Cam Ward’s first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision has had triumphs followed by bouts of tribulation, culminating in a live-and-learn mindset for the junior quarterback.
With Washington State revving up spring practice in preparation for the Crimson and Gray spring game April 22, the Cougars’ starting quarterback and Columbia High School graduate is ready to put those lessons learned to good use at the Pac-12 school.
“I thought my first year went great,” Ward said. “I got to experience some things on the football field and off it that can replicate to life. I’d probably say that I’m a ball player. We can be up or down by a lot, but I am going to play football, regardless. I’m trying to win, even if I know we can’t win; that is just how I was raised and how I am built.”
Washington State is in its second year under head coach Jake Dickert with 41 returning lettermen, including 18 on offense. Last year, the Cougars reached a bowl game for the seventh straight year with a 7-6 overall record.
“We could never get past that little hump we had,” Ward said. “We were so young all around, and it’s not an excuse, just the facts. We had almost four freshmen wide receivers at one point to the O-line having injuries in fall camp that went into the season.
“But it was a great season. I got to communicate with guys I never thought I would be around, so learning about their history and background was special to me.”
YEAR 1 AT PULLMAN
The highlight in Ward’s first season in Pullman, Washington, was beating then-No. 19 Wisconsin on Sept. 10 at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Cougars trailed 14-7 entering the third quarter, but Ward engineered a drive that ended with a field goal to pull within four and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to former Badger tailback Nakia Watson with 5:12 left in the quarter for a 17-14 lead.
Ward finished 17-of-28 passing for 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Meanwhile, WSU’s defense finished strong by shutting out the Badgers in the second half.
“Our defense stepped up, we stepped up when we needed to, but that was a good team win right there,” Ward said. “Our effort was there in all phases of the game. The turning point in that game was when they went for it on fourth down, and they didn’t get it when our defense stepped up.
“That was a big energy booster for all of us.”
The 3-0 Cougars entered a pivotal early-season matchup with No. 15 Oregon on Sept. 24 in Pullman. WSU led by as much as 34-22 following Ward’s 1-yard touchdown pass to former UIW teammate Robert Ferrel with 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Ducks outscored the Cougars 22-7 to escape Pullman with a 44-41 victory.
The backbreaker was when Ward was intercepted by Oregon’s Mase Funa with 1:01 left and he returned it 27 yards for a touchdown, extending the Ducks’ lead to 44-34.
“That game was a heartbreaker,” Ward said. “We know we sold that game, too, with all the mental and physical mistakes we had in most of the fourth quarter. But live and learn.”
Ward finished 37 of 48 for 375 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the first game Ward experienced adversity of that magnitude at the Power-5 level. Still, after throwing the pick-six, he responded by completing a 60-yard pass with seconds left on the clock and connecting with Watson with a 1-yard score with one second left.
“In games like that, you’ve just got to keep playing,” Ward said. “That was one of our weak points last year; we didn’t know how to finish games, and we always had to make the game interesting when we were up.
“We’ll have to return the favor to them in Oregon this year, and I’m excited to play them in Oregon.”
The Cougars rebounded the next week with a 28-9 win over California, but injuries began to take a toll, leading to three straight losses, beginning with a 30-14 defeat to Southern California at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum — a game Ward felt was the turning point of the year.
The Cougars righted their season with three straight wins before falling in the regular-season finale Apple Cup against in-state rival No. 12 Washington.
LA BOWL GAME
With the regular season in the rear-view mirror, Ward and the Cougars turned their attention to the LA Bowl against Fresno State, but distractions clouded preparation leading up to the game.
Eric Morris, the offensive coordinator and Ward’s former head coach at the University of Incarnate Word, left Pullman for the head coaching job at the University of North Texas, and two offensive starters entered the transfer portal.
“That was a terrible, terrible week of preparation,” Ward said. “… Fresno State would go Cover 0 (all-out blitz coverage) anytime — open field or in the red zone — they didn’t care. …”
“I remember this one play; we were going to sub with like, 10 seconds left on the play clock, so now we’ve got to give them a chance to sub, but I was just trying to hurry up and get the snap off so we don’t lose a timeout. We get the snap off, Cover 0 and sack. That right there, I knew it was going to be a long day. … It shows you how much preparation goes into a game, even for a mid-level bowl game like that.”
The Cougs lost 29-6, and Ward mustered 137 passing yards and 45 on the ground.
Overall, however, Ward’s numbers show his first season was a successful one.
He started all 13 games, going 320-for-497 passing, 64.4 completion rate, for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 497 pass attempts were the ninth-most in WSU single-season history, and his 320 completions were the eighth-most in a season for the program.
He also rushed 107 times for 58 yards and five touchdowns, and his numbers earned him an all-Pac-12 honorable mention and was named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist, which goes to the top offensive player from Texas.
YEAR 2
Ward is excited to work with new offensive coordinator Ben “Buck” Arbuckle, hired Jan. 6 after spending two years at Western Kentucky.
“I love him, and everyone at the facility loves him,” Ward said. “I feel what he brings different for us is more concepts like anything downfield. We had those last year, but with the injuries we had, we really couldn’t do all that.
“So I feel like with coach Buck, and if everyone stays healthy, we’ll have a good season this year.”
Seeing Morris leave hurt because the coach was a driving force behind Ward choosing the Pac-12 school. Morris was the only Division I college football coach who offered Ward a scholarship at UIW, and the two shared a bond over the next few years.
All of that felt like it was abruptly undone.
“It hurt for sure — I was really pissed, I’m not going to lie,” Ward said. “It was leading up to the bowl game, too, so I turned off my phone; I didn’t want to be bothered by nobody. I just wanted to play the bowl game and go home, but I got to talk to him a couple of weeks ago; he was in Pullman packing up his house. It’s all love for him. I’ve always respected and loved who he is; he was the only coach who gave me a chance out of high school.
“He is the main reason why I am playing Power-5 football, and he is the main reason why I want to get to wherever I want to play at, so what he has done for me is unquestionable, the love he has had for me and my family, and I will always be grateful for him.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Expectations will be higher in 2023 with a more experienced team and coaching staff. Ward’s goal is to play in the Rose Bowl, which goes to the winner of the Pac-12 or an at-large Pac-12 school before the College Football Playoff expansion changes that dynamic.
“It’s something the whole locker room wants to get. We want to have a chance to play for a Pac-12 championship and go to the Rose Bowl. We want to win, and it don’t really matter how we get it done,” Ward said. “Finishing close to .500 last year is something we don’t accept in the locker room, especially knowing we had a big part and we could have controlled — whether it was clock management or having mental toughness on the field.”
While Ward, who has two years of eligibility left, is focusing on winning in what could be his final season at Pullman — he will graduate from the school in the fall and could forgo his final season of eligibility for the NFL Draft — he also has an eye on next month’s draft.
“I watch how they interview in the combine; that’s a big part of where you’ll go is how you interview and how you talk football to the GMs and the owners,” Ward said. “That is the big part that I watch because football is football, it is never going to change … but I feel getting on the board is where you’re gonna have to show that you know football the most.”
Ward witnessed the pre-draft experience by throwing to Ferrel on Tuesday at WSU’s pro day. At the end of Ward’s collegiate journey, he aims to play in the NFL. For the time being, however, he is cherishing the grind for Year 2 with the Cougars.
“It was a part of my dream, but it really wasn’t, and I say that because I always wanted to go pro in something — whether I wanted to play basketball, baseball or football, I wanted to go pro,” he said. “It is the end goal for me to go to the NFL, and I know it would be life-changing for my parents, but it would be a change for me, especially because of everything I had to go through, emotionally, mentally and physically to get to that point.
“Reaching that one day would be a blessing, but that’s only the beginning; that’s where the real work starts once you make it to that level.”
