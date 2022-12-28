CLUTE — Angleton coach Thomas Josey spoke about the tough competition his team would face on Day 2 of the 49th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic, namely his team’s next opponent, New Braunfels.
The Unicorns showed why Wednesday.
New Braunfels’ 3-point shooting in the third quarter and size in the paint clogged up the lane for the Wildcats as the Unicorns handed Angleton its lone loss in the tournament with a 66-54 score Wednesday afternoon.
“Their size got to us a little bit, but overall, we played a pretty good game,” Josey said. “We had a few miscues here and there on the defensive end, and we quit attacking the basket.”
The Wildcats (16-7) rebounded in the nightcap with a resounding 69-37 win against Fort Bend Kempner at Brazosport High School’s E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium to finish third in the Holiday Classic.
“How to finish the game, that is the biggest thing we are going to take away from this,” Josey said. “We got away from what we were doing, and we didn’t stay together, which is what we have been doing all year. I was surprised that we went that route, but it is a learning experience, and we will come back from it.”
Against New Braunfels, Angleton held on to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter of play in the gold bracket semifinal game inside the Performance Gym at Brazoswood High School. The Wildcats led 26-19 with 1:02 left in the half, but the Unicorns’ Lance Beeghley connected on a 3-pointer with 36.9 seconds left. After Majestic Ford’s foul shot, Khris Cole knocked down a free throw to close the gap to 27-23 at the half.
New Braunfels’ sharp 3-point shooting continued after back-to-back transition buckets 27 seconds into the third quarter by Beeghley and Carter Lewis to tie the game at 27. Lewis drained his shot from downtown with 6:35 to go for a 30-27 lead.
Angleton’s Braydon Campbell responded with a trey, but so did Jacob Redding, who knocked down two 3s for a 33-30 Unicorn lead.
Campbell answered one more time when he connected for a 3-pointer after receiving the ball on a pass from Myalek Woods with 5:12 to go.
Redding gave New Braunfels the lead for good on a bucket.
His field goal began a run for the Unicorns as Kasen Kreusler scored in transition and Redding hit from 3-point range again to make it 40-33 with 3:29 left.
Kreusler’s putback, Redding’s drive in the lane and Lewis’ 3-pointer made it a 47-35 score with 41.3 seconds left.
The Unicorns shot 11-of-16 from the floor in the quarter on 19 offensive possessions and outscored Angleton 26-10 in those eight minutes.
Ford’s four shots put an end to New Braunfels’ run.
Despite New Braunfels’ third-quarter barrage, the Wildcats closed the game to within seven, 61-54, following Woods’ 3-pointer with 43.5 seconds left.
However, the Unicorns were able to ice the game from the charity stripe while Angleton missed its next three shots, two from downtown.
“The physical play, they were letting us play, and we didn’t adjust to it,” Josey said.
Campbell led the Wildcats with 16 points, including 3-pointers. All of his points came in the second half.
“He has shot the ball well all season, and he is someone we have been able to count on,” Josey said.
Woods and Ford each followed with 13 points.
