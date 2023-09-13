Zachary Cook, named as the 2023 homecoming prince, with his parents Amy and Stephen Cook, walk down the field to take their place in the homecoming court during homecoming halftime ceremonies Friday in Danbury.
Danbury senior and homecoming queen candidate Emma Fitzgerald, center, is escorted by her parents, Julie and Curtis Fitzgerald, during Danbury’s homecoming game Friday evening against Bay Area Christian at Humber Field in Danbury.
Zadek Aragon, Zeric Aragon, Sydney Rider and Raelyn McElfresh get hot dogs and nachos from the concession stand before the Danbury homecoming game against Bay Area Christian on Friday at Humber Field in Danbury.
Homecoming king candidate Charles Vavrecka, candidate center, escorted by his parents, Sheena Vavrecka and Jared Vavrecka, Friday evening during halftime of Danbury’s non-district game against Bay Area Christian.
The Danbury Panther varsity cheerleaders perform a cheer Friday to the homecoming crowd in the packed stands. Danbury hosted its homecoming game against Bay Area Christian at Humber Field. During the ceremony, parents escorted them while the Mighty Panther Band played quietly on the sideline before the winners were revealed.
