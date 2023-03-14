A growing sport is seeing plenty of young local lifters competing in its biggest meet.
Of the seven local Class 4A lifters who qualified for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships, six are underclassmen with an eye on establishing a good starting point in this year’s meet and the expectations of returning next year ready to take the podium.
Sweeny and Brazosport will each send one lifter to state in Lady Dog senior Berlynn McLaren and Lady Ship sophomore Aubrey Martinez. Columbia will send five to Frisco, the site of this year’s state meet at the Comerica Center.
Those Lady ’Neck lifters include Madison Smith, Karmen Hanzik, Samantha Palacios, Haley Jones and Honey Hart.
The 4A-Division 2 meet, including Sweeny and Columbia, begins at 8 a.m. Friday and the 4A-Division I competition starts at 1:30 p.m.
MCLAREN
Last season’s experience at state prepared McLaren for her second and final trip there, albeit at a different location.
“I’m glad I am able to go this year with this being my last year, and I want to accomplish more than what I did last year,” McLaren said.
In her first season lifting last year, McLaren was seeded 24th in the 198-pound weight class, but she worked her way up to 10th place at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
“It’s not going to be as scary because I’ve already been there,” McLaren said. “It will be at a new location, so I won’t be used to that, but I’ll still be around the same girls who I’ve seen at some of the other meets. So it won’t be completely new.”
McLaren’s goal is to reach the podium this year.
She will enter Friday’s meet tied for 25th with 715 pounds. Her squat is 260, bench press of 145 and a deadlift of 315.
“I’m not sure if I can, but I will try and work as hard as possible to get my numbers up,” McLaren said. “I need to get my bench and my squat up. I feel like I can squat more and have benched more, but since last year, it has gone down.”
The senior has competed in three meets this season while playing soccer and softball. Her bench press has been 145 pounds in two meets and 135 in another. She has lifted 310 pounds in the deadlift in two meets this year, and her squat has been steady at 260 through three meets.
“I thought I did all right (at regionals),” McLaren said. “I wasn’t trying to push myself that hard; I was paying attention to the numbers on the board.
Around the time of the regional meet, McLaren played soccer on Mondays, softball tournaments Thursdays and Fridays, and prepared for the regional meet March 1. All that work has even impressed McLaren.
“I don’t know. I’m surprised I can go from softball to soccer and then powerlifting,” she said. “Sometimes I feel exhausted, and other times I feel good.”
MARTINEZ
Failure has motivated the Lady Ship sophomore.
Martinez, a second-year lifter, bombed out at the regional meet last season, something that ate at her throughout the summer, Brazosport coach TJ Heidt said after Martinez qualified for the state meet this year.
With that disappointment on her mind, Martinez lifted any day she had off over the summer, she said. Martinez believes she bombed out last year because “they didn’t count my lifts,” but officials claimed she didn’t lock her knees when she lifted, she said.
“At first, I was upset because I workout a lot, but it motivated me to do better, get the lifts and work on my form,” she said. “It felt good to make it to state, but hopefully next year, instead of third, I get first at regionals.”
Martinez is seeded decently.
She is tied for 13th in the 114-pound Class 4A-Division 1 field with 675 pounds, 120 pounds more than when she entered last season’s regional meet. The field is tight, with four lifters separated by 10 pounds in seeds 11 through 14. Martinez’s strength is in the deadlift at 290 pounds, a category she has gotten to 300 pounds this season. Her seeded 290-pound deadlift is tied for the fifth-highest in the weight class.
Her heaviest squat was 250 pounds Feb. 16 at the third Van Vleck Invitational. She lifted 235 out of the Region 4 meet March 1.
“Powerlifting proves how strong I can be and how strong I am,” Martinez said. “I want to get stronger, and I like the competition.”
The sophomore is also busy around this time of year.
She is a midfielder for the playoff-bound Brazosport soccer team, bats leadoff for the softball team and mans the backcourt in volleyball in the fall. Her free time is dedicated to building strength.
Helping Martinez get through the busiest part of the school year is her ability to decompartmentalize her schedule and prioritize her activities.
“I work out in eighth period, and I make that my main priority, then I go to the other sports. I’ll also work out on the weekends, but I also make sure I prioritize my rest.
“I’m competitive, and I like to be active. I want to do as much as I can for my high school experience.”
LADY ’NECKS
Smith, a first-year lifter, is seeded 21st in the 97-pound class with 440 pounds. Her squat is 180 pounds, with a bench press of 85 and a deadlift of 175. She has no expectations entering the meet but to have fun, she said.
Hanzik is seeded 29th at 615 pounds in the 123 class. She has a squat of 255, bench press of 105 and a deadlift of 255. The sophomore was one spot from clinching a berth to the state meet last season.
“My goal was to make it to state. Last year, I barely missed it,” Hanzik said. “It motivated me so much this year. We thought I was going, but this girl came out of nowhere and out lifted me.”
In the 220 class, Palacios is seeded 31st at 660 pounds, including 245 in squat, 125 in bench press and 290 in deadlift. The sophomore is in her first year of lifting.
“My goal was to pass the maxes of other girls in higher grade levels so I could have a goal to accomplish in my first, and I think I did pretty good,” she said.
Jones, in the 259-pound class, is seeded in a healthy 15th with 825 pounds, including 345 in squat, 175 in bench press and 305 in deadlift, and Honey Hart enters at No. 12 in the super heavyweights with 840 pounds, including 345 in squat, 175 in bench press and 320 in deadlift. She is seeded 20 pounds shy of squawking into the top 10.
Jones, a junior and three-year lifter, was close to punching her ticket to the state meet with a fifth-place finish at regionals last season.
“I wanted to go to state,” Jones said. “I don’t care how well I do at state. I just wanted to go this year, and my senior year, I want to place.”
The Lady ’Neck lifter has grown throughout the year.
Jones has added 25 pounds this season but upped her total to 65 pounds compared to 760 entering last year’s regional meet.
“I feel like I have increased a lot. My starting squat now is 305, and I think in my sophomore year, my starting squat was 205,” Jones said.
Hart has increased her poundage by 55 pounds since the season’s opening meet, including her squat, which started at 310 but went as high as 355 in one month.
Palacios has added 85 pounds to her total, including putting an extra 35 pounds on deadlift, and Hanzik added 30 pounds this year in the bench press.
Smith is another big gainer.
She lifted 335 pounds after the first Van Vleck meet but enters Frisco at 440, including a 45-pound gain in the squat and a 40-pound gain in the deadlift.
“Oh my God, I have added a lot,” Smith said. “I feel a lot stronger.”
Aside from the increased poundage, powerlifting has helped them with confidence.
“It has helped me over everything, and I love it,” Palacios said. “It makes me proud to know that I accomplished something. The weight room is like a good, safe place.”
Jones echoed those sentiments.
“No matter what you have going on, I know that when I come into the weight room, it is a place I can count on to put a smile on my face,” Jones said. “It’s always fun.”
