95. Seeds two through seven are separated by two seconds.
Other swimmers include Luke Breazeale, seeded eighth, 50 freestyle, 26.56 and 12th, 100 breaststroke, 1:26.03; Bowers, seeded eighth, 100 freestyle, 1:01.65; Roman Garza, seeded eighth, 500-yard freestyle, 7:33.26; Breazeale, Garza, Corgin Lavender and Bowers, seeded eighth, 200 freestyle relay, 1:54.97; and seeded sixth, 400 freestyle relay, 4:36.05.
DANBURY
A school-record nine swimmers are competing in the regional meet. This is the first year the UIL is holding a Class 4A regional meet, bringing out more kids in the Danbury program.
Dean, a senior, is seeded fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:25.93 and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.98.
Other swimmers include Kendall Dean, Brett Dean, Mylee Dean and Brooke Brown, seeded seventh, 200 medley relay, 2:29.98; Colton Vrazel, seeded seventh, 200 IM, 2:50.01, and seeded 13th, 100 breaststroke, 1:21.11; Mylee Dean, seeded ninth, 50 freestyle, 31:57, and seeded sixth, 100 butterfly, 1:28.78; Mylee Dean, Brown, Brett Dean and Kendall Dean, seeded 10th, 200 freestyle relay, 2:15.89; Zachary Cook, Alex Casas, Jacob Spillars and Vrazel, seeded 10th, 200 freestyle relay, 2:03.31; and Brett Dean, seeded 13th, 100 backstroke, 1:50.75.
IOWA COLONY
Iowa Colony has a healthy 18 swimmers in its inaugural regional swim meet — most among the local teams competing at Lamar.
Lorelei Marquez helped lead the Lady Pioneers to finish District 11 runners-up. She is seeded second in diving with 293.05 points, and Pioneer diver Dyson Nevels is the top seed with 283.65 points.
Other competitors for Iowa Colony include Meah Gajdosik, Liana Duran, Naima Benitez and Mackenzie Grumley, seeded ninth, girls 200 medley relay, 2:34.24; Duran, seeded eighth, 200 freestyle, 2L38.37; Grumley, seeded 12th, 200 free, 3:03.85, and seeded 11th, 500 free, 8:28.05; Jonny Trevino, seeded 10th, 200 free, 2:35.39, and seeded 12th, breaststroke, 1:21.63; Kamryn Cantu, seeded 14th, 200 free, 2:46.91, and seeded ninth, 500 free, 7:44.75; Benitez, seeded eighth, 50 free, 31.37, and seeded 11th, 100 backstroke, 1:21.68; Duran, seeded eighth, 100 free, 1:09.11; Leonna Ramirez, seeded 15th, 100 freestyle, 1:19.96; Julian Fowls, seeded 15th, 100 free, 1:12.20; Isaias Rodriguez, seeded 16th, 100 freestyle, 1:13.32; Benitez, Amanda Fernandez, Grumley, Duran, seeded sixth, 200 freestyle relay, 2:09.17; Fowls, Jeremiah Weatherford, Cantu, Trevino, seeded 11th, 200 freestyle relay, 2:06.59; Kyndal Deaver, seeded 15th, 100 backstroke, 1:34.16; Deontai Washington, 100 backstroke, 1:32.02; Weatherford, seeded 14th, back, 1:36.94; Deaver, KayDee Howard, Fernandez, Ramirez, seeded sixth, 400 freestyle relay, 5:38.40; and Fowls, Nevels, Washington, Rodriguez, seeded 10th, 400 freestyle relay, 5:15.55.
SWEENY
Fourteen swimmers will compete, led by Makena Nichols seeded fifth in two events. The Lady Dog freshman enters with a time of 6:54.81 in the 500 free and 2:58.54 in the 200 IM.
Other swimmers include Kami Moore, Grace Bible, Nichols and Audrey Vacek, seeded sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:26.27); the same quartet seeded fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (2:06.11); Slade Hickl seeded 11th in the 50 free (26.99); and Zachary Beckwith, Kayden Bice, Logan Bryant and Hickl seeded ninth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.91).
