BOYS BASKETBALL

Brazosport 57, Second Baptist University-Model 36

Texas City 53, Angleton 36

Columbia 60, Brazosport 53

Stafford 47, Iowa Colony 39

La Marque 72, Sweeny 48

Hitchcock 98, Danbury 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia 40, Brazosport 36

Sweeny 47, La Marque 21

Stafford 63, Iowa Colony 48

Texas City 50, Angleton 45

Hitchcock 67, Danbury 34

BOYS SOCCER

Angleton 6, Randle 0

Brazoswood at Baytown Lee, no report

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbia 3, El Campo 1

