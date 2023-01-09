Gio Torres has always wanted to play, even if that meant dropping to the junior varsity level after getting a taste the year before with Danbury’s starting five.
That unselfish decision to play on the JV squad is paying dividends for the Panther senior this year as the team looks to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season after missing out the previous eight years.
“I wanted to get the role of being that main person on the team, so I played JV, and I played every game for the entire game. So I could also be that role model, which allowed me to prepare for this year since our JV team from last year pretty much moved up,” Torres said. “It was the best opportunity for me to play. It helped me understand the game more with the same team I played with last year, and there is more chemistry. That helps me read the floor more because I know my guys and what they will do.”
Playing in JV allowed Torres to be on the floor instead of riding the bench behind seniors Owen Machacek, Ethan Cloudt, Kadin Munson, Victor Romero and Blake Neubauer. Torres and his senior teammates Austin Whitaker, Luis Estrada, Mason Ahart, Kamrin McKinney, Ben Peavy, Michael Goudy and Hunter Vavrecka are running the team.
“I first coached Gio when he was a sophomore,” Danbury head basketball coach Nathan Strickland said. “I remember thinking that he had a lot of potential with his length, and I felt he had a nice feel for the game. Last year, he played some big spot minutes for us during our playoff run.”
Torres did not see time in the playoffs last season after he tore ligaments in his ankle, and he missed last week’s District 24-3A game against Brazos after hitting his head in a game at a tournament in East Chambers. Being absent from the court didn’t mean he had to be silent for his teammates. Against Brazos, the Panthers trailed almost the entire game but closed a 13-point deficit within three and put themselves in a position to take the lead before falling by 10.
“I can’t be as vocal on the sidelines like I can on the court, but as soon as they would come over during a timeout, I would whisper something in their ear and get in the coach’s way to bring them up, so they are not always down,” Torres said. “And they killed it. They showed that they could all be leaders and step up.
“I’m not mad about the game because we pulled within three, but we’ll get them next time.”
Since his season-ending injury last season, Torres has put in the work, Strickland said. He has worked hard in many areas of his game and has become the team’s leading scorer. However, his impact goes far beyond scoring, the coach said.
“He is our second-leading rebounder behind Hunter Vavrecka,” Strickland said. “He also leads us with points in the paint and transition points, which are two stat categories we try to win every game.”
The Panthers (1-2, 4-18) sit fifth in the District 24-3A standings behind Hitchcock (3-0), Brazos (3-0), Van Vleck (2-1) and Boling (1-1) with 11 games remaining.
“We are fighting, and we are improving,” Torres said. “Our record doesn’t mean that much because we have played so many stacked teams in the preseason, and I am just worried about district right now.
“Honestly, our minimum goal is to make it back to the playoffs because it’s our last year and our last ride, so why not leave with a bang and leave everything we’ve got on the court? I like feeding my guys and letting them go and score — it doesn’t all have to be about me because I feel like it is our team and not my team.”
The current senior group’s bond goes way back.
Torres used to play on the Little Dribblers youth team coached by Ahart’s father, Mike, and the senior class was on the same team every year since Torres’ first year playing basketball, Torres said.
“Our chemistry is just there,” Torres said. “Last year, seniors, that was their group, that’s who always got the ball, and that was their thing. So this year is like our team. The whole team is involved, we know everybody’s strengths and weaknesses, and we are able to work together and make it work.”
The Panthers are coming off a 61-45 win over Hempstead on Friday. Torres scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds in a win Danbury desperately needed.
“The district is wide open. Everybody else that we haven’t played is open — East Bernard, Boling — so we have to win against Hempstead to have a little leverage and get ourselves up, so we are not in a slump and think that’s ‘Oh, it’s all over for us, and there is no point in trying,’” Torres said before the Hempstead game. “I don’t want to say that that is the Danbury mentality, but that’s how it used to be, and we are trying to turn the program around. Every game is important, but we’ve got to want to play, want to be there and have fun.”
During stretches of the season when the Panthers were missing guys to injury, Torres was the glue that helped the team through it, Strickland said. The coach is excited for Torres and the team’s last stretch of the season in hopes of making another playoff run.
While Strickland praises Torres, the senior returns the favor by pointing to coaching as the first step in turning a program’s mentality around, praising Strickland and assistant coach Clint Copeland. Torres grew up expecting to play for a different coach the following year, but stability in Danbury has changed the culture.
“They have dramatically changed the basketball program and helped us change our mindset, not just about basketball but also life in general,” Torres said. “Every year since seventh grade, we’ve had a different coach and AD, and adjusting to different programs is so hard.
“But now, we have a structure, and we do what we need to do. It feels right. I never felt lost because I never felt found, but now it feels like home. When I come to school, I’m ready to play basketball, and I know what I am going to do because there is a structure. He (Strickland) and coach (Rusty) Sample have made it a home. This is our place.”
