CLUTE
Brazoswood and Clear Lake entered Friday’s District 24-6A girls basketball game 0-5 in district play.
The Lady Bucs will have to continue to wait for their first district victory.
After opening the game with a 5-0 lead, the Lady Bucs struggled with turnovers and slowing down the Lady Falcons, falling 54-32 at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
The loss grew the Lady Bucs’ district losing skid to 18 games.
“For us, it’s a puncher’s chance,” Brazoswood coach Steve Hale said. “We’re averaging 36 turnovers a game, and that’s our Achilles’ heel. You look at the three winless teams in the district, Falls, Lake and us, and you’ve got to believe that if you’re going to get one, you can get one of those.
“But at the end of the day, we can’t take care of the ball, and we had missed opportunities.”
After leading 5-0 with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter, Brazoswood (0-6, 5-16) turned the ball over five consecutive times. Clear Lake (1-5, 10-16) took advantage with two free throws and a jump shot by Shayne Larock and a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound by Ayah Palomares to lead 7-6 with 1:15 left in the stanza.
A Lady Falcons’ bucket with under a minute left following the Lady Bucs’ 11th turnover pushed the Lake lead to 9-6 after one quarter of play.
The turnovers continued in the second quarter when Brazoswood gave the ball back to Lake on its first three possessions and five of the first six overall.
Lake turned one miscue into a 3-pointer from Emma Miller, and Jasmine Klausmeier converted a turnover into a bucket. Other than a Peytyn Harley pass to Giana Adamcik for a mid-range jumper at the 7:03 mark of the quarter, the Lady Bucs’ next points came on a pair of free throws by Rebekah Wiley. By then, the Lady Falcons’ lead had swelled to 16 points, 26-10, with 1:20 left in the first half.
“We are up to around 30 turnovers in a game, and that erases anything good that you do,” Hale said. “The unfortunate thing is that whatever we have done in the past, no knock to anybody or anything, it’s clear that we haven’t worked on taking care of the ball.”
Despite being outscored 26-5 since leading 5-0, the Lady Bucs grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the second quarter and nine in the game up to that point, but the Lady Bucs shot 4-of-22 (18.1 percent) from the floor. Meanwhile, Lake converted 21 B’wood turnovers into 17 points by the half for a 30-12 score.
“Every day in practice, we play behind. We put 14 points on the scoreboard, and we got to play from behind,” Hale said. “We are trying to simulate playing from a deficit, and I’m a firm believer that you can dig your way back into anything, but you’ve got to stop turning the ball over, and you’ve got to finish around the basket.”
Hale praised his team for playing hard despite large deficits, and the Lady Bucs continued to attack the basket in the third quarter.
Harley’s drive resulted in an and-one. Reagan Blank went to the foul line after attempting a layup, and Harley was fouled again on a drive to the basket. On the next possession, Harley and Adamcik connected again for a bucket for a 35-18 score with 4:58 left to play in the third quarter. Blank’s bucket closed the deficit to 35-20 with 3:25 left to conclude an 8-5 advantage.
“They’re inexperienced, and they haven’t played enough,” Hale said. “I have told them that if we can muddy the water, mix it up with people and stay close, just like a boxer, you know you’re outmanned, but if you can get in there and hold your own — I think it is going to come, I do. I believe in them, and somebody has to believe in them until they believe in themselves.”
Lake kept making buckets, closing the stanza on a 6-3 run to lead 41-23 after three quarters. Brazoswood finished 11-of-49 from the floor on the night and turned the ball over 28 times.
Blank led the team with nine points and 16 rebounds, followed by Harley with seven points and Adamcik with eight.
“We’ve preached since Day 1 that you’ve got to play with effort, and that’s one of the reasons we play man full court,” Hale said. “… My goal is to make sure we are playing hard and full-court man the entire time, and if that means I’ve got to play 10 or 12 people to have enough energy to do that, we are going to do that so we can continue playing hard.
“You can always bring effort, and we want to make sure that teams know they played us regardless of what the scoreboard says. I think we are physical, and we have great kids; we don’t have basketball players right now, and that’s where we are at, and we have to stay the course.”
The Lady Bucs will host Clear Creek on Tuesday to begin the second half of district play.
