FREEPORT
Angleton’s strength in field events paid off in the 73rd running of the Gulf Coast Relays.
The Wildcats racked up 48 points, leading Clear Creek by 14 before the track opened Friday morning. That gap helped the Wildcats stave off an upset with a 116-113 advantage over Creek to claim the Gulf Coast Relays title for a second straight season.
It was a method that helped the Wildcats claim the Gulf Coast Relays title last season as well.
“It’s good to have the ability to go out and have depth in the field events,” Angleton coach Selwyn Dews said. “We are not at full strength right now; we are still moving people around, and we’ve got some freshmen that are stepping up. So we’ve got a ways to go, and it’s all about having them ticking at the right time, and we are heading in that direction.
“We’re going to put it together, and we are going to be good.”
The Wildcats earned wins by Sean Banks in the triple jump with a season-best 41 feet, 7 inches; Micah Johnson in the discus with a personal-best throw of 159 feet, 1 inch; Khai McGee with the top toss of 46-4 in the shot put; Myalek Woods in the long jump in 21-11; and Austin Stallman with a season-best 11 feet in the pole vault.
Stallman is in the early stages of taking the reins at pole vault after the graduation of last year’s state qualifier, Noah Butterfield.
“We dealt with bad conditions here early on, so this might have been the best conditions we have had this year,” Dews said. “He has had to figure that out, but he keeps growing, he keeps working and he is going to be fine. It is a competitive district, but he is going to be fine.”
Dews referred to his team’s depth as helpful in the win.
Aside from winning the shot put, McGhee also placed third in the discus (125-04), and Kaleb Myers snatched six points in the pole vault with a third-place finish (7-06). The Wildcats also accumulated 14 points in the high jump, with Elijah Simmons placing second (6-02) and Woods finishing runner-up (6-03).
Rounding out the field events were Chance Whitaker with a fourth-place leap of 20:05.75 in the long jump and Dante Wiley’s third-place mark of 40:06.75 — a personal best — good for third place.
“Overall, we placed where I thought we were … so as long as I keep seeing the growth, we are heading in the right direction when it comes to peaking at the right time,” Dews said.
The Wildcats’ strong times in various track events led to the team securing another Gulf Coast Relays title.
Angleton’s 400-meter relay team of Simmons, Kariyen Boniaby Goins, Ernest Rodriguez and Talon Moten won the event with a season-best 42.85 to capture 20 points. The Wildcats 800 relay team of Whitaker, Rodriguez, Goins and Moten took third in the 1:31.41 and the 1,600 relay team of Rashad Williams, Goins, Jaden Pettway and Jordan Goode’s fourth-place time of 3:27.11 gave the Wildcats four points, enough to win the title in the meet’s final event.
“I think we are running well for right now. We are seeing a lot of good things out of the athletes, and they are setting themselves up for a lot of success,” Dews said.
Goode racked up points for the Wildcats. Aside from his work in the relays, he finished with 16 points in the individual track and field events. The junior was a runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles (15.60), third in the 300 hurdles (43.21) and fifth in the triple jump (37-08.75). Pettway also finished strong, collecting second in the 400-meter open (53.56).
“It comes down to them at the end of the day, and I think they have the mindset to be able to go and have a great day,” Dews said.
Other top eight finishers included fourth place, Rodriguez, 100-meter dash, season-best 10.90; Williams, 400-meter dash, 54.24; fifth, Jayden Backman, shot put, 41-03; sixth, Traevonne Latimer, 300-meter hurdles, personal-best 45.41; Moten, 110-meter hurdles, 16.74; and eighth, Simmons, 100-meter dash, personal-best 11.39.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.