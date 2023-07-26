Herman Lewis Sr. was inducted posthumously into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Accepting the award for him are his sister, Dorothy Fisher, with his granddaughter, Altrivice Revis; and his wife, Pinkie Lewis-Balka.
Sylvia Gibson of West Columbia wearnedn this trophy, which she will keep at her shop, Flowers by Mary Lee, for a year. The trophy recognizes people who raised the most money that year for the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Standing with her is the organization’s chairman, Robert Brown.
HOUSTON — Watching J.D. Amboree on July 15, no one would guess he was 98 years old. He smiled all day and seemed like he hardly sat still during his induction into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
“I had one of the best times of my life. That was a big day for me,” Amboree said. “I appreciated it to the highest.”
