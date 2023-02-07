Angleton High School graduate Landris White accomplished one goal this past year, but he still has bigger goals ahead.
The 2020 Texas High School Rodeo Association state champion earned the coveted Resistol Rookie of the Year honor in his first full season with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s steer wrestling competition.
“I just practiced a lot and worked toward getting that,” he said. “Being able to train with a great group of guys helped a lot because they knew where to go, where the best rodeo was and how to win out there.
“Those guys gave me as much information as possible to help me out.”
White was confident he would win the honor going into the last competition on the final weekend of September.
All he had to do was what he had been doing all season, and the title was his.
“At the last rodeo, I just had to place because the guy behind me placed at another, so I didn’t know how it was going to play out if he would have beaten me,” White said. “But I was able to get on a good horse and win.”
White was honored as the rookie of the year in December in the Resistol Rookie Night in Las Vegas. His family celebrated with him, wearing custom-made T-shirts and hats representing White.
“My family has seen all of the work that I have put in, so they understood how hard I worked and how much it meant for me to win that,” White said. “They supported me throughout the entire year, so having them there was a huge blessing.”
In 2022, White earned $30,360 and already has $689 earnings this season.
However, the grind has continued since getting that rookie of the year accolade.
The goal for the Tarleton State University junior is to do what another fellow Angleton graduate, Tanner Tomlinson, did in December at the National Finals Rodeo, where he and his partner Patrick Smith went 10 rounds and were crowned reserve world champions.
White made it to the semifinal of the National Western Rodeo, tying his steer in Round 2 in 4.4 seconds, and made it to Round 3 in the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in January. His latest competition was Jan. 20 to Feb. 4 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
“My goal is just like anybody else’s — at the end of the year, make it to the top 15 and go to the national finals,” White said. “That’s everybody’s goal is to win rookie of the year and, in a few years, make it to the national finals.”
