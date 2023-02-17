ANGLETON
Atavion Sullivan poked the ball away, bolted down the court and revved up for a thunderous dunk that brought out an eruption from Angleton Christian players and fans. The senior confidently jogged back on defense with his team comfortably in the lead in Friday’s Texas Christian Athletic League game against Texas Christian.
For Sullivan, the senior transfer from Angleton, moments like that validate his decision to come to Angleton Christian School.
“Like they said in the announcement earlier, this is my first year, and a lot has changed,” Sullivan said. “(Head coach) Khory (Ross), he just told me to do my thing, and that was something I didn’t have that chance to do as much when I was at Angleton. He has led me, and that’s what you see on the court. It’s all thanks to Khory.”
Sullivan paced the Warriors with 16 points, and Kaden Solis chipped in 11. The Warriors ended the regular season with a 63-43 victory Friday over Texas Christian on senior night at Angleton Christian School.
“He has brought a lot,” Ross said of Sullivan. “Last year, don’t get me wrong, we had a crowd, but nothing like this. He has brought a show, and it is showtime when he is here. It’s a little different; we play fun basketball.
“Instead of playing just fundamental basketball, we can play a little fundamental and athletic basketball. He is an incredible talent. I’m really happy to have him.”
ACS ended the regular season with 13 straight wins, 8-0 in TCAL play and 28-8 overall as the TCAL 2A state basketball tournament kicks off Thursday.
“I’m really happy with these guys, especially on senior night,” Ross said. “’Tavi had a tremendous night, Jacob Soria had an excellent night, and Trevor Brooks had a tremendous night for us. Raylan Bosquez had the defensive pressure, and Brooks Owens had an incredible defensive effort. He is our defensive guy.
“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys.”
The Warriors opened Friday’s game scoring the first eight points, a putback by Brooks, a bucket by Owens, a drive-in layup by Bosquez and two free throws by Sullivan. In the meantime, the Tigers committed turnovers on their first three possessions and five through their first six.
Texas Christian regained footing to pull within 10-6 with 1:51 in the opening quarter, but the first of three Sullivan dunks pushed the lead to 12-6 with 1:08 left.
The Tigers kept up with the Warriors to start the second quarter with field goals through the first three possessions, but ACS’ defense turned into offense when Solis knocked down a 3-pointer, and Solis found Carter Smith for a bucket with 6:17 left in the first half. Three possessions later, a Tigers’ turnover led to a Smith trey with 4:50 left and a 23-12 lead.
“At first, we had more of a defensive lineup, and then I subbed Kaden Solis and Carter Smith into the game, and that’s our offensive lineup …,” Ross said. “Once we got them back in the game, our offense started flowing and took off from there.”
Texas Christian turned the ball over in four of five possessions and missed its last five shots, while ACS began to pull away with two free throws by Jacob Soria and a 3-pointer by Aden Guerrero that made it a 30-15 game with just over three minutes left before intermission. A Brooks-to-Soria connection for a bucket and a bucket by Owens gave the Warriors a 34-15 lead at the half.
After Texas Christian’s Wagner Martins’ 3-pointer with 4:35 left in the half closed the deficit to 23-15, the Warriors scored the final 11 points of the half.
“We told them they weren’t going to handle the pressure,” Ross said. “Not going to lie, they have the size and talent, but they are undisciplined.”
Buckets by Soria and Brooks and a dunk by Sullivan raced the Warriors to a 40-17 lead with 5:44 left in the third quarter. Texas Christian rallied from there, scoring the game’s next six points to close the gap to 40-23 with 2:52 remaining following Andres Morales’ bucket.
The Warriors took over from there.
Soria hit Sullivan for a bucket, and Sullivan got possessions and threw the hammer down on the other end for a 44-23 lead with 1:52 left in the quarter. Solis laid the ball in two possessions later, Bosquez hit on a jumper and Solis’ runner made it a 50-29 game entering the third quarter while the Tigers committed five turnovers in their final eight possessions.
The first meeting between the two teams ended in a five-point win for the Warriors in late January. Forcing turnovers compensated for the Tigers’ winning the rebound battle. Texas Christian finished 40-26 on the boards but turned it over 29-10.
“When we played them the last time, we were up by 16 at the half, and they ended up coming back because we had 11 or 12 possessions where we got 3 happy, and we got stagnant on offense,” Ross said. “They got some offensive boards, and they kept putting them back in, so we just emphasized that in practice.”
Sullivan finished 7-of-15 from the field. He grabbed eight rebounds, collected six steals and had two assists. Solis finished with five steals and two assists. Soria and Bosquez each added nine points, and Brooks finished with six.
“We look pretty good on defense, and we did well on offense; we just need to keep our motivation going,” Sullivan said.
The Warriors turn their focus to the TCAL 2A state basketball tournament at the Mission Concepcion Sports Park in San Antonio. The top-ranked Warriors will face Adkins Salem Sayers in the first round at noon Thursday.
The state championship game is at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
“I made our season so hard in the beginning because I wanted to go through adversity early, get those losses out early and see what we needed to work on as a team,” Ross said. “As the season went on, I think we came pretty far, and some of the teams that we lost to, if we see them now, it would be a whole different ball game.”
Sullivan’s dream of chasing that state title begins next week — something he felt ACS was the perfect place to give him the opportunity.
“That’s the motive right now,” Sullivan said. “It’s like what Kobe once said, ‘The job is not done.’ We still have to stay focused and keep going.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.