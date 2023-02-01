WEST COLUMBIA
Thousands of high school student-athletes participate in National Signing Day every year, including three at Columbia High School who committed Wednesday to continuing their football careers.
Roughneck seniors Zachary White, Naqualyn Grice and Jacob Brown made it official in front of classmates, teachers and family.
White signed with Texas Lutheran University to play linebacker, Grice will be a running back for Howard Payne University and Brown will travel to Iowa and switch from the offensive line to the defensive line with Ellsworth Community College.
WHITE
The Columbia linebacker received about eight national offers, he said, ranging from National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to Division II. Still, the decision came down to where he felt most comfortable.
“Even if football wasn’t happening for some reason, I wanted to go to a place where I still felt at home,” he said.
White narrowed the list to Texas Lutheran and McMurry University, he said.
“I landed with TLU because of the home feeling, and it’s only about three hours from home, and I enjoyed it up there,” White said.
White finished his career with 114 tackles, 15 for a loss, one sack, nine quarterback hurries, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He will provide some versatility on the Bulldogs’ defense as an outside linebacker on the boundary or play a little safety.
“Another thing that contributed to my commitment was they seem to have a plan for me in the future, and they want me on the field as soon as possible,” White said. “… They also want to see me get bigger on the inside. I think I will be a good force for them this year. I hope to be on the travel squad when I first get up there, and I know fall camp is going to be a grind.”
White has bigger aspirations than playing for the Division III school; he wants to coach. He is hoping to be a graduate assistant after playing at TLU or return close to home to coach a high school team, he said.
“I want to be involved with football my entire life,” he said. “It’s one of those things that I need to be around.”
White credited the Columbia coaching staff for inspiring him to want to be a coach, he said, especially the younger coaches like Broderick Thomas, Terrance Franks, Daymond Lewis and Willis Johnson.
“They have shown me what it is like to be around football throughout your life — from high school to college and now coaching,” White said. “They are out there having fun with us, too, running drills. I don’t know how many times coach Thomas, coach Franks and coach Lewis laced up and did drills with us this year.
“And that’s one of the things I want to be a part of. If I can’t play the game that long, I at least want to be around it.”
White will study education.
GRICE
The senior running back didn’t think he would make it to college football, especially after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus during his junior season.
“It’s a passion, and an opportunity to continue playing, he said.
Grice enjoyed a bounce-back year in his final season. He rushed for 605 yards on 63 attempts, averaged 9.6 yards a carry and scored 10 touchdowns, and finished with 693 yards, 10 scores and three 100-yard games.
“It means a lot to sign with a college, but I didn’t think I could do it, but I did it,” Grice said.
Grice, a three-year letterman, will study business in college.
BROWN
The Roughneck offensive lineman was set to sign with Cisco College, but one of the coaches he was in contact with went to Ellsworth Community College. That coach wanted Brown to follow him because he was the top recruit in the school’s class, Brown said.
“They feel like they need a couple more good football players to be a good team,” Brown said. “And I know they have a tough football schedule.”
The Iowa Falls, Iowa, school is a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Brown will transition from guard to defensive end, he said, but he expects to start for the Panthers right away.
Brown will study exercise science.
