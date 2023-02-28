Two is always better than one, as the Angleton Christian Warriors can attest.
The Warriors claimed their second consecutive Texas Christian Athletic League 2A State Basketball championship Saturday by beating district foe Texas Christian, 60-55, at the Mission Concepcion Sports Park in San Antonio.
The top-ranked Warriors ended the season 30-8 and winners of 15 straight.
“I have seven seniors, and they have been with me since the beginning, and it’s been an honor to be with those guys and watch them grow,” Warriors coach Khory Ross said. “When I first got here, they were fundamentally sound to a T, but it’s been iron sharpening iron.”
Saturday’s game was the third time the Warriors and Tigers faced off this season, and it was the hardest game ACS had endured.
However, the player Ross had wanted for years played his best on the biggest stage.
Angleton transfer Atavion Sullivan finished the championship game with a team-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor and 8-of-11 from the foul line. He finished the day with a double-double when he grabbed 13 rebounds and added four steals on defense. He was also the tournament’s most valuable player.
“Tavi made a huge difference, and he helped us prepare for that game,” Ross said. “That was probably one of the most intense games we have had all year. We played Kinkaid (in the Leroy Miksch Memorial Tournament in December); we beat them by one after they were up by 12 or 13 at halftime. … Against Victoria East, we beat up on that team, but we broke down, gave up the lead late and lost by four. Then certain games like against Brazoswood and being right there helped us prepare for these situations.
“We have been in these big games all year, and having Tavi helped prepare us, and he willed us to a win right there.”
The Warriors led by 10, 40-28, with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter, and 44-38 entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers pulled within three, 48-45, with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter as part of a 17-8 advantage for Texas Christian.
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game or pull within one, but Sullivan grabbed the defensive board and converted on the other end to push the lead back to five. However, the Tigers hung around with a basket and the harm to close within 50-48 with 2:30 left, and Jake Perry’s banked jumper with 2:02 left tied the game at 50, eventually forcing overtime.
Texas Christian took the lead, 52-50, with 3:22 remaining in OT, but the Warriors outscored the Tigers 10-3 in the final 2:58.
Senior Jacob Soria got the run going on a putback from Sullivan’s missed shot to tie the game at 52. Soria converted two free throws, and Carter Smith sent a slick pass to Brooks Owens, who laid the ball in with 1:13 left to push the ACS lead to 56-52.
After the Tigers committed their third consecutive turnover on an offensive foul, Sullivan deposited a pair of foul shots at the other end with 43.6 seconds left for a 58-52 advantage.
Perry’s 3-pointer with 31.1 seconds left made it a three-point game, but Soria iced it at the foul line.
It was fitting for Soria’s 4-of-4 clip at the foul line and Sullivan’s key defensive board on a missed 3-point attempt with seconds remaining being big plays for ACS. Soria and Sullivan have grown up playing together, and they came through in the season’s biggest game.
The bond the two had on the court that day reminded Ross of his connection with Jaleen Smith during the 2013 season when Brazosport competed in the Class 4A Region 3 basketball tournament.
“Jaleen Smith was my partner in crime,” Ross said. “I didn’t get to have a situation like that with him, but we had big games, and I know how that feeling can be.
“They are together like white on rice, and that is something special for them that they can share and cherish for the rest of their lives. Those two were our captains, our leaders, and for them to pull it out the way they did — both of them making their free throws in overtime — that is huge, and it will live with them for the rest of their lives. I am super proud of those guys.”
Texas Christian shot 23-of-56 (41 percent) from the field, better than the 35 percent clip of ACS, but the Warriors finished 17-of-26 at the free-throw line, a place the Tigers visited just seven times. The Tigers also beat the Warriors on the boards, as they did in their 20-point loss to ACS on Feb. 17.
Texas Christian finished with 49 boards to 30 for ACS, but turnovers also played a key — something that was the factor in the team’s first two matchups — with the Warriors forcing 22 miscues to nine.
“It was very hard to beat them a third time,” Ross said. “They came out and made adjustments, and they knew who our best players were. We weren’t knocking down shots like we usually do, so that made it hard. When we were up by 10 or 11 at the half, I told them we had been in this position before because we were when we played them at their place. They started to come back in that game using their offensive rebounding.”
Soria contributed with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Smith added 10 points, three steals and a 6-of-17 clip from the 3-point line.
Kaden Solis finished with eight points, Trevor Brooks had six and Owens added four.
The Warriors won the tournament opener, 63-47, against Marshall Christian Academy.
Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Smith with 17 points, Sullivan with 14 and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and 10 points each from Owens and Soria, who also finished with nine boards and four steals.
Owens, Soria and Sullivan each made the all-tournament team.
Owens, Raylan Bosquez, Brooks and Soria ended their careers with a second state championship, while Sullivan was happy to get his first and only.
“They had a lot of heart and want,” Ross said. “In four years, we’ve got two championships, and I’m not going to lie; I thank God because that is a blessing. Usually, that doesn’t happen for many people.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.