WEST COLUMBIA — Cam Ward’s motto has always been, ‘Why not me?’ in his journey to make it to the NFL from a Wing-T quarterback in high school to a prolific passer.
As he enters his second year as the starting quarterback at Washington State University, Ward wants to take the time to give kids like him growing up a chance to ask the same question.
Ward is hosting the inaugural Cameron Ward Youth Football Camp from 1 to 5 p.m. May 7 at Griggs Field, 520 S. 16th St. in West Columbia.
“I’ve always wanted my first camp to be a free camp, and it was always going to be somewhere back home, whether it was West Columbia or here in Angleton, it was always going to be somewhere back home,” Ward said.
“So doing that was a big accomplishment for me.”
Hosting the camp in May is the best time for Ward, he said, with the Washington State spring football game wrapping up April 22 and summer practices not getting underway until Aug. 3.
“Hopefully, it will set me up to have more camps down here and eventually lead into bigger camps into like Houston or be able to go state to state,” Ward said.
While the logistics of the camp are still being worked out, Ward said campers will learn how to trust the process, much like he has throughout high school, his time at the University of Incarnate Word and now in his upcoming second season at Washington State.
“They can’t be worried about what this person has or what they have; they just have to stick to the script,” he said. “They are going to learn how to play football. There are a lot of people who can’t do all the drills right, but football is different from drills, so if I can teach them one thing, it would be how to be an instinctive player.
“There are things I do in a game that I’ve never practiced, it just comes to me, so it’s something I want to translate to them.”
Ward praised former Incarnate Word teammate and current Edmonton Elks running back Kevin Brown as an instinctive player who thrived in college.
“I remember one game against Texas State, who showed up in a boot, and everyone was wondering if he was playing, but I knew he was playing,” Ward said. “The next thing you know, he’s hurdling people. He’s definitely a game-time player, and that is something kids don’t know nowadays that stuff happens in a game that you don’t do in practice.
“I feel like if I can get that message through to them, it can make a relatively good impact in their career.”
The camp is sold out, but Ward said kids could join a waiting list if someone drops out.
“The camp sold out in about two-and-a-half days. It was real quick,” Ward said. “Seeing the number continue to go up was a blessing to me because I didn’t know how it was going to go.”
Most of the campers are younger, Ward said, but he’ll also be talking to kids not too far behind him and will be attending college soon. The camp is open to ages 8 to 17. As of March 15, the camp had 210 to 215 kids signed up, requiring creation of a waiting list.
“I can give them more insight on what college is going to be like,” Ward said. “I can pull them aside and work more with them.”
To register for the waiting list, visit cam1ward.com or email Hunter Kirsch of GSE Worldwide at cameronwardyouthcamp@gmail.com.
“It means a lot, especially for coach (Earnest) Pena to give me the access to do this in not even his first year; it shows how much he supports me and my journey,” Ward said. “It just goes to show what you can do in a small town. Not a lot of us get an opportunity like that, so I thought it would be best to give back when you have the time and give back to the kids that look up to you.”
