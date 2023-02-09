Two local players were named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A football A-State Team.
Columbia senior Tate Thrasher was selected as a first-team punter, and Iowa Colony sophomore Jacody Miles was an honorable mention selection as a utility player.
In addition to his duties as a quarterback for the Roughnecks’ Wing-T offense, Thrasher punted in his first and only season at the position.
Thrasher had 21 punts, averaging 46.8 yards per boot, a long of 60 yards and five punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Three punts resulted in a fair catch.
“I feel like I made a good impact because I could help our defense start in a good spot and hold off the opposing team’s offense so we can get the ball back at a better spot on the field,” Thrasher told The Facts last month. “The only downside was whenever I came on to punt, it meant we didn’t score a touchdown.”
Miles was a playmaker in his first varsity season with Iowa Colony, which opened its inaugural football season this past fall.
The sophomore was used in many ways for the Pioneers, who finished the season 2-8 overall and 1-5 in District 12-4A, D-I play.
Miles rushed for 646 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry on 110 attempts with six touchdowns.
He had 14 receptions for 193 yards and a score. Miles was also a weapon for the Pioneers as a returner.
Miles accumulated 233 kickoff return yards and 46 punt return yards to a total of 1,118 all-purpose.
He also played safety on defense, finishing with 70 tackles, 41 solos, three tackles for a loss and four passes defensed.
“I get the ball more wherever I am,” he said in a January interview with The Facts. “As a receiver, it’s better to put me out in the open field; as a running back, I can gain yards, and on defense, I am the last man you have to beat. They were dependent on me, and I did what I did.”
Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks were selected as the players of the year on the Blue Bell/TSWA Class 4A all-state football team.
Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions, leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and Division II state title. Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers, who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals.
Carthage’s Scott Surratt was the coach of the year, his ninth time earning the honor, tying Gordon Wood’s record.
