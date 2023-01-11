TUESDAY SCOREBOARD Jan 11, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLBrazosport 57, Second Baptist University-Model 36Texas City 53, Angleton 36Columbia 60, Brazosport 53Stafford 47, Iowa Colony 39La Marque 72, Sweeny 48Hitchcock 98, Danbury 51GIRLS BASKETBALLColumbia 40, Brazosport 36Sweeny 47, La Marque 21Stafford 63, Iowa Colony 48Texas City 50, Angleton 45Hitchcock 67, Danbury 34BOYS SOCCERAngleton 6, Randle 0Brazoswood at Baytown Lee, no reportGIRLS SOCCERColumbia 3, El Campo 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer Basketball Angleton Sweeny Scoreboard Iowa Colony Danbury Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. 