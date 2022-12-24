Olivia Stringer and Kate Kondra were difference-makers for their respective teams.
Remove Stringer from Brazoswood, and the Lady Bucs might not finish third in District 24-6A or finish with the most wins in a season in a decade.
Remove Kondra from Columbia, and the Lady ’Necks might not win its first district title in program history, let alone finish 12-0 for the first time in its history.
Those two arguments are examples of why Stringer and Kondra were picked as The Facts’ most valuable players as part of its All-Southern Brazoria County volleyball teams.
Stringer’s statistics were too hard to deny.
The junior and University of Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit played in 121 sets, registering a Southern Brazoria County best 572 kills, a .233 hitting percentage, 35 total blocks, 328 digs and 57 service aces to finish as the District 24-6A co-offensive player of the year.
Kondra, the District 26-4A MVP, produced 295 kills, a .184 hitting percentage, 72 aces, 25 total blocks and 346 digs.
STRINGER
The Lady Bucs’ outside hitter was a cog in the team’s high-powered offense, which included Reagan Blank and the emergence of junior Landrie Heble.
“I think I had a presence on this team, but I think I can do more, and we can all do more,” Stringer said.
Those three led Brazoswood to a historic season.
The Lady Bucs’ (7-5, 25-17) 25 wins were the most in a season since notching that many victories in 2012 and is the third time in four seasons the team has won 20 games or more.
The seven wins in District 24-6A play were the most in a season since the 1985 squad reached 11, leading to a third-place finish in the district, the best finish in program history.
“I was proud of us because we were a young team with a lot of juniors, and I felt like we all came up together,” Stringer said. “We did better than what people expected. It’s cool, and I think it’s good for us to prove people wrong.”
Stringer instilled confidence into the young team, and that confidence was on full display following a near upset of district champion Clear Springs in a District 24-6A home match Oct. 11.
The Lady Bucs came into the game suffering losses in three of their last four contests and were facing a Lady Chargers team who had not dropped a set all season.
The Lady Bucs lost the game, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 14-25, 12-15, but they handed Springs its first set losses on the season, and it catapulted Brazoswood to three straight wins to end the regular season.
That game was personal to Stringer.
Brazoswood did not win a set against Springs in her freshman year and just one in her sophomore season, she said.
“The odds and percentages of us probably doing that well in that game was probably very low,” Stringer said. “But we went crazy. We took a top 10 team in the state to five sets; I think that was an eye-opener for them because we had girls from their school tell us, ‘I am glad y’all did that to us because y’all are humbling our team.’
“I think it was a good confidence booster for us and letting people know we are good.”
As a leader on the team, Stringer also saw growth in the Lady Bucs. Brazoswood went from looking like “headless deer” during the preseason to a record-breaking squad by the season’s end.
“We didn’t know where we stood on the court, but we started meshing,” Stringer said. “(Brazoswood head coach Elizabeth) Limas always said, ‘Preseason is important because it helps you in the district. But the way you take it can either make you or break you.’ You play a lot of volleyball in the preseason, and your bodies are already starting to get tired, so you have to put everything into it if you want to have a good season.”
While Stringer turns her focus to playing a lot of offseason volleyball since she is not coming out for soccer with Brazoswood this season, she knows she’ll be the Lady Bucs’ next great leader on and off the court. Stringer has had the luxury of learning from Emma Williams, Madie Johnson and Blank. Williams was The Facts’ MVP last season and Johnson was the county’s defensive player of the year; both committed to the University of North Texas.
“When other people are down, you have to be that one person that someone can look to and make them relax, and I could always look to them for that, too,” Stringer said. “They have also helped me be mentally tough, and that is something Limas is big on, too.”
KONDRA
Columbia entered the season with a lot of goals as a team.
For Kondra, she wanted to win an MVP award — she was named MVP in District 26-4A and co-MVP in the county — and end the district season undefeated.
Missions accomplished for the Lady ’Necks.
“With all of our goals being accomplished this year, I’m happy how it all turned out,” she said.
Kondra’s faith that the Lady ’Necks would claim their first district title in program history derived from first-year coach Alyssa Laker. The former Lady ’Neck discussed her expectations and roles for her players this season, bringing excitement to Kondra.
“I knew we could do it; we just needed to come together as a team,” she said.
Laker also brought back traditions, such as the victory flag that used to fly outside Columbia High School following a Lady ’Neck win.
“We found it right before district started, and … when we raised it, it motivated me to get more wins so we could raise the flag more often and show our school that we can win games,” Kondra said.
The Lady ’Necks’ district win Sept. 13 at Sweeny made Kondra realize her team had what it took to go undefeated in the district.
“We always somehow end up losing to Sweeny at Sweeny,” Kondra said.
Another goal Kondra had was to play all-around, specifically her game as an outside hitter. Her aforementioned statistics proved she accomplished her goal. It was a good way for the senior to end her volleyball career as she will look to attend Texas A&M for academics.
“I wanted to reach a certain number of kills, and I think I did that, and I proved that I should be on the court all of the time to help our team,” Kondra said.
