A servant leader, a big brother and a kind soul.
Those adjectives described Zeke Wintjen, a coach at Brazoswood High School for three decades and a person gone too soon.
Brazosport ISD announced Wintjen’s death on its social media pages Sunday afternoon. He was 58.
Wintjen leaves a legacy built around memories, plenty of words of wisdom for coaches, teachers and students and forged relationships that will last a lifetime for those who loved him.
“Zeke believed in hard work and loyalty. He made everyone around him a better person by modeling high expectations and hard work. He made a lasting impression on all he encountered,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “Just last Friday afternoon, he was invited to a former Brazoswood player’s wedding that he coached over 20 years ago. He was invited to sit at the family table during the reception. This is just one of many stories of the influence he had on people.”
Wintjen’s journey with Brazosport ISD began in the spring of 1991. During his tenure, the Coffeyville, Kansas, native was a football defensive assistant coach, defensive coordinator, head wrestling coach and track coach. He taught and coached at Brazoswood until 2016 and served as the district maintenance and operations director for three years. He retired in 2020 and returned in 2021 to teach special education students at Brazoswood, Massey said.
This past year, he was one of the district’s character education coaches for its 2Words program.
Before arriving at Brazoswood, Wintjen coached in Missouri and New Mexico, and his playing days included being a member of the national championship team at Coffeyville Junior College. He then enrolled at Missouri Southern State College as an all-America defensive tackle.
“He and I played college football together at Missouri Southern,” Massey said. “We became best friends for the next 36 years.
“He greatly impacted many players, students and coaches for over three decades at Brazoswood. He was one year older than me, and I always considered him my big brother.”
Brazosport baseball coach Chris Nabors felt Wintjen’s impact as a student and assistant at Brazoswood.
“He taught me what being a Buccaneer was all about,” he said. “His love for kids and his passion for our community are a couple of reasons I decided to come back to BISD to teach and coach.
“I aspired to be a coach like coach Wintjen. He always held other coaches and his players to the highest standards. He truly was a leader of men. I will miss him dearly as a mentor and friend.”
Wintjen’s dedication and passion were truly unmatched, said Lady Bucs soccer and character education coach Kim Blank.
“This year, working with coach Wintjen as a BISD athletic character coach has been a true blessing, and there are no words that adequately describe how grateful I am for this opportunity,” she said.
Wintjen believed giving students access to information and equipping them with the tools they need to become successful students would ultimately help mold them into better leaders and make them future-ready, Blank said.
However, it wasn’t just students he impacted; Blank learned much from the late coach.
“I’ve grown as a person and coach over the years because of his guidance and mentorship,” she said. “Coach Wintjen was all about the importance of relationships. His wisdom and influence that he’s had throughout the district and community over the past 33 years is hands down the reason that he is one of the most impactful people to come through BISD.
“He didn’t have off days; he was always smiling, always positive and encouraging others with his quotes and vibrant personality. He would tell the students, ‘All of you have tremendous value, and don’t ever forget that.’”
Richard Sincere, the recently promoted campus athletics coordinator and head football coach at Brazosport High School, met Wintjen in 2017 when Sincere came to Brazoswood.
Sincere’s experience with Wintjen dates to his playing days against Brazoswood, Sincere said, when Wintjen served as B’wood’s defensive coordinator.
“He knew who I was because I played against him, but I didn’t know that then,” Sincere said. “Just being able to connect with him through that, playing against him, he brought up stories from games that happened — stuff that I had forgotten about.”
It all came full circle years later when Wintjen watched Friday as Sincere took in his biggest moment as a coach — being officially announced as Brazosport’s new head football coach. Wintjent walked onto the gym floor and handed an envelope to Toric Goins, who read to players that Sincere was the next coach. Sincere found what happened before that announcement most memorable.
“He actually introduced me to the staff because the announcement went to the staff first as the new head football coach,” Sincere said. “It was meaningful because of our relationship, and it meant a lot coming from him, someone who has been at BISD forever and loves the school district. I worked with him in a football setting; I worked with him in a classroom setting. We were teaching leadership and now in our new roles as character coaches. So I have worked with coach Wintjen a lot.”
The coach made everybody feel important, whether a player or a coach, a janitor or just a random person walking on the street, Sincere said.
“He always talked about — especially when he talked to the kids and large groups — that they have value and their life has value on this earth. That is something that forever will stand with me,” Sincere said.
Wintjen valued everybody and strived for inclusion. Sincere can relate. Sincere remembered when he first joined Brazosport ISD. While everyone went home for lunch, Wintjen pulled Sincere aside and asked him about his lunch plans.
“He took me to Kroger; I thought it was the funniest thing,” Sincere said. “Kroger has a variety of options, and I was wondering, ‘Man, what in the world are we doing at Kroger?’ He took me to lunch, and that meant a lot to me, just being new to the staff and not knowing anybody. He volunteered to reel me in.”
Wintjen married his high school sweetheart, Debbie, and they have two sons, Zach and Bryson, who graduated from Brazoswood, and a 3-year-old grandson.
“He absolutely loved the students he taught, the athletes he coached, and the teachers he worked with throughout Brazoswood High School, BISD, his family, friends and our community,” Blank said. “He will be greatly missed, and his legacy will live on through the impact he has made in each of our lives.”
