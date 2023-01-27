Boys Basketball

Clear Springs 83, Brazoswood 39

Columbia 65, Sweeny 43

Van Vleck 57, Danbury 38

Iowa Colony 55, Bay City 48

Brazosport Christian 46, Beren Academy 28 (Tuesday)

Girls Basketball

Bay City 56, Iowa Colony 38

Sweeny 53, Columbia 48

Clear Springs 62, Brazoswood 21

Van Vleck 54, Danbury 39

