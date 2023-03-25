SWEENY
With most teams at the halfway point of the track and field season, athletes are beginning to run that corner with the District 26-4A meet under three weeks ago.
For Columbia, the Lady ’Necks are anticipating a pair of 2022 state qualifiers to begin to take off and eventually peak at the right time.
“In general, we all seem to be chipping away at our times or are jumping and throwing farther, so as a whole, I feel like we are progressing like we need to be,” Lady ’Necks coach Kathryn Carr said.
Columbia, Sweeny and Iowa Colony varsity teams competed to the Doug Reid Relays Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in Sweeny. Iowa Colony placed second in the meet with 120 points, the Lady ’Necks were 12 points back with 108 points for third and Sweeny placed sixth with 33. Needville won the girls competition with 191 points.
Alyssa Lewis won the 400-meter dash with her best time of the season, and Londyn Brown earned a gold medal in three events. Both are rested from a rigorous basketball season and are chipping away at previous best marks.
Brown finished with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump and her long jump was 16 feet, 5.50 inches.
“She has always been strong in the field events; she’s definitely built for it,” Carr said. “We have been working on the little things all season and tweaking a few things here and there, and she has responded well. She has gotten stronger as the season has gone.”
Brown, the district’s defensive player of the year in basketball, entered the track season with sore knees, which slowed her progression early on.
“But I think she is working through that,” Carr said, “she’s feeling stronger and more comfortable. Obviously, she felt good yesterday at Sweeny and performed well, as she should. She is a talented girl.”
Brown won the triple jump, the event she qualified for state last season, with a distance of 35 feet, 6 inches. It’s not too far removed from last season’s mark now that the junior has a full year under her belt after picking it up late last year. Her personal-best jump is 37 feet, 9.25 inches, which she achieved at state last season for a fifth-place finish in Austin.
“She has been understanding the basics better. When we put her in that event in the last few meets last year, we winged it because she didn’t have a lot of time to learn it, but she has a full season under her belt where she’s learning the technique better and working on it.
“I think the only thing is, she got off to a slow start at the beginning of the season because her knees were bothering her, but we are working on different aspects of the jumps, and her knees are feeling much better, and here lately, we have seen some progression.”
Brown was a Lady ’Necks 800-meter relay member that placed fourth in 1:52.28. The Lady ’Necks finished strong against the fast Iowa Colony teams with a runner-up time of 50.95 in the 400 relay and third in the 1-mile relay at 1:52.28.
The Lady Pioneers, however, are taking the district by storm in their sprint events.
Iowa Colony tallied 60 points in the three relay events. The 400 quartet team of Bailee Wilturner, Hannah Young, Adriana Murray and Ashytn Lewis finished in 49.14, the 800 team of Arius Williams, Young, Murray and Lewis finished in 1:43.70 and clocked in at 3:59 in the 1,600 with the foursome of Williams, Young, Wilturner and Lewis.
“A lot of what we did, in the beginning, was focused on form, the technique of running and then when we started doing more running and training, everything fell together,” Iowa Colony coach Rachel Easley said. “We have a super-talented group of young girls, and they just listen, and really, that’s all you can ask for as a coach is a group of coachable kids, and that is exactly what they are.
“Coach (Will) Gulley works with the relays to ensure their handoffs are on point. None of this would be possible without all hands on deck.”
Columbia’s other state qualifier from 2022 is gaining steam in the 400.
Lewis finished with her best time in Thursday’s meet when she crossed the finish line in 58.23. The Class 4A state bronze medalist is creeping in on her personal-best time of 57.31 she eclipsed at last season’s state meet.
“We have been working on steady workouts and some workouts focusing on distance or speed work and speed at the beginning and end of the race,” Carr said. “She has not hit that mark that she ran last year at state, but I would say she is right on target to peek at when she needs to get.
“I don’t want her peaking too fast and then getting burned out, so the time she ran at Sweeny is the best she has run so far, and she looks more relaxed than I have ever seen her run. That’s something we’ve been talking about. In the first or second 100, she seems to run tight in her shoulders and arms, and I could see a total difference in her last night.”
Aside from Brown and Lewis, Carr has a few young runners who had solid finishes Thursday.
Lela Erwin placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:36.82 and fifth in the 1-mile run in 6:07.64, and freshman Abigail Miksch took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.68.
Rounding out the field events, the Lady ’Necks got contributions from shot put and discus.
Three throwers placed in the top seven in the discus. Katelyn Keen led the way with a top throw of 103 feet, 8.5 inches, tying Iowa Colony’s Aaliyah Rogers. Jasmine Curry placed third in 98-5.50, and Savannah Ward took seventh in 91-6.50.
In shot, Ward took third with a put of 33 feet, 11.5 inches and Keen followed with a fifth-place toss of 30-9.
“My throwers have been throwing well,” Carr said. “Katelyn Keen has done a great job in the discus; she won the discus yesterday with a personal-best throw. Savannah Ward always does well in the shot, and I think her 33-11 was her best yesterday.”
The Lady Pioneers grabbed points in the sprints, Easley’s specialty.
Je’Dyn Parker placed fourth in the 100 open in 13.03 and fourth in the 26.61. She also scored points in the long jump at 15-7.25 for fifth place.
“It was a really good meet for Je’Dyn Parker by getting a PR in three events — the long jump, the 100 and the 200,” Easley said.
Cross-country runners Katherine Canchola placed fourth in the 1-mile run in 6:05.65, and Mariah Samarco shaved time off for a personal best 1:02.82 in the 400 dash and placed sixth in the 1-mile run at 6:16.82.
“She had been working hard, and we have been working a lot on her turnover speed so she can run with those 400-meter sprinters, even for a girl who forces hard on mid-distance runs.”
Sweeny was led by Ma’rya Quarles’ runner-up time of 16.20 in the 100 hurdles. Shania Woodard also scored points for the Lady Dogs by placing third in the long jump with a leap of 15-8 and taking fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.07.
Other sprinters included Wilturner, sixth in the 100 open in 13.17; Williams was third in the 200 in 25.68; Murray placed fourth in the 200 in 26.61; and Reagan Thomas took fourth in 2:43.00 in the 800 run and sixth in the 400 in 1:07.22.
Other finishers for Columbia included eighth place, Ramya Riggins, 200-meter dash, 27.53. Sweeny finishers included fourth place, 400-meter relay, 51.36; sixth, Quarles, triple jump, 32-2; seventh, Emma McCurdy, 800-meter run, 2:49.01 and Shaylee Robinson, 100-meter hurdles, 19.92; and Kayla Eulenfeld, shot put, 29-0. Iowa Colony included fourth place, Rogers, 100-meter hurdles, 16.94; and sixth, Breia Dixon, 100-meter hurdles, 18.75 and Rogers, shot put, 30-7.
