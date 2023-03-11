BRAZORIA — Columbia athletics has some talented players coming down the pipeline in a year or two after the West Brazos seventh-and and eighth-grade teams enjoyed a successful 2022-23 season, especially the Roustabouts seventh-grade A squad.
SEVENTH-GRADE ’BOUTS A TEAM
The Maroon team finished the season with a 9-0 district record to secure a district championship and ended the regular season 13-0.
The Maroon team’s signature win came Feb. 9 against Stafford, with the winner taking home the district title. The ’Bouts’ leading scorer on the season was starting center Drake Autenrieth. His rare combination of size, speed and athleticism allowed him to average 18.4 points per game and snatch double-digit rebounds every game.
Starting guard Isaiah Williams was the general of the ’Bouts’ offense, contributing 11.6 points per game. T’yveon George, Brayden Polk and Truitt Hanzik all had great seasons averaging 6.6, 5.2, and 2.1 points per game, respectively.
Grayson Siegel was the ’Bouts’ facilitator, leading the team in assists. Josh Flores and Kervin Dale found significant playing time factoring into the playing rotation throughout crucial moments during the season. Michael Bryant and Jacari Timms also contributed.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOUTS B TEAM
The seventh-grade White team opened the district season with a 4-0 record before the Christmas break. The team’s first loss came at the hands of Clute.
The ’Bouts bounced back by finishing the season with wins in two of their final three games, including securing first place in the Bay City Invitational.
The White team concluded their district season at 6-2 and 9-3 overall.
‘Bouts’ leading scorer Weston Stewart averaged 12.4 points per game and had a breakout game Jan. 26 at Freeport with a 31-point performance.
Resse Jeffrey, Tyler Turner and Noah Flores did the dirty work down in the paint. The trio averaged 8.7, 4.1, and 1.1 points per game. Jeffrey and Turner dominated down low offensively and defensively, securing countless rebounds and blocked shocks throughout the season. Flores became a potent 3-pointer shooter toward the end of the season.
Starting forward Caden Roberts played heavy minutes as a defensive specialist. He also averaged 2.1 points per game. Adding to the Bouts’ defense were bench contributors Diego Garcia, Eric Gregory and Kameron Schneider, and Coby Ringgold and Colton Neal added a solid rotation in the frontcourt.
Lucas Smith, Zadin Taylor and Austin Chesboro ate up minutes on offense.
The ’Bouts eighth-grade A team finished the season 4-5 in district play and 6-7 overall, and the B team went 1-7 in the district and 2-10 overall.
LADY ’BOUTS SEVENTH-GRADE A TEAM
All four Lady ’Bouts teams finished the 2022-23 season as district champions, highlighted by the A team, who went 9-0 in district play and 12-1 overall.
Top scorers for the Lady ’Bouts were Avery White with 169 points on the season, followed by Iimilah Stroman with 140, Morgan Broussard with 89 and Ryann Wylie with 88.
The Lady ’Bouts dominated their opponents each game, which led to a running clock in the second half of many games.
Leigha Longbotham, Nevaeh Venton, Makenna Wasek, Ashlynn Slough and Kennedy Thrasher contributed to the team’s success.
The West Brazos B team finished the year 6-1 in district action and 8-2 overall behind leading scorer Skyla Vice’s 52 points on the season. Elyssa Wachtel followed with 36 points, and Lacie Welch added 26.
Sarah Jo Roundtree, Avery Liserio, Kenzley Huckaby and Lacey Williams powered the Lady ’Bouts defense, and Hailey Lowery, Katie Goe, Chloe Hardage and Bailey Bower contributed to the team’s success.
LADY ’BOUTS EIGHTH-GRADE B TEAM
The Lady ’Bouts B team also turned in an undefeated season in district play with an 8-0 mark. The team went 11-1 overall.
Presley Nay led the team with 42 points on the season, followed by Kyndall Sobotik with 40, Brette Hyatt with 25 and Alana Taylor with 22. Grace Saragoza, Ellie Jones, Hope Bennefield, Thalia Alvarado, Adyson Johnson and Taylor Shirley each contributed to the team’s undefeated district season.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade A team posted an 8-1 district record and a 10-3 mark overall.
Esiree Flores paced the team offensively with 83 points on the season. Ryhana Woodard scored 56, Jessalyn Flores added 53 and Kellie Keen contributed 46.
Emma Wallace, Makenley Cardwell, Ah’Bree Tolbert, Addie Martinez and Emma Geery played significant minutes.
