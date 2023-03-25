SWEENY
Youth took center stage for local teams at the Doug Reid Relays.
Iowa Colony finished second in the boys standings with 139 points behind Needville’s 210, and Columbia took third with 77. Sweeny placed fifth with 53 points.
The Roughnecks had significant contributions from freshmen Muddassir Abdullah and Luke Breazeale, primarily in the running events. Columbia’s depth in the throwing events added a nice chunk of points to the team’s final total.
Abdullah placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.60 and ran his best in the 300 hurdles, Roughnecks coach Greg Raley said, with a third-place time of 44.51.
Abdullah also finished in the top eight in the triple jump with a distance of 38-4.
“He came from basketball, so he was coming to us a little late, but he works hard and he is a good kid,” Raley said. “Coach (Jake) Carr works with him in the hurdles — he had a daughter who was a state champion, and she ran them in college — so he is getting good coaching, and he is getting better every week.”
Breazeale fared well in the sprint events and is a strong anchor in the ’Necks’ relays.
He took fifth in the 100 open in 11.44 and finished runner-up in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches.
District 26-4A will be fast in the relays, Raley said, with the likes of Columbia, Iowa Colony, Needville and Stafford. The Pioneers came away with the top time in the 400- and the 1,600-meter relays and it was the first time this season the ’Necks had lost in the 400 to Iowa Colony, Raley said. Columbia’s time was 43.30 in the 400.
“We have run them well all year,” Raley said.
The Roughnecks placed fourth in the 800 relay in 1:40.72 when Luke Breazeale pulled with a sore hamstring in the final 150 meters, but the freshman still pushed through to finish the race.
“He’ll be hopefully well next week,” Raley said. “He’s a freshman, too, and our pole vaulter (Cade Thoe) was sick yesterday, but he is going to go 12 (feet) or more, and he is a freshman, so we have a few young kids on varsity.”
Junior Braylon Thomas was a runner-up in the 200 open in 22.24, and senior Justin Cottrell placed third in 22.46 to contribute to the ’Necks’ strength in the sprints. Junior Hamza Johnson added points in the long jump with a leap of 19-11.5.
The Roughnecks will rely on young talent with last season’s state qualifier Jabari Mack and regional qualifier Jordan Woodard graduating. Still, Raley has been pleased with what he has seen so far.
“We have a great group of kids out there,” Raley said. “We finished third in the last two meets, and we are getting better each week. The kids work hard, and coach Terrance Franks does a good job with our sprinters.”
Raley also has depth in the throwing events.
Three competitors finished in the top seven spots in discus and shot put. Cade Lamb, who is about five months removed from elbow surgery, is making his way back. He placed third in the shot at 41-9.50 and fifth in discus at 104-10.
“But he won last week in the shot with his best throw of 44-11,” Raley said. “He just had an off-day yesterday, but he is getting stronger every day and is a hard worker. He does a great job. My kid that came in fifth, (Ryder) Burrow, that was his best throw of the year.”
The sophomore finished the discus in seventh with a toss of 101-1.5 and fifth in shot at 41-4. Jaycob Gonzalez took third in the discus with a toss of 108-9. Raley also highlighted senior Jacob Brown, who has topped 43 feet in shot this season, finished seventh at 39-6.50.
“The next couple of weeks, I’m hoping they are all throwing in the low-to-mid 40s and maybe move on past district,” Raley said.
IOWA COLONY
The Pioneers are fast in the sprints, led by sophomore Antoine Martin Jr., one of the fastest runners in the state at the Class 4A level. He won the 100-meter dash in a blazing 11.28. Teammate Camren Renfro placed sixth in 11.59.
Ian Hill was the champion in two events. He won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.98 as one of three Pioneers to finish in the top five in the race. Greg Guidry placed third in 52.02, and Paul Maples was fourth in 53.51.
Hill finished with the top time in the 800 meters in 2:00.91. Aden Saucedo joined him with his third-place time of 2:02.55 and Maples in 2:07.80 for fifth. Saucedo placed runner-up in the 1-mile run in 4:42.35, and Bayanai Lewis rounded out the Pioneers short-distance leaders with a third-place time of 43.75 in the 300-meter hurdles.
All of that speed culminated in the relay events with Iowa Colony scoring 56 of a possible 60 points. The Pioneers’ quartet won the 400 meters in 42.98 and the 1,600 in 3:31.45. A dropped baton on the third relay exchange caused the Pioneers to finish second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:34.97.
Other finishers for Iowa Colony included third place, Chris Johnson, shot put, 41-9.50; fourth, Jayden Warren, 200-meter dash, 22:57; fifth, Baijon Dupaty, 200-meter dash, 22.71; Donald Wynn, triple jump, 40-4; sixth, Lewis, 110-meter hurdles, 19.31 and long jump, 19-6; Guidry, high jump, 5-6; Daniel Swiney, shot put, 40-10.5; and Wynn, 300-meter hurdles, 45.81; seventh, Jadarian Harper, high jump, 5-4; and eighth, Johnson, discus, 100-0.5.
Gavin Massey led Sweeny in the discus with a toss of 119 feet. Other Bulldog finishers included second place, Jaxen Schroeder, pole vault, 12 feet; third, 1,600-meter relay, 3:40.68; fourth, Cayden Jones, triple jump, 40-7; fifth, 400-meter relay, 47.79; Montrey Scott, 400-meter dash, 53.98; and Cameron Alexander, high jump, 5-6; sixth, Schroeder, 400-meter dash, 54.70; and eighth, Jones, long jump, 19-0 and Zach Liserio, 1-mile run, 5:27.97.
