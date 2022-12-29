When adversity stares TaMerik Williams in the face — much like a 300-pound defensive lineman looking to make a tackle on him for a loss — the Angleton graduate finds a way to turn a negative play into a positive.
In his second season running the ball for North Dakota State University, Williams and his teammates found themselves back at the Football Championship Subdivision national title game in Frisco. However, Williams’ journey back to his home state has taken a different turn this year.
“I feel like it has gone real good to this point,” Williams said. “I hit a little bump in the road with an ankle injury, but I’ll be good for the championship game. I felt like I was getting into a bit of a rhythm, and that’s what it is all about in football.
“You are blessed with opportunities to play each Saturday, and it’s all about taking care of the little details.”
At the start of every football season in Fargo, North Dakota, the aspiration is to win the FCS national championship. Defending their title is no different this year for the Bison when they face Missouri Valley Football Conference rival South Dakota State in the 2022 FCS championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco.
North Dakota State will be looking to win its FCS-most 10th national title since 2011, but the Bison come in as a rare underdog against the conference-champion Jackrabbits.
“We know we have to take care of the small championships first,” Williams said. “Obviously, we weren’t fortunate enough to win the conference; we always tell ourselves we want to win the conference and then win the FCS championship. You have to start with the small goals before you can build up to the bigger one.
“That is always the mindset going into spring ball, summer and fall camp — we always have an FCS championship on our mind.”
The Angleton graduate transferred from Southern Methodist University following the 2020 season to the FCS powerhouse. Williams believes he has progressed positively in his second season in Fargo, and his comfort in the Bison offense has translated to the field.
The 6-foot-1, 229-pound back has 679 yards, second-most on the team, on 92 carries and eight touchdowns this season, tied for third-most on the team. In NDSU’s playoff-opening win against Montana, Williams rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries, one touchdown and a career-long 68 yards.
“Being able to understand everything compared to how it was last year has brought a completely different mindset for me, and it has allowed me to run more comfortably on Saturdays,” he said.
Being comfortable in his second season has benefitted Williams on his road to recovery from a rare injury he sustained late last season and altered his offseason regiment.
A couple of days after the FCS second-round playoff win over Southern Illinois, Williams felt discomfort in his right groin, and two weeks after the FCS national title win over Montana State, Williams underwent an MRI. There was swelling, but no damage detected. However, a second MRI showed his groin wasn’t the source of his pain.
“It was a bone fracture,” he said. “I had been playing with a bone fracture in my pelvic bone for probably five weeks, and then I did offseason training, still thinking it was a groin issue.
“But knowing my body, I knew it was deeper than that.”
The process to get back to football speed took a while, Williams said, but the back held true to the Bison motto — “Chop wood and carry water,” meaning take care of the incremental gains and everything else will take care of itself.
In the Bison season opener against Drake University, Williams rushed 4 yards on two carries. He did not rush the ball more than five times in a game until Week 6 when he gained a season-high 145 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns in a 31-26 victory over Indiana State.
“I had to start with the small things,” he said. “I wasn’t able to do anything full-go at first, but we slowly increased my load as far as management goes for workouts, so this past summer was definitely weird.
“… Then, before I knew it, I was back on my feet.”
The Jan. 8 national title game will pit strength vs. strength featuring the Bison’s third-ranked rushing offense against the nation’s best rush defense. The Jackrabbits handed the Bison their lone conference loss in a 23-21 game Oct. 15. The Bison have lost the last three games against the Jackrabbits but are 4-0 all-time in the playoffs against their neighbors to the south.
“It starts up front,” Williams said. “They have a great defensive front and great safeties and linebackers who like to come down to help in the run game. But they are a respectable opponent, and their mindset is a lot similar to our mindset.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder coming off that loss against them in conference play and them being No. 1 in the conference. That took a shot at us, but we are looking to bounce back in this championship game and prove to ourselves and the nation that we are the best team.”
Williams expects a big following of friends and family in Frisco, but the national title game will not be Williams’ last in a Bison uniform. The senior said he would be returning next season.
“To even have that opportunity to be at this point is a blessing and not something I overlook for not only myself but I have teammates on the squad that are also from Texas,” Williams said. “But we tell ourselves that we don’t just come to Frisco to play in the national title game; we expect to win. We come to compete, and we expect to win, and that’s how things roll out here.
“I’m excited but also ready to compete.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.