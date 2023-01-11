ANGLETON
With District 18-5A-leading Texas City coming to town, Angleton coach Thomas Josey preached to his team about playing clean basketball and boxing out against the Stingarees’ larger size in the paint.
Neither came to fruition Tuesday night for the Wildcats.
Angleton committed 20 turnovers, leading to 15 points for Texas City en route to the Wildcats’ 53-36 loss at Angleton High School.
The Wildcats (1-2, 17-9) also struggled with Texas City’s height, which led to 15 defensive rebounds for the visiting team in a game when the Wildcats could have used the offensive glass with their 15-of-52 (28.8 percent) mark from the floor.
“That was the No. 1 thing we talked about all week going into this game — we couldn’t turn the ball over against these guys, and we had to box out. We didn’t,” Josey said. “I think we turned the ball over 12 times in the first half. They’ve got to get back to where we were, and right now, we are not playing good ball, and that’s on me.
“And I’ve got to fix it.”
Neither team shot well in the first half, allowing Angleton to stick around with a seven-point deficit at intermission.
The Wildcats opened the game trailing 6-0 and did not register a point until Majestic Ford knocked down one of two foul shots 4:45 into the first quarter. A free throw by Ka’Dyine Monroe and a 3-pointer by Myalek Woods on a pass from Tony Jackson with 20 seconds left closed the deficit to 6-5 after one quarter of play.
Turnovers became a culprit for the Wildcats in the second quarter. Texas City (4-0, 16-8) opened the stanza by forcing turnovers on the Wildcats’ first five possessions — the last two resulting in a 3-pointer by Marquis Thompson and a bucket by Clovis McCain to rush the Stingarees out to an 11-5 lead 1:35 into the quarter.
Angleton battled back with a 4-0 run, beginning with a Jackson to Braydon Campbell connection for two and Campbell facilitating the ball to Langston Myrick for a jumper. Monroe’s putback with 4:10 remaining in the half tied the game at 11.
The Stingarees pushed the lead to 19-15, but Woods, on a pass from Campbell, pulled the score within one again with a 3-pointer with 1:33 left. It was the last point for the Wildcats while the Stingarees scored the game’s next six points, including a putback by Thompson as time expired, to lead 25-18 at the half.
“We knew going in that their size was going to be a big factor tonight,” Josey said. “You’ve got three big guys on the front court averaging 6-5 or above, and our biggest guy is 6-3. It’s tough, but the game plan was to move them around, and we just didn’t do it. We didn’t stick with what we worked on all week.”
A bucket by Thompson and two 2-pointers by McCain extended the Stingarees’ lead to 31-18 to open the third quarter as part of a 12-0 run in 8:01.
The Wildcats never recovered from there, despite Woods’ 3-pointer with 6:08 left in the quarter, pulling the ’Cats to within 10. That was the closest the Wildcats got as they were outscored 34-18 since Woods’ trey with 1:33 left in the first half.
Woods led the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Campbell with eight. Ford added three.
McCain scored a game-high 19 points for Texas City, followed by 11 from Thompson and seven from Anson Johnson Jr.
Three games into the new district alignment for Angleton, the Wildcats have had to battle with the first two games decided by six points or fewer. It won’t get any easier with the Wildcats’ traveling to district-rival Manvel (1-2, 11-7) on Friday, Josey said.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Josey said. “Our schedule at the front end of district is pretty tough … . We’ve just got to play better, and we are not playing the way we’re capable of, but that’s on me, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.