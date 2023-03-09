CLUTE
First-year Brazoswood powerlifting coach Trey Heckendorn has seen much growth from his program, especially from the five girls competing at the state meet.
Haley Hughes, Taryn McDougal, Macie Riley, Ashlyn Ybarra and Damaris Medrano have been preparing for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s State Championship meet. The meet takes place Wednesday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
“It’s night and day, honestly,” the coach said. “When they came in in the beginning, severely underachieving but achieving to a point where it was, ‘OK, we’ve got to figure out a way to fail.’ Now, they walk up to every single meet after that first one and take it as a challenge.
“... They have gained confidence throughout the entire season.”
Hughes and McDougal are returning to the state meet. First-year lifters Riley and Ybarra have learned the ropes of the sport and are using the state meet as a springboard to next season, and Medrano wants to finish her senior season off on a high note.
HUGHES
Hughes was seeded 14th in last season’s meet and finished 12th by lifting 805 pounds despite dealing with a shoulder injury. She was 55 pounds shy of reaching fifth in a crowded field.
“Last year, my goal was just to get to state,” Hughes said. “I’m hoping to place. There will be more competition this year, but I hope to place.”
Hughes is seeded sixth in the 148-pound class with 910 pounds lifted. The senior felt her strength was in her 365-pound deadlift.
“She has got her eye on some records at state,” Heckendorn said. “With her confidence and how she goes into every single meet and approaches it, she can do it.”
Hughes wants to break the deadlift record of 405 pounds in the 148 class. La Joya Palmview’s Felissa Ponce de Leon set the record in 2017.
“It’s a 40-pound jump, but she is that type of person that when she gets her mind set on something, it’s hard to get in the way of stopping her,” Heckendorn said. “She has all the confidence in the world going into it.”
Hughes is busy around this time of year.
In a 12-hour period from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, she played in the Lady Bucs District 24-6A softball opener against Clear Brook, registering a pair of hits in the team’s win, got about five hours of sleep before lifting for about 45 minutes, then was off to Houston to show cattle at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
However, the three-year powerlifter has had no problem mustering up the strength.
“It is just motivation. It’s been my goal for a long time to go to state and to place,” she said. “I only have now; I won’t get a chance to do this anymore. So it is now or never.”
YBARRA
The junior enters the state meet seeded 17th in the 220-pound weight class at 900 pounds lifted. Squat is her strength at 390 pounds, followed by deadlift at 320.
“I was very excited to go to state because it was a lot more weight that I had to do than I expected,” she said. “So I didn’t think I would make it, but coach Heckendorn pushed me hard, then I ended up getting it.”
Ybarra had not thought about her expectations at the state meet. Her goal entering the season was to make it to regionals.
“I guess just to do good enough and make myself proud,” she said.
RILEY
The junior’s improvements have been substantial in her first year lifting.
“Every single day has been an improvement,” Heckendorn said.
Riley liked lifting when she was at Lake Jackson Intermediate, she said. The volleyball player also lifted in the summer and fall, and last year, she got a gym membership, giving her more opportunities to lift regularly.
“That’s when I developed a love for it, and I was a little nervous, but I thought I wanted to do powerlifting,” Riley said.
She’s been getting used to the techniques of powerlifting. Riley wasn’t comfortable with the bar before her junior season, she said, and she had to understand how she needed to move when she lifted.
“Developing that technique and getting more reps, I got more comfortable with my form, and I was able to put more weight on the bar,” she said. “Then my strength exploded when I came here because I was in a program centered around building strength and adding accessory exercises to help me develop more strength in those lifts instead of just general strength.
“And having somebody to push me and tell me you can do more has gotten me a lot stronger in a very condensed period of time.”
Riley enters the 148-pound field seeded 22nd at 800 pounds, tied with nine other lifters. The 16th-seeded lifter is 10 pounds higher than Riley.
Riley’s strength is the squat at 335 pounds, but she feels comfortable and confident with her 315-pound deadlift.
“On a deadlift, I feel like I have a lot more technical issues figured out, so I am able to lift more weight confidently,” she said. “With squat, I have a lot more technical things to figure out, and sometimes that affects my performance. Once I get that under control, I’ll be able to add more weight.”
Riley’s goal is to put up her best total and understand what her max poundage is, she said.
“I don’t have much of a chance at placing this year, but I feel that if I figure out what my best lifts are, then that will get me a starting point to set goals for next year because next year, I think I’ll have a better chance to place,” Riley said.
MEDRANO
The senior is in her second year lifting, but her first time making it to the state meet. Medrando did not think she would qualify — a personal goal for her entering the season — but she enters seeded fifth at 985 pounds.
The senior credits Heckendorn for her getting to Frisco. Medrano entered the season lifting 815 pounds but has improved by 170 in over a month. Last year, Medrano finished the season lifting around 700 pounds, she said.
“I really set myself short, and I thought I couldn’t do any heavy weight,” she said. “He believed in me, and I don’t think I would be able to do this without him.”
The senior is hoping to lift 1,000 pounds in Frisco.
“Last year, I was disappointed in myself because I couldn’t do anything, so this year I decided that I wanted to go for a higher goal,” Medrano said. “And seeing the people in my weight class lift it pushed me more because here I am at 700, and everyone else is at 1,000 or 1,200, so I need to make it up.
“I don’t see it as overwhelming; I see it as something I can beat. It’s not something I have to do, it’s something I want to do, and I really want to do it.”
McDOUGAL
The senior is seeded eighth in the 165-pound class with 870 pounds.
“Taryn has always found ways to get better,” Heckendorn said. “She’s never had a problem with confidence — she’s always known that she is strong and she can get the job done.”
McDougal got a 335 lift in squat and a 185 bench press to total 520 pounds in last year’s state meet but bombed out on the deadlift in the 181-pound class.
“She wants to medal at state. Both she and Taryn are going into it with the same mindset. She wants to platform up there, and I think she can,” Heckendorn said. “Last year, she left state with a bad taste in her mouth; this time, she wants to finish and place.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.