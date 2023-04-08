Youth dominated the all-Southern Brazoria County girls basketball team superlative selections for the 2022-23 season.
Two sophomores, Brazosport’s Deja El-Amin and Columbia’s Hayley Broussard, and two freshmen in Brazosport’s Amaya Waddy and Iowa Colony’s Aaliyah Rogers, made up the majority of the honors in a season when teams relied on young players to carry them.
El-Amin was named The Facts’ offensive most valuable player; Columbia’s Londyn Brown was defensive MVP; Waddy and Rogers were co-newcomers of the year; Broussard was the sixth man of the year; and the lone senior, Brynlee Livingston of Columbia, was the top free-throw shooter of the year.
OFFENSE
The second-year player burst onto the court under first-year coach LaShaye Thompson. El-Amin averaged 13.9 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, a team-leading 2.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Lady Ships, who finished 4-24 overall and 3-9 in District 26-4A play.
She was also a nominee for Miss Texas Basketball for her stat line against Galena Park when she put up 21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and 11 steals in the Dec. 27 win.
“It was a big change with new coaching and having freshmen come in,” she said. “We were young, but for me, it was about trying to grind every game and put better stats up from Year 1.
El-Amin scored 20 points or more in seven games and finished in double-digit scoring figures in every game but seven. In one of those games, she couldn’t finish because of injury, and the Lady Ships missed her presence in a 31-29 loss to Channelview in the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.
“My biggest goal was to put up better stats than my freshman year,” she said. “Freshman year, I did get hurt, but I wanted to come out and have a good season, and hopefully, next year, I can do the same.
DEFENSE
Brown was a dominant force in the paint.
She averaged 9.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and was a blocking machine in her junior season. She ranked first in District 26-4A play in blocks with 115, first in Region 3 and first in Texas Class 4A. She was fifth in the state and 14th in Class 4A in double-doubles.
“I missed seven games because of injury, so my stats would have been higher if I didn’t miss those seven,” she said. “It feels great (to be named defensive MVP) because, at the beginning of the season, I wasn’t aggressive, but once I got into the feel of it, I knew that this was my thing.”
She started the season as a force with nine blocks in the season opener against Wharton and recorded her first triple-double in the fourth game against Needville on Nov. 10 when she scored 14 points, 16 rebounds and 13 blocks. She also had a triple-double in the Jan. 25 game at Sweeny with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks and 19, 10 and 11 in the Feb. 3 home finale against Brazosport.
“I worked on trying to make those easy shots from the block,” Brown said, “because at first, it was not good, and not fouling when I’m trying to block, that was something else I had to work on this year.”
The paint is Brown’s domain, and she takes it seriously, she said, after the impression she has made on other coaches.
She remembered talking to Santa Fe head coach Rodrick Johnson following a game against the Lady Indians in November. Johnson told Brown he had to change his floor plan against Columbia because of her defense, and that praise meant a lot to the junior. That was her final game before the injury bug hit, but she returned in time for the district season.
“Hearing that, I was like, ‘I am doing my job that I am supposed to do in the paint, so I am going to keep doing what I am doing,’” Brown said. “That touched my heart.”
Once she got her feet back under her, Brown turned in a great district season in seven of the final nine games, landing her top defensive District 26-4A honors.
Brown wants to retire her jersey after her senior season and add to her triple-doubles.
NEWCOMER
Waddy was quickly thrown into the fire in her freshman year and performed well.
Waddy averaged 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals.
“I felt like it went very well for me,” she said. “It was bigger than I expected because back in eighth grade, I wasn’t this good, but it all came so quickly.
“As soon as I got on the court as a freshman, it was like I was a new person. I started scoring, helped my team out more and I think I got a lot of good, big opportunities at such a young age.”
Those opportunities began in volleyball when she was elevated to the varsity lineup late in the Lady Ships season, including in Brazosport’s playoff game against Sealy. That varsity experience helped Waddy prepare for basketball.
“I’m not that good at volleyball; it’s not my sport,” she said, “but having a gift for being an athlete and seeing that I can play well in a different sport, I am blessed to be able to do that. It gave me more confidence to play varsity basketball.”
Waddy scored nine points in her varsity debut and scored in double figures two games later against Channelview. Her first career double-double came in her sixth game when she racked up 16 points and 10 boards against Wharton. She finished with two double-doubles on the season and was close to getting more.
However, Waddy had her best game with the season on the line in a Jan. 31 home matchup against Iowa Colony. She scored 19 first-half points and finished with a career-high 24. She also had seven rebounds and six assists.
“All I was thinking about was my get-back because they got us in the first game, and I didn’t like how that game went. I am very competitive, so when I came out, I wanted to show people I could handle the game and keep a positive attitude.
“I was a new person then. I didn’t think I could do all that, but I was a new person.”
Rogers thought playing at the varsity level was difficult, but she still found a way to make an impact.
The Iowa Colony freshman was a force under the basket and finished her first season by averaging 10 points and nine rebounds. More impressive, however, was her eight double-doubles, including a career-high 23 points and 14 rebounds in a Jan. 3 victory over La Marque. She also racked up 21 points and 16 boards a week later against Stafford.
“It was tough, but I could handle it,” she said. “It just motivated me to get better, work harder and push myself to do the things I didn’t know I could do.”
Rogers was held scoreless in only one game, but she also tallied double-digit points in 12 games and grabbed 10 boards or more in 11 games. She also averaged 1.6 steals and felt her defense was her strength.
“When we pressed, I was in the front, and I did a good job forcing turnovers,” Rogers said. “Rebounding on the back end is also something I’m already good at right now, but next year, I want to work on scoring more and being more comfortable with the ball in my hands.”
Rogers helped lead the Lady Pioneers to get in a position to reach the playoffs. When Columbia lost the regular-season finale, the Lady Pioneers got in and playing in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistirct round made Rogers proud of her team, she said.
“We put in a lot of work behind the scenes to get us where we got. We definitely put the work in, and we deserve to be there,” she said.
SIXTH MAN
Broussard made an impact in her second varsity season. She averaged five points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and one block — much-improved statistics from her freshman year.
“I wanted to play a bigger part on defense, but I also tried to up my mid-range and shoot a little bit,” she said.
Broussard also splits time with soccer once the new year rolls around, but the two sports complement each other.
“Soccer helps out basketball with running, conditioning and my footwork, so soccer is a sport that helps out with basketball,” she said.
Broussard recorded four double-digit scores in four games this season and had a double-double in a Dec. 2 game against Brazosport, but she wants to work on her shooting for next season.
“I want to be a good offensive threat,” she said.
FREE THROWS
Livingston ends her basketball career as a two-time top all-county free-throw shooter.
The Lady ’Neck senior shot a Southern Brazoria County-best 67 percent from the foul line.
“You have to put in the work for shooting free throws because, at the end of the game, that’s what wins games, and that’s been proven in a few of our games,” he said.
An example was the Dec. 16 win against Sweeny.
The Lady ’Necks trailed 46-44 with 14 seconds left, but Columbia made its free throws down the stretch. Livingston finished the game going 7-of-13 in the foul line.
“Sweeny and Brazosport (40-36 win Jan. 10) were very close games where I was on the line, and if I missed the free throws, we could have lost the game,” she said, “and that goes for the rest of my team, too. We all contributed on free throws.”
Livingston entertained the idea of continuing her basketball career at the collegiate level but is instead attending Texas Tech University to study kinesiology. She finished her final season averaging 12 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.6 steals. For her career, Livingston played in 95 games, averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and two steals, and was a 58 percent free-throw shooter (157-of-269).
