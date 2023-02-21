TUESDAY SCOREBOARD Feb 21, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERIowa Colony 4, Sweeny 1 (Monday)Brazosport 7, La Marque 0 (Monday)Clear Creek 4, Brazoswood 1Angleton 1, Friendswood 0GIRLS SOCCERIowa Colony 3, Sweeny 1 (Monday)Brazosport 8, La Marque 0 (Monday)Brazoswood at Clear Creek, no reportAngleton at Friendswood, no reportBASEBALL (Monday)Angleton 4, Foster 3Brazoswood 8, Fort Bend Clements 5Iowa Colony 6, Brazos 1Sealy 4, Columbia 3Needville 5, Brazosport 0Sweeny 10, Danbury 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterinary Science Hydrography Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. 