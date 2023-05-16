CLUTE
As Brazoswood wraps up its final week of spring practices, second-year head coach Joe Dale Cary reflected on his tenure’s infancy last season.
Cary was “drinking out of a fire hose” when he arrived at Brazoswood on March 29, 2022, and working toward his first spring football game. He was still in the process of hiring a staff throughout most of the spring and trying to learn players’ names, and Slade Field was under construction, so Cary’s first few months were about making adjustments. The team would practice at the neighboring grass fields, where the soccer teams would practice, or at Hopper Field.
“It was literally a hot mess; it was organized chaos,” the coach said. “And I was trying to get to know everybody, so it was crazy, but you show up, do what you’ve got to do and make it work.
“... It’s crazy a difference a year makes.”
There was a different tune and expectation in the air around Brazoswood as the team opened spring practices last month, coming off its first postseason appearance in 10 years. The Bucs finished 7-4 overall and 3-3 in District 24-6A last season to qualify for the fourth and final spot of the district standings.
The team ran up against perennial powerhouse Shadow Creek in the first round of the playoffs, but the 2022 season laid the groundwork for a program looking to ascend to that level.
Fans will see the first stages of building that consistent contender this week with the spring game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Slade Field.
“I think No. 1, stay healthy, No. 2, everybody gets reps, we’ll get everybody on film and put everything that you have learned the last three weeks, four weeks, and put it into play,” Cary said. “The nuts and bolts of our offense and defense are installed and in place, and we can head into summer workouts working on fundamentals and fine-tuning things.
“I want to make sure we compete, have some fun, get after it, show mom and dad what we have been doing for the last four weeks and head into the summer with a good feeling in our stomachs.”
The Bucs believe they have answered some questions this spring, including who will play quarterback, who the weapons on the perimeter will be and what to expect from the defense.
“I think we’ve figured out who can do what and finding out who our best 22 are,” Cary said. “It’s been good. Having a staff in place, knowing your kids, having established relationships now makes things a lot better and very productive.”
Cary enters Year 2 with his staff mainly intact — a staff who has also gotten their bearings as coaches of different programs, including Trey Heckendorn as Brazoswood’s powerlifting coach and Mike Mills as the Lady Bucs track coach. There is a comfort heading into Year 2, and tackling the unknowns will not feel so turbulent this season.
“We have good relationships with our kids; we know what they can and can’t do; they know us, and we know them,” Cary said. “The offense and defense are not changing, so we’re able to dive into some of the minute details that we needed to work on after the season.
“This spring has been so much better and so much more productive from a football standpoint.”
The biggest question mark entering Cary’s second season is who will run offensive coordinator Cam DeBesse’s offense at quarterback with the soon-to-be graduation of Isaac Ponce.
Cary has two players in mind, both transfers from Angleton in Reagan Cade and Kelan Pullen, who played freshman ball with the Bucs in 2021.
Cade, a junior, played extensively early in the 2022 season when then-quarterback Kariyen Boniaby-Goins went down with an injury in the Week 1 loss to Lake Creek. Cade was 6-of-12 for 71 yards and a touchdown in the game. He then made a start the following week against Clear Lake, going 13-of-22 passing for 89 yards and an interception. He finished his junior season going 36-of-56 through the air for 248 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Pullen left Brazoswood after his freshman year and left for Angleton before returning to the Bucs, Cary said.
“They are both getting reps with the 1s and the 2s, they are splitting reps, and they are both doing a great job,” Cary said. “They are each different, and they have a little bit of a different skill set, so they each bring something different to the table.
“Coach DeBesse is doing a good job with them, helping them learn to manage the offense and manage the game and handle situational football. Either can win a game for us on a Friday night.”
Braxton Welch, Ponce’s backup last season, is entrenched as the team’s outside linebacker in the same position cornerback-turned-linebacker Croix Rivera played last season. Cary calls Welch, a favorite among the defensive coaching staff, “arguably the best player on the field right now.”
“He is so athletic, and he is long, and he is fast,” Cary said. “He has wreaked havoc on our offense and presents problems. I think playing quarterback has helped him, but I think his future, looking ahead at college football, as a linebacker or maybe a tight end, he is going to have the ability to play.
“I’m not saying he can’t play quarterback, but he makes our team better as an outside linebacker right now.”
The offense also loses receivers Kade Bengtson and Cole Hagan, tight end/H-back Riker Blank to graduation and three starters on the offensive line. The Bucs lose seven starters from a year ago but retain District 24-6A newcomer of the year in running back Jose Trevino and receiver Anthony Trevino, who Cary deemed the leader of the receiving corp. John Charles and Colton Doner return on the offensive line.
Danner Bowles, a soon-to-be senior, has stepped up at receiver, Cary said, and Grayson Gore has taken snaps at the H-back position.
“We’ll be a little different without Isaac back there pulling the trigger, he was pretty special back there, but we’re still going to play fast, play with tempo, and we are going to snap the ball as fast as we can,” Cary said. “We’re not going to change what we do, the presentation is going to be a little different, but we are going to keep doing what we have been doing.”
While the defense also lost players, the unit remains largely intact, especially at the linebacker position.
Cameron Bivens and Josiah Brinkley return on the line, and sophomore Jackson DeAtley, son of former Brazoswood head coach Dean DeAtley, could see time on the line as well, Cary said.
The linebacker corps returns Caleb Warren, who received a scholarship offer last week from the University of Louisiana Monroe, Welch and Mason Donovan. Ethan Gaston and Matthew Payne could fill the other linebacker spot.
“Coach (Alan) Weddell will tell you that those four linebackers that will start this year may be the best linebacker group Brazoswood has had the last 15 to 20 years as a group,” Cary said. “They will definitely be the strength of our defense.
Filling out the secondary is Bowles, Brazosport transfer Mallon James, Caleb Jefferson and Rene Scorza at safety. Other players are battling for the safety position opposite Scorza, Cary said.
“There will be a few new faces on defense, but enough returning on defense that we feel pretty good about it,” Cary said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.