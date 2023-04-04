WEST COLUMBIA — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church hit a home run with West Columbia Little League when the church donated $20,000 to jump-start the league’s batting cage project.
“We are greatly appreciative of the huge donation from St. Mary’s and the Kittie Nash Groce Trust. That’s the biggest donation we’ve had in many years,” Little League President Scott Gotcher said.
The donation is part of the church and its support of the community.
“St. Mary’s is blessed by a generous endowment from Ms. Kittie Nash Groce, and we are blessed again when we use it to support the children in our community,” said the Rev. Paul Wehner, St. Mary’s pastor.
Gotcher said the league is looking to at least double the capacity of its batting cages.
“We’re looking at expanding them, at least doubling the current capacity. We want to redo the ones we have and then add two to three new ones for a total of five batting cages with a roof,” he said.
Last year, the league erected a new fence at Galloway Field with donations from Phillips 66 and Freeport LNG, Gotcher said.
To help celebrate opening day, longtime St. Mary’s member and West Columbia Little League board member Wade Roddy threw out the first pitch to his son, Little League player Trace Roddy.
Groce was a West Columbia-area rancher who generously supported West Columbia. She gave to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, providing funds for the Boy Scout Hut and Girl Scout Little House. She was one of the founders of the church.
After she died in 1957, her generosity continued through a trust fund administered by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
